TransLink warns of potential transit delays Wednesday, asks Metro Vancouver commuters to plan ahead

Cars are pictured through Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood during a major snowfall on Dec. 20. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)
After getting inundated with 30 centimetres of snow Tuesday, Metro Vancouver's extreme cold weather conditions will continue overnight into Wednesday, and people taking public transport are being advised to plan ahead.

Environment Canada has issued Arctic outflow warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, including Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

The weather agency is warning of bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds through the Lower Mainland, with wind chill making it feel like –20 C to –25 C in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley's west and central regions. Temperatures could feel as cold as –30 in Fraser Valley East.

TransLink, the Metro Vancouver transit authority, says anyone counting on public transportation Wednesday morning should plan ahead.

 

"Due to below freezing temperatures, which may impact SkyTrain overnight, customers should prepare for potential delays and reduced services tomorrow morning," reads a news release sent out Tuesday evening.

TransLink said commuters should build in extra travel time and use the Trip Planner on its website to determine the best route to take according to the conditions and any disruptions on the SkyTrain or bus lines.

The transit authority said it will also be posting regular updates on its Twitter account.

On Tuesday, DriveBC has been encouraging drivers on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to avoid non-essential travel, saying its maintenance contractors were out in full force to clear snow and apply sand to the roads.

Anyone driving to school or work Wednesday morning can consult the DriveBC website or visit its Twitter page for updates on road conditions, closures and incident reports.

