TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Operations Update

TransGlobe Energy Corporation
·14 min read

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces an operations update. All dollar values are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

UPDATES

  • Production averaged 12.4 MBoepd in Q4, 2020 and 13.5 MBoepd for the year ended 2020, meeting updated guidance of 13.3 to 13.8 MBoepd provided on August 11, 2020;

  • Following the Egyptian General Petroleum Company’s approval of the amendment, extension and merger of the Company’s Eastern Desert concession agreements in December, 2020, the Company expects ratification by Egypt’s Parliament in Q2, 2021;

  • A 2021 work program and budget is being prepared for implementation in parallel with the ratification process that accelerates exploitation of the Eastern Desert merged concession with the aim of increasing oil production;

  • Work has begun to expand the early production facility at South Ghazalat in order to facilitate a planned Q2, 2021 recompletion of the SGZ-6X well to the deeper, more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir;

  • Preparations are underway to stimulate and equip, in Q1, 2021, the 2-mile horizontal South Harmattan well drilled, but uncompleted, in Q1, 2020. Further development activity targeting the exciting South Harmattan oil resource is also anticipated in 2021;

  • Collected ~$32.3 million in receivables in Q4, 2020.

PRODUCTION

Production Summary (WI before royalties and taxes):

(Boepd)

Q3 2020

Oct 2020

Nov 2020

Dec 2020

2020 Average

Egypt

9,812

10,303

10,045

10,448

11,178

Canada

2,232

1,921

2,195

2,234

2,283

Total

12,044

12,224

12,240

12,682

13,461

Company production met the lower end of production guidance for 2020 of 13.3 to 13.8 MBoepd. This is principally due to delayed Egypt well maintenance, reflecting the weak economics of the fiscal terms of the pre-consolidation concession agreements, and was in line with the Company’s focus on maintaining the Company’s balance sheet strength in 2020. Canadian production met expectations.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Arab Republic of Egypt

Eastern Desert (100% WI)

During the quarter oil prices remained weak, with well repair and maintenance activities focused only on those that generated positive cash flow while negotiations to amend, extend and consolidate the Company’s Eastern Desert concession agreements continued.

As previously disclosed, the Company announced a merged concession agreement with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics in early December, 2020. Ratification of the concession is anticipated in Q2, 2021, and the February 1, 2020 effective date for the improved concession terms supports increased investment in parallel with ratification.

The Company is in the process of finalizing an enhanced 2021 work program and budget that reflects this breakthrough, accelerating production and cash flow in 2021 through an invigorated well maintenance program and development activities on the contingent resource projects previously disclosed. At this time, the joint venture operating organization in Egypt is sourcing a drilling rig and the necessary equipment in support of this program.

Western Desert – South Ghazalat (100% WI)

Work to expand the production handling capacity at South Ghazalat has begun, in advance of a planned Q2, 2021 SGZ-6X recompletion to the deeper, more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir. The Company announced on November 19, 2018 that a 42 foot perforated interval in the Lower Bahariya had flowed 2,437 Bopd of light oil, 21 Bpd of water and 1.4 MMCFD of natural gas on a 40/64" choke. Reservoir and surface facility management practices are expected to constrain production from this interval following the expected recompletion.

Canada

Preparations have commenced to stimulate and equip, during Q1, 2021, the 2-mile horizontal well drilled but not completed, as part of the Company’s 2020 Cardium drilling program in South Harmattan. This well offsets the successful 2-mile horizontal oil well 2-20, previously disclosed by the Company on January 30, 2020. The 2-20 well has been producing continuously since original tie-in in late November of 2019, other than for maintenance conducted on third-party facilities. This long-term production performance has further strengthened our confidence in the potential of South Harmattan.

Further development activity is anticipated in South Harmattan in 2021. The Company holds 22.5 sections of land in the South Harmattan area.

CORPORATE

The Company repaid $5 million on the $75 million Mercuria prepayment facility agreement in Q4, 2020, leaving $15 million drawn and outstanding on the facility. TransGlobe is actively engaged with Mercuria on an amendment and extension to the facility currently maturing in September, 2021.

TransGlobe collected $32.3 million of receivables in Q4, 2020 and ended the year with over $30 million of cash and no net debt.

