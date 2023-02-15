Transform Your Bedroom With Ettitude's First-of-Its-Kind Ultra-Soft, Vegan Cashmere Throw
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.
Your bed deserves a luxurious, earth-friendly refresh.
We're still very much in snuggle mode, and to keep our bedrooms cozy, certain staples fit the bill like no other. The key to creating a toasty retreat as charming and relaxed as your personality goes beyond simply dressing your bed. Maybe you crave something ultra-soft to help you drift off swiftly or something supremely breathable to beat the night sweats. Either way, your hibernation habits would benefit from a sustainable upgrade, and Ettitude's new Vegan Cashmere Throw is here to fill the indulgent void.
You may already recognize the purpose-driven, AAPI-owned lifestyle brand acclaimed for its sustainability ethos without skimping on quality or comfort from your social feed. Ettitude is renowned for its innovative patented and carbon-neutral CleanBamboo fabric that makes for sweat-free, lightweight, and (most importantly) eco-friendly bedding.
To buy: $169; ettitude.com.
The first-of-its-kind Vegan Cashmere Throw provides the ultimate dreamy relaxation experience for your bedroom, living room, and beyond. You're probably wondering: How can cashmere possibly be vegan? Ettitude utilized the same proprietary regenerative technology from its CleanBamboo textile process to replicate the luxuriously plush cashmere feel—without using any animal fibers. As a result, it's the perfect choice for those with sensitive skin.
Related:Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Portable Air Purifier Gives Them 'Peace of Mind' Wherever They Go
The new throw is non-toxic, moisture-wicking (hot sleepers rejoice!), and thermo-regulating. According to the brand, it also saves 82 percent CO2 and 71 percent water during its production process, compared to traditional cashmere.
To buy: $169; ettitude.com.
Ettitude's hand-washable cashmere blanket is 50 by 70 inches and comes in two tranquil, easy-to-style hues: light, creamy Oat, and deep gray Graphite. You'll get year-round comfort with this earth-friendly addition to your bedroom, living room, or reading nook.
If you're in the market for a fluffy and eco-friendly winter upgrade, shop the new Vegan Cashmere Throw at Ettitude for $169.
More Must-Shop Deals
These 15 Space-Saving Storage Solutions Are Key for Having a Tidy Pantry—All Under $30
There Are 12,000+ Stylish Cardigan Sweaters Hiding on Amazon, but These Are the Best—Starting at $25
When Clutter Stresses Me Out, These Easy, Stylish Drawer Organizers Save the Day
For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on Real Simple.