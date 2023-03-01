Transforming the Future of Manufacturing: New Research Report Reveals Explosive Growth and Market Trends in Digital Manufacturing Industry - By PMI

Digital Manufacturing Market, By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Technology (3D Printing, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud-based digital manufacturing tools are used to connect and simplify processes across the production cycle to create digital threads that aid in the integration of manufacturing operations to improve and streamline design, servicing, production, and others.

Wide benefits have boosted the digital manufacturing market growth as it has the potential to create complex designs, highly optimize processes with inexpensively by screening before moving into production, and allow manufacturers to be more creative, experimental, and broad in their focus.

The report “Digital Manufacturing Market, By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Technology (3D Printing, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

  • In January 2020, Eckhart has taken step to improve the life of factory-floor workers by utilizing Stratasys Ltd., materials such as ULTEM 1010 resin and Nylon 12 CF which are durable and provides long lasting solutions.

  • In August 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched new RPA (Robotic Process Automation) solutions to leverage the power of analytics for driving greater accuracy and providing better quality in chip fabrication, which will help semiconductor companies to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

  • In April 2018, SAP SE launched "SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud," a new solution that will help companies to optimize performance, set production quality and efficiency goals, and ensure the safety of workers. A recently released solution will assist manufacturers in deploying Industry 4.0 technologies in the cloud.

Analyst View:

Digital manufacturing offers exciting opportunities for manufacturers and product developers, with the ability to transform, estimate, produce, and improve products. Digital manufacturing has the ability to change many industries and to bring more efficiencies to workflows and production lines. Adoption of digital technologies and new, upcoming innovative technologies is expected to change and elevate digital manufacturing market growth over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Digital Manufacturing Market, By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Technology (3D Printing, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”


Request Sample: 

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5071

Key Market Insights from the report:

Digital Manufacturing Market accounted for US$ 436.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1907.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.0%. The Digital Manufacturing Market is segmented based on Component, Technology, Application and Region.

  • Based on Component, Digital Manufacturing Market is segmented into Hardware, Software & Services.

  • Based on Technology, Digital Manufacturing Market is segmented into 3D Printing, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Others.

  • Based on Application, Digital Manufacturing Market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, and Others.

  • By Region, the Digital Manufacturing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Digital Manufacturing Market:

The prominent players operating in the Digital Manufacturing Market includes

  1. Siemens AG

  2. Dassault Systems

  3. Tata Consultancy Services

  4. Autodesk Inc.

  5. Parametric Technology Corporation Inc.

  6. SAP SE

  7. Cogiscan Inc.

  8. 3D Systems Inc.

  9. Stratasys Ltd.

  10. CIMPA PLM Services

