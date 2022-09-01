Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal told Douglas Luiz price, Aubameyang to Chelsea, Man Utd confirm Dubravka

The transfer deadline is approaching with several Premier League clubs hurrying to complete last-minute deals before the window shuts at 11pm tonight. Liverpool are set to sign Arthur on loan from Juventus to ease their midfield injury problems while Arsenal are chasing cover of their own in that area of the pitch with Douglas Luiz the likeliest target, although Aston Villa’s asking price could scupper any late move. Chelsea have been the biggest spenders of the summer with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to become their latest arrival with the former Arsenal captain joining after just six months at Barcelona on what is expected to be a two-year deal.

Earlier, Manchester United completed the signing of Antony from Ajax for €100m in the biggest deal of transfer deadline day so far. The Brazilian international has put pen to paper on a contract at Old Trafford that runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year. He has been followed through the door by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Manuel Akanji has completed his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal while Leicester have made their first outfield signing of the window as they announced the arrival of Belgium international Wout Faes from Reims. He replaces Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for £70m on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of defender Willy Boly from Wolves, taking the club’s summer transfers up to 19.

The Ivory Coast international, 31, has signed a two-year deal at the City Ground to further bolster Steve Cooper’s squad following a return to the Premier League.

Boly made 147 appearances for Wolves, but his departure was somewhat acrimonious after he failed to turn up for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle, despite being named in the squad.

Ajax’s Edson Alvarez missed training today in order to force through a move to Chelsea after the club rejected a £43m bid from the Blues.Reports in Holland suggests the Dutch club’s directors of football Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar have told the player unequivocally he won’t be sold.

Ajax have sold several players this summer already and don’t want to weaken their team any further plus the transfer window in Holland has already close so they wouldn’t be able to bring in any replacements for the midfielder.

Arsenal’s second bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz worth £23m has been rejected, reports The Telegraph.

The midlands club have set a price for £40m for the midfielder and it doesn’t look as though they are willing to negoiate lower than that.

Transfer deadline day is in full swing and Premier League clubs are rushing to complete deals before tonight’s deadline of 11pm BST.

Here are the major completed moves and still-to-comes so far today:

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson appeared on the Footballer’s Football Podcast and talked about what the dressing room vibe can be like after the transfer window closes.

“It definitely changes, because you’re left with the people who are still there with the club.” he said, “Players that didn’t get what they wanted have to get their head down and focus on this current team – trying to play their way into the team to get appearances.

“Everyone has to uplift the squad. You’ve got new players to welcome - you’re all in it together. It’s a team now. There’s no dividing, someone trying to leave. Some people need an arm around them, some people don’t.

“Sometimes you’ll see people trying to push things through in the last few days, not turning up, acting like they’re injured. At our club, I think we have a good group of lads. I can’t see anyone doing that.”

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Birmingham City for the sale of winger Tahith Chong.

Erik Ten Hag wanted to keep the 22-year-old at Old Trafford during pre-season so that he could assess him and see how he might fit into United’s plans.

Chong has been given permission to leave and looks like Birmingham have beaten rivals West Brom to his signature, having agreed a nominal fee.

Chong is due to undergo a medical in Birmingham today.

Lille are in talks with Everton over the signing of midfielder Andre Gomes. The 29-year-old Portugal international is travelling to France to complete a deal to the Ligue1 side as we speak.

Jack Stephens has joined Bournemouth on a season long loan from Southampton. The 28-year-old becomes the Cherries’ sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Neill Blake, AFC Bournemouth Chief Executive, said: “We’re very pleased to bring Jack to the club and he strengthens our defensive options. He brings with him significant Premier League experience and I’m sure will prove a very valuable addition both on and off the pitch.”

Manchester United have completed the signing of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joins to provide cover for first-choice David de Gea following the exit of Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest.

United have an option to sign Dubravka permanently after the Czech Republic international lost his starting place at St James’ Park to new signing Nick Pope.

Dubravka is expected to be the sixth and final signing of Erik ten Hag’s summer rebuild at Old Trafford.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook is reporting that defender Craig Dawson’s possible move from West Ham to Wolves is off after the Hammers weren’t able to sign Jan Bednarek who seems to be moving to Aston Villa instead.

There are three big medicals happening right now:

Leed’s Daniel James is having a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to Fulham.

Billy Gilmour is closing in on a permanent move to Brighton from Chelsea and has a medical booked in.

And, Duje Caleta-Car is nearing a transfer to Southampton from Marseille.

Fabrizio Romano says that Manchester United have completed a deal for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka who joins the club on loan with an option to buy.

No official word has come out of Old Trafford as of yet though.

Fulham have completed a move for Willian who joins the club on a free transfer.

