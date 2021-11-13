TransLink reveals prototype for new SkyTrain cars

The new Bombardier Mark V will look similar to the most recent Mark III, with a few added features. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

TransLink revealed a mockup of the redesigned interior for the next generation of SkyTrain cars, the Bombardier Mark V.

Last year, Bombardier Transportation signed a $721 million deal with TransLink to provide 205 new rail cars for the Vancouver SkyTrain network, with options to include up to an additional 400 rail cars.

The mockup, which includes leaning pads, bike storage tools and new accessibility features, is being used to help TransLink make final decisions on the design.

The Mark V will look similar to the Mark III rail cars, with a few changes. Passenger display screens have been added to provide information, such as wayfinding details and transit alerts if routes have changed, according to TransLink spokesperon Tina Lovgreen.

Ben Nelms/CBC

New indicator light strips, placed above doors, will signal to passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing when doors open and close.

The new cars will also feature primarily forward-facing seating, and include more flex space for people using mobility devices, strollers and bicycles.

Other design features being explored are bike storage options, including a slide-in rack or bike straps attached to the wall.

Ben Nelms/CBC

According to Lovgreen, the first of these trains will arrive in 2023, with the complete new fleet arriving by 2027.

She says the new trains will replace some of the aging Mark I trains and will support new projects, including the Broadway Subway Project.