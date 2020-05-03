New Transformers movie gets 2022 release date

Photo credit: Paramount Pictures

The new Transformers movie has finally got a release date. The forthcoming Paramount film has been scheduled to (hopefully) hit cinemas on June 24, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Yet to be titled and with its cast and crew still awaiting announcement, not much is known about the film at present.

However, the announcement does follow the reveal that several other exciting Transformers projects are in the works.

As previously reported, veteran screenwriters Joby Harold (Edge of Tomorrow) and James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man) have both penned separate scripts to take the Transformers movie universe in a new direction.



The date announcement also follows the confirmation that Transformers spin-off Bumblebee is getting a sequel, while an animated origin series called Transformers: War For Cybertron will air on Netflix.

Transformers: War for Cybertron will introduce a "brand-new animation style" to the franchise.



"In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before — to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time," Netflix's director of anime John Derderian said previously.



Transformers producer FJ DeSanto will act as showrunner on the project, while writers George Krstic, Gavin Hignight and Brandon Easton will all write for the series.



Bring on more Transformers!

The untitled Transformers movie will be released on June 24, 2022.

