TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings
AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 4, 2020 that Ross Clarkson acquired common shares as follows.
PDMR
Date of Acquisition
Number of Common Shares Acquired
Price
Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Ross Clarkson
December 4, 2020
4,000
CAD $0.919
1,850,493
2.55
%
The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that on December 4, 7 and 8, 2020 Geoff Probert acquired common shares as follows.
PDMR
Date of Acquisition
Number of Common Shares Acquired
Price
Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Geoff Probert
December 4, 2020
62,100
US $0.691
62,100
0.1
%
December 7, 2020
500
US $0.86
62,600
December 8, 2020
15,000
US $0.846
77,600
The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that Eddie Ok acquired common shares as follows.
PDMR
Date of Acquisition
Number of Common Shares Acquired
Price
Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Eddie Ok
December 8, 2020
50,000
US $0.84
95,615
0.13
%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Ross Clarkson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Common Shares
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($CAD)
Volume
$0.92
3,500
$0.915
500
e)
Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume -
4,000 common shares
Aggregated price
$0.919 CAD per share
f)
Date of the transaction
December 4, 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
TSX
1
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Geoff Probert
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Common Shares
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($US)
Volume
December 4, 2020
$0.701
20,000
December 4, 2020
$0.664
2,100
December 4, 2020
$0.694
20,000
December 4, 2020
$0.681
20,000
December 7, 2020
$0.86
500
December 8, 2020
$0.851
5,000
December 8, 2020
$0.844
10,000
e)
Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume -
77,600 common shares
Aggregated price
$0.722 US per share
f)
Date of the transaction
December 4, 7 and 8, 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ
1
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Eddie Ok
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Common Shares
b)
Identification code
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($US)
Volume
$0.84
50,000
e)
Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume -
50,000 common shares
Aggregated price
$0.84 US per share
f)
Date of the transaction
December 8, 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
For Further information, please contact:
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
+1 403 264 9888
Tailwinds Associates (Investor Relations)
+1 403 618 8035
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
+44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
+44(0) 20 7408 409