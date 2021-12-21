$TMSH - TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Receives Land Survey

$TMSH - TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Receives Land Survey

Ann Arbor, Michigan, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce that it has received a Land Survey for its South Haven, Michigan property.

Marvin S. Steiner, the lead architect of STEINER ASSOCIATES, states, “The survey is an essential first step in the site planning process. Having completed it, we can proceed to arrange the various project elements in a way that works with the site features including the site boundaries, natural land geometry and elevation contours."

The results of the Land Survey for the property are as follows:

Location of above ground improvements & utilities from observed evidence with elevations

Topographic survey showing relief of terrain at one foot contour interval

Spot grades of the site and improvements on an established datum (i.e. NAVD 88)

Location of existing trees over 24” diameter trunk size

Boundary corners verified & replaced / staked (if necessary) with permanent markers & wood stakes

Location of County Road 384 with centerline elevations

Extra wood stakes (3) on the West property line and the East property line

Drafting of easements listed in the current title commitment (if provided by client)

Scaled survey map with above items sealed by a Professional Surveyor

TransGlobal Assets Inc. has begun preliminary steps for the Hemp Ranch development project on these 60 acres. On the Hemp Ranch will be mini homes to provide housing for work staff, greenhouses, outdoor gardens for hemp cultivation and warehouses for Hemp processing. The company has also been granted a Hemp Growers registration by the State of Michigan, with plans to begin cultivation in 2022.

Please visit our website https://www.transglobalassets.com/ for more information about TMSH and all its holdings.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Curtis Philpot

CEO

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

CPhilpot360@TransGlobalAssets.net

About TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

In the ever-challenging social and economic climate for hemp, technology remains to be at the forefront as we discover new ways Hemp can help mankind. Our goal is to lead in the discoveries, set the standard and contribute to the conversation of Hemp. As we move into a newly understanding of how Hemp contributes to a more enhanced life, TMSH is forming a grassroots campaign from local Hemp Farmers to Wall Street, and everything in between. The healing properties of CBD are emerging in everyday household conversations, the Healthcare industry and even Global Markets. TMSH will meet this demand by promoting education, highlighting technology and investing in the future of Hemp.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

