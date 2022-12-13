How to Transition Back to Your Natural Hair Color

Sometimes, you just want to go back to your roots.

There are few things as satisfying as a dye job.

Fresh color, smooth strands, and hella shine are key elements to having a perfect hair day. But what happens when you want to go back to your roots? Literally.

Once you start dyeing your hair, it can almost feel like you're trapped in a never ending cycle. But worry not, if you're looking to go back to your natural hair color, it's totally achievable — all without destroying your hair in the process.

Here, we spoke with Jamie Mazzei, creative director for NuBest Salon & Spa in Manhasset, NY to find out more.

What are the pros of going back to your natural hair color?

For starters, it's going to require less maintenance. This means you can expect to spend less time in the salon chair and less money on speciality shampoos and conditioners. Plus, your hair may end up being in better shape in the long run.

"[You'll] no longer need to have your roots done every six to eight weeks," Mazzei shares with InStyle. "If you were going a lot lighter than your natural [color], an advantage of going back to natural will likely be healthier hair."

What are the cons?

If you're not someone who's into the whole concept of patience, going back to your natural color may feel like a be a bit of a drag.

"Most people’s hair grows about a half inch per month," the hair expert shares. "At this rate, your hair will have grown six inches in the course of a year. It will be a commitment to get back to your natural color — especially if you have long hair."

But hey, if you're into the whole ombré look, you could definitely enjoy the journey.

What is the best way to transition back to natural hair color?

For anyone who doesn't want to play the long game, the good news is that you don't have to.

"Most customers find that the help of an at-home semi-permanent color depositing shampoo and color depositing conditioner can get them through the transition more gracefully," says Mazzei. "I like this option, because [these] will only deposit to the previously color-treated hair as it’s more porous than the regrowth. This allows a consumer to darken the color-treated hair to match the roots better during the process, or even just keep a nicer tone of the previously color-treated hair."

In terms of products to use, Mazzei recommends incorporating Celeb Luxury Gem Lites ColorWash Color Depositing Shampoo and Celeb Luxury Gem Lites Colorditioner Color Depositing Conditioner with BondFix Bond Repair into your wash day routine.

"It is a semi-permanent direct dye in a shampoo and conditioner to help keep your hair color looking fresh allowing you to transition more gracefully during the process of returning your hair to its natural color," he explains. "Since it is a semi-permanent color in a shampoo and conditioner, it makes the process very easy."

How to keep your hair healthy in the transition:

"As your hair transitions from color-treated to natural, you might need to switch up your haircare routine," Mazzei shares. "As your hair grows out, you might find you need a different shampoo for the roots since you are no longer color-treating them. A conditioner with moisture will likely be best for a while on the rest of the hair since that has been color-treated."

Should you cut your hair and start over?

Your head, your choice — but you don't have to do this, unless you want to, of course.

"A fresh start and a new look can be great in this situation," says Mazzei. "It is all about the client’s comfort level here. Creating a custom color can work as well but it will be super important in this situation not to touch the roots, or it will be back to square one."