The material increase in recent oil prices and subsequent positive impact to the forward strip have positively impacted TransGlobe’s 2021 budget planning and the Company has entered into the following hedges to support a material 2021 capital program:

Financial Brent crude oil contracts

Period Hedged

Contract

Contracted
Volumes
(bbls)

Monthly
Volume
(bbls)

Bought
Put
US$/bbl

Sold Call
US$/bbl

Sold Put
US$/bbl

Jan 2021 - Jun 2021

3-Way
Collar

300,000

50,000

48.00

53.25

40.00

Feb 2021 - Dec 2021

3-Way
Collar

550,000

50,000

50.00

60.00

40.00

Financial AECO natural gas contracts

Period Hedged

Contract

Contracted
Volumes (GJs)

Daily
Volume
(GJs)

Swap
C$/GJ

Jan 2021 - Dec 2021

Swap

1,387,000

3,800

2.76


Business continuity plans remain effective across our locations in response to COVID-19 with no health or safety impacts, or production disruption due to illness.

CEO’s Statement

“With the announcement of the consolidation, amendment and extension of our Eastern Desert PSCs now behind us and with oil prices firming up in the $50-$55 / Bbl range, we are working diligently on high grading opportunities as we finalize a work program that reflects both the significant resource potential and the greatly improved cash flow generating capacity of our assets. We are excited about the investment alternatives now available to the Company in 2021 to grow production, cash flow, and reserves in both Egypt and Canada.”

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow-focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation

+1 403 264 9888

Randy Neely, President and CEO

investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Eddie Ok, CFO

http://www.trans-globe.com

or via Tailwind Associates or

FTI Consulting

Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)

+1 403 618 8035

Darren Engels

darren@tailwindassociates.ca

http://www.tailwindassociates.ca

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

Genevieve Ryan

Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)

+44(0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor

James Asensio

Shore Capital (Joint Broker)

+44(0) 20 7408 4090

Jerry Keen

Toby Gibbs

Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", “strengthened”, “confidence”, "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. In particular, forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategy to grow its annual cash flow; anticipated drilling, completion and testing plans, including, the anticipated timing thereof, prospects being targeted by the Company, and rig mobilization plans; expected future production from certain of the Company's drilling locations; TransGlobe's plans to drill additional wells, including the types of wells, anticipated number of locations and the timing of drilling thereof; the timing of rig movement and mobilization and drilling activity; the Company's plans to file development lease applications for certain of its discoveries, including the expected timing of filing of such applications and the expected timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; anticipated production and ultimate recoveries from wells; to negotiate future military access (including the expected timing thereof), including the anticipated timing of wells on production; TransGlobe's plans to continue exploration, development and completion programs in respect of various discoveries; future requirements necessary to determine well performance and estimated recoveries; the ratification of the amendment, extension, and consolidation of the Company’s Eastern Desert Concessions; and other matters.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause TransGlobe's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, TransGlobe.

In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, anticipated production volumes; the timing of drilling wells and mobilizing drilling rigs; the number of wells to be drilled; the Company's ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the regulatory framework governing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts and will conduct its business; future capital expenditures to be made by the Company; future sources of funding for the Company's capital programs; geological and engineering estimates in respect of the Company's reserves and resources; the geography of the areas in which the Company is conducting exploration and development activities; current commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; future exchange rates; the price of oil; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future operating costs; uninterrupted access to areas of TransGlobe's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; that TransGlobe will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that TransGlobe's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that TransGlobe will have the ability to develop its properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of TransGlobe's reserves and resource volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; and other matters.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information include, among other things, operating and/or drilling costs are higher than anticipated; unforeseen changes in the rate of production from TransGlobe's oil and gas properties; changes in price of crude oil and natural gas; adverse technical factors associated with exploration, development, production or transportation of TransGlobe's crude oil reserves; changes or disruptions in the political or fiscal regimes in TransGlobe's areas of activity; changes in tax, energy or other laws or regulations; changes in significant capital expenditures; delays or disruptions in production due to shortages of skilled manpower equipment or materials; economic fluctuations; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to negotiate the terms of contracts with counterparties; failure of counterparties to perform under the terms of their contracts; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please consult TransGlobe’s public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.goedgar.shtml for further, more detailed information concerning these matters, including additional risks related to TransGlobe's business.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Mr. Ron Hornseth, B.Sc., General Manager – Canada for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed the technical information contained in this report. Mr. Hornseth is a professional engineer who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (“SPE”) and has over 20 years’ experience in oil and gas.

