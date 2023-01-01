Translink is changing service on 45 bus routes in Metro Vancouver starting Jan. 2

Almost three years after the COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced demand, some regions of Metro Vancouver have seen ridership levels increase faster than others. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Starting Monday Translink will modify 45 bus routes across Metro Vancouver based on ridership levels, including increasing service to 24 routes and reducing service on seven.

Translink implements service changes every January, April, June and September based on seasonal patterns and recent trends.

According to the company, their ridership is approximately 80 per cent of pre COVID-19 pandemic levels — the highest recovery rate for transit systems throughout North America.

And Translink says some regions of Metro Vancouver have seen ridership levels increase faster than others.

The changes include increased service to 24 routes where there is growing demand, mostly south of the Fraser River according to Translink spokesperson Shruti Charkashjoshi.

"Compared to 2019 numbers ridership in this area, meaning in the Southeast subregion of Surrey, Delta, White Rock and the two Langleys, the ridership has gone up to 98 per cent [of pre-pandemic levels]," she said.

Some of the service increases include:

  • 23 Main St. Station/Beach

  • 249 Lonsdale Quay/Delbrook

  • 322 Newton Exchange/Scottsdale

  • 745 Haney Place/Cottonwood

  • N19 Downtown/Surrey Central Station NightBus

The seven routes with lower demand that will see a decrease include the 3 on Main, the 10 on Granville and the 9 on Broadway.

Translink is also addressing overcrowding on 14 routes by reducing service at one time of day and increasing service at a busier time of day.

Charkashjosh says despite the decrease in service on some routes, Translink is hoping for a positive response.

"It really is dependent on the data that we have on where ridership is more, what the travel patterns are showing." she said.

"We're hoping there'll be a positive response from our customers and especially from our customers in the Southeast sub region because we've seen that ridership is increasing in that region."

Charkashjosh advises to use Translink's trip planner to check your route before leaving in the new year.