He joins the club on a one-year deal having already spent time in the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Aston Villa have set Arsenal a price of £40m for Douglas Luiz, a figure that is double what the Premier League leaders initially bid for the Brazilian on Thursday morning, Miguel Delaney reports.

There was considerable doubt over whether a deal gets done, although negotiations are continuing, amid some belief Villa are just looking to drive up the price.

Luiz is out of contract at the end of the season, when he can go free.

Despite the fact that should mean this is an obvious sale for Villa, they are aware Arsenal have a considerable need for another midfield option due to injuries, and are running out of options.

Jan Bednarek is said to be undergoing a medical at Aston Villa‘s Bodymoor Heath training ground. Reports say Villa have agreed a season-long loan deal with Southampton for the Poland centre-back.

The Daily Mail says that Arsenal are working on second offer for Douglas Luiz after original £20m bid was turned down by Aston Villa.

Sources indicate it will be worth in the region of £23m but Villa are determined to keep the midfielder and it is believed this bid won’t get them to budge.

Idrissa Gueye has returned to Everton from Paris Saint-Germain as he has signed a two-year deal at Goodison Park.

The Senegal international described his move as “coming back home” and said he told PSG that if he were to leave, he wanted it to be for Everton.

The 32-year-old, who was one of Everton’s most successful signings of recent years in a three-season spell on Merseyside before leaving in 2019, has become Frank Lampard’s seventh summer signing.

Gueye said: “There is no better feeling than coming back home.”

Layvin Kurzawa has signed for the Cottagers on a season-long loan deal from PSG. The 29-year-old left back has made over 100 appearances for the French side and will bring a wealth of experience to the newly-promoted Premier League side.

“I feel very, very happy to be here,” the 29-year-old told the club’s website. “It’s a family here, everyone is very cool.

“I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team.”

Jan Bednarek’s proposed move to West Ham looks off but on deadline day nothing is certain until the window closes.

The Southampton defender is thought to now be moving to another club with reports suggesting Aston Villa could be the new destination.

If Bednarek goes to the midland instead of London it could see Craig Dawson remain at West Ham instead of moving to Wolves which would be his preference.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch remained tight-lipped over possible transfer targets but confirmed Elland Road was a hive of activity on deadline day.

The Whites are hoping for a successful end to their summer-long hunt for a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the midweek draw against Everton.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has opted to remain in the Eredivisie according to some reports, while others claim Marseille’s Bamba Dieng is close to completing a deal to join the Yorkshire club.

Manchester United target Sergino Dest has opted to join AC Milan reports Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona and United States right-back Dest will join the Serie A club on an initial season-long loan, with Milan holding an option to make the deal permanent for £17.3m (€20m).

United had been linked with a late move for the right-back but it seems as though the 21-year-old prefers a move to Italy.

In his first interview since joining Manchester United, the £85.4m forward spoke about how it feels to reunite with former Ajax team-mate Lisandro Martinez who has hit the ground running since making the move to Old Trafford earlier this summer.

Leicester are trying to simultaneously get business done while also preparing for a Premier League clash with Manchester United this evening.

But Brendan Rodgers has played down the window being a distraction for the match at the King Power tonight.

He said: “The work will be done by other people within the club if we are able to bring any players in.

“We have a very good recruitment team and will be able to organise it well, hopefully.”

The Independent understands that Everton are interested in Spartak Moscow forward Shamar Nicholson.

Frank Lampard has made it clear his desire to bring more attacking players in as he has been forced to start Anthony Gordon up front so far this season.

They have signed Neal Maupay from Brighton, but Nicholson would further bolster Everton’s options.

The Jamaican, 25, scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Spartak Moscow last season.

Danish forward Martin Brathwaite has departed Barcelona by mutual consent.

A club statement read: “FC Barcelona and the player Martin Braithwaite have reached an agreement for the release of the contract that the player had with the Club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future.”

The Independent understands that Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could be set to join Ligue 1 side Lille on loan.

The 29-year-old Portuguese international is yet to feature for Frank Lampard’s men so far this season.

And with him somewhat surplus to requirements, Lille are preparing to pounce and secure him on a temporary basis.

However, his wages could provide a stumbling block as Gomes is on a substantial wage packet at Goodison Park.

The Athletic are reporting that Jan Bednarek is set to leave Southampton for Aston Villa in the coming hours.

The 26-year-old Poland international had been linked earlier today with a move to West Ham to replace Craig Dawson - who looks set to join Wolves.

But now Villa appear to have leapfrogged David Moyes’ side and struck a deal with the Saints centre-back.

More on Antony. He will be eligible to play for Manchester United when they face Arsenal on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester this evening and then have just 72 hours to prepare for Mikel Arteta’s men - who have won all five of their Premier League matches so far this season.