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 MCF: 1 Bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

References in this press release to production test rates, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for TransGlobe. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the production test results should be considered to be preliminary.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

Bopd

barrels of oil per day

Bpd

barrels per day

BOE

barrel of oil equivalent

MBopd

thousand barrels of oil per day

Boepd

barrels of oil equivalent per day

MBoepd

thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

MBbl

thousand barrels

MMCFD

million cubic feet per day

WI

working interest

Light and Medium Crude

Heavy Crude

Natural Gas

Natural Gas Liquids

Total

bbl/d

bbl/d

Mcf/d

bbl/d

boe/d

Q3 2020

Egypt

746

9,066

9,812

Canada

661

4,633

798

2,232

Total

1,407

9,066

4,633

798

12,044

Oct 2020

Egypt

733

9,570

10,303

Canada

638

3,852

640

1,921

Total

1,372

9,570

3,852

640

12,224

Nov 2020

Egypt

765

9,280

10,045

Canada

596

4,776

803

2,195

Total

1,360

9,280

4,776

803

12,240

Dec 2020

Egypt

814

9,634

10,448

Canada

621

4,744

822

2,234

Total

1,435

9,634

4,744

822

12,682

2020 Average

Egypt

875

10,303

11,178

Canada

711

4,722

785

2,283

Total

1,586

10,303

4,722

785

13,461


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors' offense goes limp against shorthanded Heat

    The Raptors looked clueless against Miami's shorthanded zone defense on Wednesday.

  • Oilers bury lifeless Leafs in Toronto

    Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe summed it up quite nicely after the game: "We didn't do anything."

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • Capitals slapped with $100K fine for violating COVID protocols

    The NHL revealed the Capitals broke protocols with close-contact social interactions and by not wearing masks.

  • Collin Sexton shreds new-look Nets in Kyrie Irving's return

    Kyrie Irving looked fine after a seven-game layoff, but the Nets struggled to defend as James Harden took a deferential role Brooklyn's loss to the Cavs.

  • Michael Brantley returns to Astros after false Blue Jays report

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • AFC Championship: Can Josh Allen cement himself as a Bills legend?

    The conference's two best teams in the Chiefs and Bills meet after travelling a collision course to the AFC Championship game.

  • Tyreek Hill explains why he shoved Chiefs WRs coach Greg Lewis

    Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."

  • Bills Mafia raises over $450K for a Lamar Jackson charity

    Maybe this concept expands to other fans, even other sports. In a time of division, there is something special about acknowledging a rival by kicking in a few bucks for a good cause. 

  • The secret to Barry Trotz's success

    Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.

  • Judge rules in favor of Zion Williamson in $100 million legal battle

    Zion Williamson got a big win Wednesday.

  • 'Embarrassed' A.J. Brown apologizes for post-op Instagram session

    A.J. Brown appeared to be feeling the effects of anesthesia when he took to Instagram live.

  • Khabib contradicts Dana White's UFC return claims

    Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.

  • NFL Conference Championship Predictions and Offseason Drama

    The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown.

  • Brooklyn's brilliance was on display but glaring holes still need to be addressed

    Going all-in on star power was an easy decision, assuming Irving stays onboard and unexpected absences won’t become the norm. But staying pat could have the Nets on the outside looking in, although smart money says Marks will be scraping the lint in Brooklyn’s pockets to cover the glaring holes.

