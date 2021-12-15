Transgender Student Awarded $4 Million In Missouri Discrimination Case

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district must pay a transgender student $4 million after it refused to let him use the boys’ restrooms or locker rooms, a Jackson County jury decided.

The jury on Monday found the Blue Springs school district had discriminated against the student, KSHB-TV reported.

The school district said in a statement that it disagreed with the verdict and would be “seeking appropriate relief from the trial court and court of appeals if necessary.”

The student had legally changed his name in 2010 and amended his birth certificate to reflect his new name and gender in 2014, according to the lawsuit. He filed the lawsuit in 2015.

Although the state recognized him as a boy, the district denied the student access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms at Delta Woods Middle School and the Freshman Center, the lawsuit said.

The student participated in boy’s physical education and athletics in middle schools but was required to use a single person bathroom outside the boys’ locker room, according to court documents.

He did not participate in fall sports at the Freshman Center because he could not use the boys’ locker room or restrooms.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

