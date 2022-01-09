Transformers star Josh Duhamel announces engagement – and explains adorable proposal

Tasha Hegarty
·2 min read
Photo credit: Instagram
Photo credit: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Transformers star Josh Duhamel and his partner Audra Diane Mari who are now engaged.

For the proposal, it seemed that Josh got very creative by putting a message in a bottle and had the bottle wash ashore at the beach – so adorable.

He posted a picture on Instagram of the pair at the beach holding the note which said: "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?", both looking very happy indeed.

Photo credit: MEGA - Getty Images
Photo credit: MEGA - Getty Images

He captioned the photo: "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."

The pair are said to have been dating since 2019, though he has kept their relationship very private and keeps it well away from social media usually.

Josh was previously married to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie – with whom he shares 8-year-old son Axl – which was a very public relationship.

Fergie congratulated the pair on his Instagram post, writing "congrats!!!" followed by some green hearts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel)

Related: Fergie gets tearful on TV over divorce from husband Josh Duhamel

Josh and Fergie separated in 2017 after more than 13 years together, and Fergie later filed for divorce.

At the time of their split, the couple said in a statement to People: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.

"We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will star Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe, but not much is known about the plot as yet.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9, 2023.



