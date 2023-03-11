Transgender comedian Eddie Izzard changes name: 'I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard'

Genderfluid comic Eddie Izzard has landed on a new name that’s the best of both worlds.

The actor-comedian revealed the name change during an appearance on "The Political Party" podcast Tuesday. While reflecting on her relationship with pronouns, Izzard told host Matt Forde that she’s altering her name to better encompass her transgender identity.

"I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10," Izzard said. "I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard."

Izzard said she’s keeping her public name as Eddie Izzard and that people are free to choose the name they address her with. "They can’t go wrong with me," she added.

During an appearance on Sky Arts’ "Portrait Artist of the Year" in December 2020, Izzard announced that she is exclusively using she/her pronouns.

"I try to do things that I think are interesting. This is the first program I’ve asked if I can be 'she' and 'her' — this is a little transition period," Izzard said to one of the contestants on the British painting competition series.

"(People) just know me from before, but I'm genderfluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on," she added. "It feels very positive … One life, live it well."

Izzard has previously come out as genderfluid, telling Joe Rogan in May 2019 that she's "going to have, like a superhero, boy mode and girl mode."

"It's easier for me to be in girl mode," Izzard said at the time. "I have a confidence now, I carry myself with a certain confidence."

Izzard is best known for her stand-up comedy, including 1999's "Dress to Kill," as well as film roles like 2004's "Ocean's Twelve," 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen" and 2020’s “The High Note.”

Someone who is genderfluid doesn't “identify with a single fixed gender, or has a fluid or unfixed gender identity,” according to the Human Rights Campaign. They prefer to simply be seen as a person who will choose to live and look in whatever manner that feels true to themselves.

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eddie Izzard name change: Comedian reveals she is 'Suzy Eddie Izzard'