  • Hertl's shootout goal lifts Sharks over Blues, 2-1

    ST. LOUIS — Tomas Hertl scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. Marcus Sorensen scored the tying goal late in the second period and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Sharks, who snapped a six-game losing streak to St. Louis that started in the 2019 playoffs. Jones denied all four Blues shooters in the tiebreaker. Brayden Schenn scored in his second consecutive game and Jordan Binnington made 37 saves for the Blues. San Jose appeared to get the game-winner with 11 seconds left in overtime, but the officials quickly waved it off for goaltender interference on Ryan Donato. After a replay review, the call was upheld. John Leonard almost gave the Sharks the lead, ringing a drive off the post early in the second period. Instead, Schenn put the Blues on top at 4:27 of the second off Jordan Kyrou's feed. It was the first time in four games that St. Louis scored first. Vince Dunn came close to building on St. Louis’ lead, but he hit the post late in the second. The Sharks took advantage, tying the game with 2:03 left in the second as Sorensen made a diving poke off Matt Nieto's shot to even the game 1-all. SPECIAL TEAMS The teams combined to go 0 for 12 on the power play. St. Louis is scoreless on its first 14 chances with the man advantage this season, while San Jose entered the game second in the NHL, scoring on 45% of its power-play opportunities. SEASON DEBUTS Sharks forward Dylan Gambrell was in the lineup for the first time this season. He centred the third line between Leonard and Stefan Noesen. Blues defenceman Niko Mikkola saw his first action of the season, filling in for Marco Scandella. Mikkola was paired with Carl Gunnarsson, who made his season debut on Monday for Robert Bortuzzo, who was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. WELCOME BACK Blues forward Sammy Blais was back in the starting lineup after serving a two-game suspension for a hit on Colorado’s Devon Toews in the season opener. Blais took Kyle Clifford’s spot on the fourth line with Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist. WHAT’S NEXT Sharks: Continue their season-opening, eight-game road trip by starting a two-game set at Minnesota on Friday night. Blues: Continue their four-game homestand by hosting the Los Angeles Kings in the first of a two-game set Saturday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Joe Harris, The Associated Press

  • Eriksson Ek helps Wild cap road trip with 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning score early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild capped a successful season-opening road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Eriksson Ek ripped a quick wrist shot past Ryan Miller's glove side off a pass from Jordan Greenway 1:53 into the third for his second goal of the season. Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored for Minnesota, which has won three of its first four games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves. Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler scored for Anaheim, and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots. Hartman opened the scoring at 13:51 of the first period with the first short-handed goal of his eight-year NHL career. The defenceman scored on a breakaway after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone. Bonino extended the Wild's lead to two goals at 5:50 of the second when he won the faceoff during a power play and buried a wrist shot past Miller. It is Bonino's first goal with Minnesota after being acquired in an off-season trade with Nashville. Deslauriers and Fowler scored less than four minutes apart in the second to tie it at 2-all. Deslauriers took advantage of a rebound near the Minnesota net for his second goal of the season at 8:58. Fowler then knotted it with a snap shot from the right circle at 12:21, after being set up with a cross-ice pass from Carter Rowney. ICE CHIPS Wild: D Ian Cole made his Minnesota debut after being acquired in a trade on Tuesday and saw 17:31 of ice time. ... Kirill Kaprizov recorded the second assist on Eriksson Ek's goal. He leads rookies in assists (four) and points (five) Ducks: Rowney had two assists and has three points (all assists) in the past two games. WHAT'S NEXT Wild: Have their home opener against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Ducks: Host the Colorado Avalanche for two games starting Friday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Ayton has season-high 26 points, Suns beat Rockets 109-103

    HOUSTON — Deandre Ayton had season highs with 26 points and 17 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Wednesday night to end a two-game skid. The Suns won for the first time since Jan. 9. Between the two losses, they had three games postponed because of health and safety protocols after playing at Washington. The Suns led by 20 points in the third quarter, but the Rockets used a couple of runs to get back in it. A jump shot by Devin Booker, who had 24 points, pushed the lead to eight with less than three minutes to go. But Houston scored the next six points, with four from Victor Oladipo, to cut it to 103-101 with 90 seconds left. Ayton made two free throws and Booker added two more to push the lead to 106-101 with 45 seconds to go. Oladipo made a pair of free throws for Houston, but a layup by Booker sealed the victory. Oladipo and Eric Gordon had 22 points apiece for the Rockets. They have lost three of four since James Harden was traded to Brooklyn. Chris Paul had 13 points for the Suns to give him 19,004 in his career, making him the 60th player in NBA history to reach 19,000. Mason Jones made a layup for Houston to start the fourth quarter and cut the lead to five before Ayton took over, scoring eight points during a 10-0 run to make it 99-84 with seven minutes to go. Ayton had two dunks and two blocks in that stretch. A dunk by Christian Wood soon after that ended a scoring drought of more than five minutes and was the start of a 9-0 run that got Houston within 101-95 with about three minutes left. A 3-pointer by Gordon cut the lead to 11 early in the third quarter before the Suns scored the next nine points to make it 74-54 with eight minutes left in the quarter. Gordon ended the run by Phoenix after that with another 3-pointer which was the start of an 8-0 run by Houston that cut the deficit to 74-62. The Suns were up by 14 later in the third after a tip-in shot by Ayton. The Rockets then used a 10-1 spurt to get within 82-77 with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. Phoenix went on a 7-2 run to extend its lead to 10 but a 3-point play by David Nwaba cut it to 89-82 entering the fourth. TIP-INS Suns: Damian Jones and Dario Saric both sat out for a second straight game and Jalen Smith missed his fifth in a row because of health and safety protocols. ... Jae Crowder had 11 points off the bench. Rockets: John Wall missed his fourth straight game with a sore left knee and Danuel House (back spasms and self-isolation) sat out for the ninth game in a row. Coach Stephen Silas said he doesn’t expect either player to return until at least next week. ... Wood had 20 points and 11 rebounds. UP NEXT Suns: Host consecutive games against Denver beginning on Friday night as part of a four-game homestand. Rockets: Begin a two-game trip on Friday at Detroit. Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Alex Smith on why Urban Meyer will be successful in Jacksonville

