Transgenic Animal Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

Segmented By Product (Gene Gun, PCR, Microinjections, Others), By PCR (Real-Time PCR, Digital PCR Systems, Others), By Technique (DNA Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell-Mediated Gene Transfer, Retrovirus-Mediated Gene Transfer and Others), By Application (Recombinant Human Proteins, Monoclonal Antibodies, Xenotransplantation, Others), By Model Organisms (Mice, Rabbit, Cow, Others), By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Organizations, Others), By Company, and By Region.

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transgenic Animal Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373106/?utm_source=GNW

The global transgenic animal market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include increasing consumption of animal-derived protein and dairy products and rise in R&D activities.

A transgenic animal is one who’s genes are modified to improve both quality and quantity of food demand and also help to understand gene disease.The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rise various diseases, advancement in techniques, and growing awareness.

Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and implementation of the animal welfare regulations are driving the growth of the market in upcoming years.
Increasing Consumption of Animal-Derived Protein and Dairy Products
As protein and calcium plays a vital role in nutrition, the consumption of meat and meat products such as dairy products, eggs, beef, and chicken are increasing, which surge the market growth in foreseen years.For instance, genetically modified poultry, such as broilers, have high number of proteins which are easily digestible.

Additionally, rapid urbanization and increase in population across the globe are bolstering the market growth.Owing to the increase in animal derived protein supplements and food products, the need for transgenic animals is also rising.

Therefore, all these factors are propelling the growth of the transgenic animal market, globally. In 2015, a study by Meat and Livestock in Australia revealed that genetically modified cows can produce more milk and are less susceptible to cattle diseases.
Wide Applications of Transgenic Animals
Transgenic animals have numerous applications in various fields such as agriculture, medical and industrial sectors.They are used to develop new and improved strains of livestock and as model organisms.

Development of transgenic farm animals are allowing more flexibility in direct genetic manipulation of livestock.With ever-growing world population and changing climate conditions, such efficient means of increasing food production are needed.

In addition, transgenic animals are specifically designed to study the genes in order to develop a cure for the diseases such as Alzheimer’s and cancer. For instance, in 2020, Merck Animal Health along with Automazioni VX, Inc. (US) signed an agreement aiming to Innoject Pro, a newly designed subcutaneous chick vaccination technology. The technology will be utilized by coupling with Merck Animal Health’s Innovax range of vaccines, which aids for protection against infectious diseases.
Increasing awareness and R&D Initiatives
Various R&D initiatives and awareness programs are initiated by the governments of the respective countries, which is bolstering the growth of the transgenic market.As per a publication by the British Nutrition Foundation 2018, genetically modified cows were anticipated to produce milk without allergy-producing protein, which will make the product apt for lactose-intolerant people.

As per the National Institute of Health, in 2017, approximately 8% of the population in the U.K. was suffering from lactose intolerance. Thus, the modifications are likely to provide newer prospects for animal genetics in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising initiative to educate on transgenic animal is further anticipated to drive the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
The global transgenic animal market is segmented into product, PCR, technique, application, model organism, end user and company.Based on product, the market is divided into gene gun, PCR, microinjections, and others.

Based on PCR, the market is divided into real-time PCR, digital PCR System, and others.Based on technique, the market is segmented into DNA microinjection, embryonic stem cell-mediated gene transfer, retrovirus-mediated gene transfer, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into recombinant human proteins, monoclonal antibodies, xenotransplantation, and others.Based on model organisms, the market is segmented into mice, rabbit, cow, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research organizations, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising animal-based protein food and growing occurrence of diseases in the country.
Market Players Merck & Co., Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ko. KG, Randox Laboratories Limited, Zoetis, Inc., Virbac SA, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Biogénesis Bagó SA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc, Idexx Laboratories, Inc., and Innovative Diagnostics (IDVet) are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global transgenic animal market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Transgenic Animal Market, By Product:
o Gene Gun
o PCR
Real-Time PCR
Digital PCR Systems
Others
o Microinjections
o Others
• Transgenic Animal Market, By Technique:
o DNA Microinjection
o Embryonic Stem Cell-Mediated Gene Transfer
o Retrovirus-Mediated Gene Transfer
o Others
• Transgenic Animal Market, By Application:
o Recombinant Human Proteins
o Monoclonal Antibodies
o Xenotransplantation
o Others
• Transgenic Animal Market, By Model Organisms:
o Mice
o Rabbit
o Cow
o Others
• Transgenic Animal Market, By End User:
o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
o Academic & Research Organizations
o Others
• Transgenic Animal Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Transgenic Animal Market

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373106/?utm_source=GNW

