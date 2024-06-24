Transfers – Real Madrid’s defensive target becomes a complicated operation with €100m request

Leny Yoro’s potential transfer to Real Madrid is a recurring topic that has surfaced multiple times in recent years. This transfer situation, however, is far from straightforward.

It has been a complex operation that has been ongoing for six months. The primary complication arises from the fact that other clubs are willing to offer both Yoro and Lille significantly more money than what is typically considered reasonable.

Despite these tempting offers, Yoro’s preference remains clear: he wants to join Real Madrid. This choice is not a matter of luck; it is the outcome of planning and a well-executed strategy by the Spanish club.

When Real Madrid first approached Lille, they were met with a staggering demand of over €100 million for the defender, reports MARCA.

In the meantime, Lille made repeated attempts to persuade Yoro to extend his contract, which has remained unchanged since he turned professional and is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Real Madrid’s strategy to sign Leny Yoro

Real Madrid, in a move reminiscent of their strategies with previous signings like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, decided to step back temporarily.

Leny Yoro only wants to join Real Madrid. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

They maintained their interest in Yoro without pushing aggressively. This approach has been a hallmark of their recent transfer tactics, often appearing to take a step back at a critical juncture.

Paris Saint-Germain were the first club to express interest in Yoro. However, the current president of Lille did not facilitate negotiations and neither did Yoro.

Following PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool also entered the fray, though their offers were below the initial €100 million asking price set by Lille.

Yoro is ready for everything to join Real Madrid

Yoro’s steadfast refusal to consider any club other than Real Madrid has become evident to those close to him. His decision is clear: he is prepared to stay with Lille for another year and then move to Real Madrid for free.

This puts pressure on Lille to lower their demands from the current €60 million for the young defender, who has already made forty appearances in the French First Division despite being only 18 years old.

Real Madrid have consistently viewed Yoro as a future investment. Their initial plans were to secure his transfer for the 2025-2026 season.

At that time, they had not anticipated the injuries to David Alaba or the departure of Nacho. However, current circumstances have made the signing more urgent.

Yoro is aware that joining Real Madrid might require him to forgo higher offers from other clubs, similar to what Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe did.