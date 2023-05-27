Transgender athletes are no shows at CIF state track & field preliminary championships

Two high school track and field athletes did not show up for the CIF state preliminary championships Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium, following a week of intense criticism and transphobia directed at the two teens.

Athena Ryan of Santa Rosa Sonoma Academy and Lorelei Barrett of Sherman Oaks Buckley each qualified for the state meet after taking second and third, respectively, at separate sectional meets during the girls 1,600-meter race.

However, the Los Angeles Times reported that “amid fierce dialogue over the fairness and validity of transgender girls competing in girls’ sports, both were the subject of thousands of comments critiquing their gender identity and suggesting they’d taken spots in the preliminaries away from cisgender girls.”

Some online sites, including Independent Council on Women’s Sports, an organization which identifies itself as “advocating for female protected categories in sport,” labeled the two athletes as a “trans-identifying male.”

The organization often posts content opposing transgender athletes.

“The CIF is disappointed for two of our student-athletes and their families because due to the actions of others, they found it necessary to withdraw from the State Track and Field Championships out of concern for the student’s well being,” the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports in California, wrote in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

“The CIF strongly denounces discriminatory or harassing behaviors that impact our student-athletes [sic] opportunities to participate in interscholastic competitions.”

The CIF protects transgender participation in sports in its bylaws, with its Guidelines for Gender Identity Participation reading: “All students should have the opportunity to participate in CIF activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on a student’s records.”

Both Barrett’s family and the Ryan family declined comment this week.

Fresno-area championship qualifiers

Bullard’s Kyle Hughes showcased quite the versatility, qualifying for the state championships in three events.

Hughes advanced in the long jump after logging the seventh highest mark of 23 feet.

He took fifth in triple jump at 48 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

He also qualified in the boys 110-meter high hurdles after clocking out with the ninth fastest time.

Bullard’s Kyle Hughes places fifth in the Boys 110 M Hurdles at the 2023 CIF California Track & Field State Championship qualifiers Friday, May 26, 2023 in Clovis.

Clovis North’s McKay Madsen advanced to the meet championships in two events, qualifying in both the boys shot put and discus. Madsen threw the third farthest in the discus prelims at 186 feet, 1 inch.

Clovis North’s McKay Madsen throws in the Boys Discus at the 2023 CIF California Track & Field State Championship qualifiers Friday, May 26, 2023 in Clovis.

Clovis North’s Nickolas Miller also qualified in two events after posting the second fastest mark in the 200-meter sprint and the fifth fastest in the boys 100.

Miller in the boys 200 clocked out at 21:.09 seconds.

Miller also ran the fifth fastest time in the boys 100 at 10:53.