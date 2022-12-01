‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Teaser Pits Optimus Prime Against a Gorilla Robot

Every ’80s kid’s favorite toy robots are back. The teaser trailer for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” was released Thursday, with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee set to return to theaters.

The film, the first in the franchise since the “Bumblebee” spinoff in 2018, is a sequel to the film and largely unconnected to the five films in the series helmed by Michael Bay. The movie sees the heroic Autobot Transformer faction cross paths with three different groups of animal-themed robots: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons.

Best known for their appearances in the 1996 “Beast Wars” computer-animated series, the film sees the three groups wage war against one another, dragging the Autobots into the conflict in the process. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star as the main human characters in the film, Noah and Elena, two Brooklyn-based archaeologists from 1994 who stumble upon the conflict and end up on a globe-trotting journey to save the world.

The films also feature a huge cast of voice actors playing the Autobots and the robotic beasts, with Peter Cullen, the longtime voice of Optimus Prime, returning to the role and being paired with Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Prime’s gorilla-based Maximal counterpart. Other voice actors include Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, Tobe Nwigwe, and David Sobolov.

Steven Caple Jr., whose prior credits include “The Land” and the second installment of the “Creed” Rocky spinoff franchise, serves as the director of “Rise of the Beasts.” Bay produces the film with Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. The production companies on the film include Skydance, eOne, Di Bonaventura Pictures, New Republic Pictures, and Bay Films, while Paramount Pictures distributes the movie.

The film is reportedly planned to be the first in a new trilogy for the “Transformers” franchise, after “Bumblebee” starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena served as a soft reboot for the franchise. In addition, an animated prequel film in the franchise is currently scheduled for release on July 19, 2024, with “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley attached to helm.

“Rise of the Beasts” rolls out into theaters June 9, 2023. Watch the teaser trailer below.

