Transient arrested after police say he attempted to strangle nurse at Sutter Davis Hospital

A man was arrested on suspicion of felony battery charges after police say he attacked a nurse inside Sutter Davis Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The man, whom Davis police identified as Ronald Curtis Downey, 62, is a transient who came to the Sutter Davis Hospital emergency room for medical treatment. After he was treated, a nurse told him that he would not be admitted to the hospital.

Downey became confrontational, according to Davis Police Sgt. John Evans, and grabbed the nurse’s throat in an attempt to strangle the nurse. Hospital staff and security immediately intervened to detain Downey and called Davis police.

Police responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m., Evans said. Downey was detained and booked into Yolo County’s jail.