$TMSH - TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Granted Hemp Grower Registration For Its South Haven Property

Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: TMSH) is pleased to announce the State of Michigan has registered the company as a Hemp Grower for its South Haven property. The registration is an important milestone in The Hemp Ranch development project. The company has plans to begin Hemp production in the spring of 2023 which will be when construction has been finished.

The Company has allocated 10 acres exclusively for outdoor Hemp cultivation and new CBD strain development. This area is not only designated for Hemp growing but it will also be used for educational tours offering a hands-on experience into the science of Hemp cultivation. The Company understands the importance of educating the public on Hemp and all its medicinal purposes beginning with the growing process.

We have signed an agreement with the Engineering and Architectural firm, Steiner Associates. They have over 40 years experience providing planning, architectural and design, project and Construction Management Services. They have begun the preliminary steps for developing the Hemp Ranch. We have also hired the Land Surveying Company, Nederveld to provide a topographical survey, verify boundaries and the drafting of easements amongst other duties.

The Project Manager, Larry Gotcher, with Resource Realty Group was ranked as the #3 Realtor in the State of Michigan and is overseeing the overall Hemp Ranch development project.

The Company has a vertically integrated business model, from hemp seed cultivation to producing CBD related products for Monster Elixir’s retail sales. Monster Elixir is a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets. It is an All-Natural manufacturing company with a full line of products ranging from hair care wellness to fresh pressed elixir juices.

Curtis Philpot, CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc., states, “We will be developing the land next year. This is a massive endeavor that will propel the company forward to a quality vertically integrated producer with strong competitive advantages.”

We are also pleased to announce that our Trademark Attorneys have submitted applications for Monster Elixir’s trademarks. Soon all our all-natural products will be trademarked. The trademark not only protects the Company from having someone using its name but, more importantly, it also prevents anyone from having a similar name within the same industry. The company has also submitted logos for each trademark which is a necessary step as the company continues to rapidly build the all-natural Monster Elixir brand.

Please visit our website https://www.transglobalassets.com/ for more information about TMSH and all of its holdings.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Curtis Philpot

CEO

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

Contact: CPhilpot360@TransGlobalAssets.net

About TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

In the ever-challenging social and economical climate for hemp, technology remains to be at the forefront as we discover new ways Hemp can help mankind. Our goal is to lead in the discoveries, set the standard and contribute to the conversation of Hemp. As we move into a newly understanding of how Hemp contributes to a more enhanced life, TMSH is forming a grassroots campaign from local Hemp Farmers to Wall Street, and everything in between. The healing properties of CBD are emerging in everyday household conversations, the Healthcare industry and even Global Markets. TMSH will meet this demand by promoting education, highlighting technology and investing in the future of Hemp. For more, visit transglobalassets.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

