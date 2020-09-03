Translate Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Frank DeRosa, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a panel discussing COVID-19 vaccines on September 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. ET. H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference: John Schroer, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview on September 14, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the sessions will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its technology to treat pulmonary diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where the reduction of proteins can modify disease. Translate Bio’s lead mRNA therapeutic program is being developed as a treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) and is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The Company is also pursuing the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases under a collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur. The Company also believes its technology is applicable to a broad range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver. Additionally, the platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies for infectious disease and other diseases. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

Contacts for Translate Bio

Investors Media Teri Dahlman Maura Gavaghan tdahlman@translate.bio mgavaghan@translate.bio 617-817-8655 617-233-1154





