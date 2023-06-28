Take It From 'In Transit': There's More to Do In Kansas City Than Watch Football

PSA: If inflated airfare has your travel plans on hold, we have a solution for you: Esquire's travel series, "In Transit," where you can start planning and manifesting your next trip. Presented by Very Local and hosted by avid airport bar lover, Dave Holmes, each segment of the series features Holmes meeting up with a celebrity, grabbing a drink, and sharing travel tips, hacks, and memories. In previous editions, Holmes has divulged hidden gems in Cincinnati, Boston, and Pittsburgh,

In this episode, Holmes interviews international pop artist Zara Larsson. The singer is a regular fixture at airports, traveling through countless cities to perform for her fans. "If I don't travel for like a month, I just get ants in my pants," Larsson says. "I like, miss the airport." But has she ever been to Kansas City? Well, you'll have to watch the video, which is streaming above, to find out. There, you'll see a virtual tour of the city sometimes nicknamed "The Heart of America"—and home of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. Here's a taste: Holmes recommends Andre's Confiserie Suisse for sweet treats, J. Rieger and Co. for whiskey, and Prospero's Books and Media for endless entertainment.

When you finally do visit Kansas City, let Larsson's new single, "Can't Tame Her," be the soundtrack to your next trip. It's an '80s synthpop jam that'll amp you up—and have you ready to traverse the world. And with your heart pumping from her pop bangers, you'll make it on time to catch your next flight. As an airport regular, Larsson should have some airport arrival tips, right?

"I do it like a little game: How far can I push it, and still make it on the flight?"Larsson says. "I do find it exciting to be in the taxi, like, Oh my god, oh my god, am I going to miss this flight? We'll see."

