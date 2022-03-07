The transformative power of a weighted blanket

(Kelly Sikkema)

Cities are fizzy places.

Not much peace and quiet. Not much open sky and nature running wild and wildlife running wilder. And so, city-dwellers will so often be fizzy people; peppy on the one hand, fretful on the other. We should meditate. Do we? We should make sure we form meaningful connections with other humans each day. Do we? Maybe yoga will help. Except there are weeks when we can’t make the class or — like me — we f***ing hate it. On fizzier days it can be hard to stay on the path of righteousness. On bad days we spiral. We lose our anchor, our sleep, our sense of self. Life is beautiful but it can be heavy.

I am writing this pinned to my bed, the heaviness of my heart now externalised into a weighted blanket. A therapy blanket, if you like. It is a Mela cotton knit weighing 7kg (they should be 8-12 per cent of your body weight) and it’s like an evenly distributed cuddle without the claustrophobia or the Covid droplets. Deeply calming; the pressure gives a sense of security and they say it releases oxytocin, which slows the heart rate and lowers blood pressure; boosts serotonin and dopamine; releases melatonin (the enemy of disordered sleep) and reduces cortisol — a horrid hormone that disrupts digestion, immunity and blood sugar. I am finding the blanket calming and cosy. Therapeutic without a doubt. Oddly, it’s not too hot. Thankfully, it’s not ugly. And, best of all, it’s not yoga.