    Terez Paylor speaks with Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith about why his former Utah head coach Urban Meyer has the skillset to succeed as the new coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.

  • Anthony hits buzzer-beating 3, Magic stun Timberwolves 97-96

    MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Anthony hit a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Orlando Magic stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier added 24 points in his return to the lineup after missing nine games with lower back spasms. Minnesota led by 20 before the Magic slowly chipped away in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt missed a pair of free throws with a chance to ice the game for the Timberwolves. Anthony grabbed the rebound on the final miss, pushed the ball quickly up court and the rookie drained a contested 3 from the right wing to win the game. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I probably won’t be able to get to the rim, but I can shoot this 3,’” Anthony said. “It felt good. I didn’t really see the shot after I shot it. I seen it go through the net and that was about it.” D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points and Michael Beasley added 13 for the short-handed Timberwolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Russell keyed a 24-1 run in the second quarter for Minnesota to take control before Orlando closed late. “I feel like we gave the game away,” Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards said. “We had the game. I can’t say we had it, but we had control of the game the whole fourth quarter.” Two of the league’s most inefficient offences looked the part during a sluggish first quarter. Vucevic scored 12 points while Minnesota shot 35% and Orlando led 25-21. Starting the day, the Timberwolves were 26th in the league in offensive rating and the Magic were 28th. Russell started the Wolves’ push early in the second, hitting three 3-pointers during a 16-0 run. Orlando went scoreless for nearly five minutes and managed just 10 points in the quarter, shooting 3 of 23 from the field. The Magic twice closed within two in the final 1:24 on 3s by Aaron Gordon and Anthony, but Gordon missed a wide-open 3 with 7.2 seconds left before Vanderbilt’s misses at the line. “The big thing is, in the second half, we played better,” Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “We held them to 19 in the fourth. Our defence was very good and we gave ourselves a chance to hang around in the game on the road and then, obviously, he made an incredible shot there at the end.” TIP-INS Magic: Clifford said Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee surgery) is practicing in non-contact drills, but his return isn’t imminent. Clifford also said Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot) is closer to returning but didn’t add a timeline. … Vucevic scored 11 points and Fournier had 10 in the third as Orlando made its run. Timberwolves: Towns, who announced on social media he tested positive for COVID-19, has played in just four of the team’s 13 games this season. … Minnesota set a season high with 12 blocks, led by Naz Reid and rookie Jaden McDaniels with three apiece. … The 10 points in the second were the fewest allowed by the Wolves in a quarter this season. … McDaniels, the 28th overall draft pick out of Washington, set career highs with 12 points and eight rebounds. MORE THAN THE SHOT Anthony scored 13 points and matched a season high with seven rebounds. Including another late 3, Clifford was impressed by the 15th overall pick in last year's draft out of North Carolina. “I thought tonight, before watching the film, that I thought he played a much more complete game tonight also besides his shot,” Clifford said. “Again, he’ll get better. He has the right attitude. He’s learning the NBA and he’s making good progress.” FULTZ HAS SURGERY Orlando announced that point guard Markelle Fultz had surgery on the torn ACL in his left knee. The operation was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Fultz will miss the rest of the season. UP NEXT Magic: Continue their longest road trip of the season Friday at Indiana. The Pacers lost at home to Dallas on Wednesday. Timberwolves: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday after losing 108-97 in Atlanta on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press