Transgender women and gay man targeted in Whitechapel arson attack hate crime, Met Police say

Firefighters at the scene in Whitechapel (London Fire Brigade)

A devastating fire that tore through a flat in London’s East End is being treated by Scotland Yard as a transphobic hate crime.

The inhabitants are said to have just escaped the suspected arson attack which ripped through an apartment on the fifth floor of a six-storey block in Whitechapel last Friday.

Chief inspector Dave Hodges said: “This is a live hate crime investigation with active lines of inquiry.

“We do not tolerate transphobia and are working closely with the London fire brigade in Tower Hamlets to extend support to the three victims of what was clearly a very frightening ordeal.

“We have also signposted them to other support and are working with the council and other community organisations.

“The MPS are committed to ensuring the LGBTQI+ community get a service they can have confidence in our own full time LGBTQI+ community liaison officer will be starting next month.”

A Gofundme page set up to raise money for the flat’s three residents, two trans women and a gay man, described the fire as “one of the most terrifying situations any of them have had to face”.

It claims that the building’s fire alarms did not sound, and says “the outcome would have been fatal” had one of the residents not been awake and heard an explosion from her window, at the other end of the flat.

“Luckily firefighters managed to climb to the fourth floor and put out the flames after forcing themselves into the building,” the fundraiser continues.

Around 25 firefighters in four engines were scrambled to the blaze in Whitechapel High Street at roughly 6.15am on April 14, after 14 separate people called 999 to report it.

They spent nearly an hour tackling the flames, which were under control by 7.10am.

Jack Gilbert, local resident and member of the NSY LGBTQI+ Independent Advisory Group, said: “I am pleased the local police are investigating this as a hate crime. This means they know it will impact trust and confidence, and as a result have instituted the Gold Group process.

“This ensures that LGBTQI+ independent (voluntary) community advisors and other public sector partners in the area can review all aspects of the case, from first response to investigation, from victim care to community engagement, making sure all lessons are learnt and they can improve their work for LGBTQ+ Londoners.”

Scotland Yard says no arrests have yet been made, but that it is pursuing “active lines of enquiry”.

The Gofundme has raised more than £16,000 for the victims, who are reportedly self-employed and used their flat as a work base.

The money will help replace their destroyed belongings, make up for a “significant” loss in income they are expected to suffer, and cover therapy to help them recover from the “abhorrent” incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1185/14Apr. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.