Transformers: Rise of the Beasts roars to the top of the global box office with $170.5M

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts just barely beat out Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in its second week, opening with $60.5 million domestically, per Comscore.

Starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Rise of the Beasts serves as a prequel to 2007's original Transformers and a sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, introducing the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons in a globe-trotting adventure.

PARAMOUNT Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) and Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) join up in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Rise of the Beasts took in an additional $110 million internationally, bringing its global gross to $170.5 million.

"For the fans, like the people that really love Transformers, this means a lot to them," Ramos told EW. "They've been wanting to see these characters, especially Unicron, for years."

Domestically, Across the Spider-Verse earned just $5 million less than the top movie of the weekend, bringing in $55.4 million, bringing its two-week total to $225.4 million. Globally its already surpassed 2018's Into the Spider-Verse's lifetime total of $377 million, with $390 million in just 12 days.

Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Sony Pictures Animation Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'

In its third week, The Little Mermaid dove to No. 3 with $22.8 million domestically ($52.7 million globally), bringing its cume to $228.8 million ($414.2 million globally). In its sixth week, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 held at No. 4 at the box office, grossing $7 million ($13.7 million globally), for a total of $335.4 million ($805.9 million).

And rounding out the top 5, The Boogeyman earned $6.9 million ($11.1 million globally)in its second week of release, for a total of $24.7 million ($39.6 million globally). Meanwhile, Fast X continues to do okay domestically (a cume of $138.1 million in four weeks), but exceptionally worldwide, with a global cume of $652.8 million.

As for the biggest movie of the year so far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently sitting at $1.3 billion, making it the second-biggest animated film of all time. It's still got about $140 million or so before it overtakes Frozen II.

