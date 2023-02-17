Transgender butcher charged with sexual assault and abduction of 11 year old girl

Max Stephens
·1 min read
Andrew Miller taken from Selkirk Sheriff Court covered by a blanket on Feb 9 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe
Andrew Miller taken from Selkirk Sheriff Court covered by a blanket on Feb 9 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

A transgender butcher has been charged with abduction and sexual assault following the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl in the Scottish Borders.

Andrew George Miller, who was also known locally as Amy, appeared via video link at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for a second hearing.

The 53-year-old had been initially charged with abduction and threatening or abusive behaviour.

But on Friday, prosecutors added additional charges of sexual assault on a young child by penetration, sexual exposure, causing a young child to look at a sexual image and possession of indecent images of children.

Miller is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He began dressing as a woman and changed his name to Amy around six years ago, locals have said.

It followed the disappearance and subsequent search for an 11-year old Galashiels’ girl earlier this month which involved police divers, helicopters and mountain rescue teams.

The girl was found “safe and well” more than a day after she was last seen.

Miller, who gave an address in the Borders, made no plea and was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.

