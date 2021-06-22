‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Revealed at Glitchy Virtual Event

The “Transformers” movie franchise will take on the “Beast Wars” storyline from the late 1990s in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. announced on Tuesday.

Production is just starting on the feature, but Di Bonaventura and Caple still did reveal a fair amount about “Rise of the Beasts.” Like Travis Knight’s 2018 film “Bumblebee,” which was set in 1987, the new film will be set in 1994, so as not to intersect with the five Transformers movies directed by Michael Bay (though those films weren’t exactly sticklers for the laws of time and space, either).

Unlike “Bumblebee,” which Di Bonaventura said was deliberately designed to be a smaller, “more intimate” movie, “Rise of the Beasts” will be “a spectacle story … in the tradition of the Bay films.”

Bumblebee will return to “Rise of the Beasts,” but the film will focus more on Optimus Prime (voiced once again by Peter Cullen), serving as a kind of origin story as he arrives on Earth for the first time and learns to become a leader.

“I want to discover more about Optimus Prime, get underneath the surface — get underneath the metal, if you would — and explore who he is and his experience on Earth,” said Caple.

