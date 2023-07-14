Transgender riders banned from all women's cycling events

Transgender rider Austin Killips, centre, won the Tour of the Gila earlier this year

Transgender riders, who transitioned after male puberty, will be banned from all women’s cycling events under new rules that come into force on Monday, the sport’s world governing body (UCI) has announced.

Under existing regulations, transgender women can compete in female races sanctioned by the UCI providing they have a maximum testosterone level of 2.5 nanomoles per litre.

In May, the UCI defended that policy as being “based on the latest scientific knowledge” following controversy after American Austin Killips won the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico to become the first transgender women to win a UCI women’s stage race.

The governing body announced on Friday that its management committee had voted to change those rules after further consultation with stakeholders and a review of scientific evidence, legal considerations and human rights.

A statement said that review had concluded that the maximum permitted testosterone level previously used was not “sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men”.

The statement added: “Given the current state of scientific knowledge, it is also impossible to rule out the possibility that biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs may constitute a lasting advantage for female transgender athletes.”

Earlier this year transgender women were also banned from events governed by World Athletics.

UCI president David Lappartient said: “First of all, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling – as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport – is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.

“I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth.

“However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions.

“It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorise the former to race in the female categories.”

In May, British Cycling introduced its own new policy which bars transgender athletes from competing as women.

The policy created an ‘open’ category in which transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth are eligible to compete, with the ‘female’ category reserved for those assigned female at birth and transgender men yet to begin hormone therapy.