Can United’s newboy make an instant impact this weekend?

Let’s loop back to the biggest deal of the day so far then. Not just that, but the biggest ever Premier League transfer on deadline day.

Manchester United have completed the €100m (£85.5m) signing of Antony from Ajax.

The 22-year-old winger has signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of a further year.

Antony becomes the second-most expensive signing in United's history after the £89.6m arrival of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

United are set to pay a guaranteed €95m (£81.3m) to Ajax, with an additional €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons.

The Brazil international is reunited with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who he had played under since joining from Sao Paolo in 2020.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal for their 20TH signing of the summer, according to The Telegraph.

Blackpool winger Josh Bowler is closing in on a £4 million move to the newly-promoted Premier League outfit, subject to passing a medical.

Steve Cooper essentially has a completely new squad to choose from.

Arsenal will investigate a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who coincidentally scored against them direct from a corner in Wednesday’s game, and are still talking to Palmeiras over a move for Danilo.

The latter, however, currently looks likelier for January.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after the game that Luiz’s future is out of hands.

“We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players,” he said on Wednesday. “But at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go, and it is one of those really touchy situations where the club have to do what is best for the club and not necessarily what’s best for me.”

Hector Bellerin has completed a free transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In the last moments, he tweeted: “Hector Bellerín to Barcelona, here we go! Been told it’s all agreed, one year contract with NO option for further season.

“Bellerín will sign until June 2023 in the next hours. Medical scheduled, contract will be terminated by mutual consent with Arsenal.”

Leeds’ majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that the club have signed Bamba Dieng and are working on a deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV.

He said on Twitter: “Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko.

“Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”

Hold up though, this is an incredible rumour.

Spanish journalist Marti Miras is reporting that Leicester are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid left-back Marcelo.

The five-time Champions League winner still needs to pass a medical, but he is thought to be in the final stages of completing a transfer which would see him sign until next summer.

More bad news for Leicester City fans.

They may have acquired defender Wout Faes earlier today, but Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga does not appear to be joining him at the King Power Stadium.

According to The Athletic, talks have stalled and a deal now appears less likely.

The Foxes head into their fifth Premier League game of the season against Manchester United this evening hoping to move off the bottom of the table.

Wolves are leading the race to sign West Ham centre-back Craig Dawson before the 11pm deadline this evening.

Bruno Lage watched Willy Boly leave the club earlier today as he joined fellow Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

But they are looking to replace him in double quick time and Dawson is though to be the perfect player for the role.

Fabrizio Romano has given Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea and Alonso’s swap to Barcelona the ‘here we go’ treatment.

He has tweeted: “Pierre Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso to Barça: here we go! Full agreement completed. €14m fee to Barcelona.

“Aubameyang will fly to London around 5pm! Two year deal + one more option. Alonso in Spain to undergo medical and sign three year deal.”

Arsenal have agreed to allow right-back Hector Bellerin to join Barcelona, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

It is set to be completed as a free transfer rather than a contract termination and he has agreed to take a pay cut to get the deal done.

Bellerin, who spent last season on loan in Spain at Real Betis, is waiting for permission to travel for his medical.

Joao Pedro has pledged his future to Watford on social media despite speculation over a possible move to Everton.

In an Instagram post, the 20-year-old said: “I’m very happy here. I love being at Watford and I want to do more with them.

“I spoke to the Board yesterday and I am fully committed to the club and looking forward to a successful season. Let’s go Hornets.”

Midfielder Oriel Romeu has posted a farewell message to Southampton fans after completing a move to Girona this morning.

He said to Saints supporters: “I’m sad because it’s over but I’m happier because it’s happened #SaintsFC.”

Romeu spent seven years at St Mary’s and made an impressive 25 appearances for the south coast outfit.

Chelsea released midfielder Ross Barkley earlier this week and he is now in search of a new club as a free agent.

RMC Sport are reporting that Ligue 1 side Nice are interested in bringing the former England international to the club.

Where do you think Barkley will end up?

Liverpool are on the brink of completing a year loan for Arthur, of Juventus, with the player set to complete a medical in the early hours of deadline day.

Jurgen Klopp has ultimately decided to act on a midfield crisis in his team, and a deal for the 26-year-old Brazilian international represents one of the less complicated solutions.

Although negotiations are not yet complete, Arthur was flying to the UK on Thursday morning for a medical, in order to speed up the process.

Liverpool have been surveying options in case the deal falls down, but there is confidence it will be completed. Any contract will not include an option to buy.

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has told BBC Sport that he hopes Ben Brereton-Diaz stays at the club beyond the 11pm deadline.

He said “Ben (Brereton Diaz) has quality. He’s a great lad and works hard for the team. Hopefully he stays.”

He then went on to add: “If he’s not staying we need a lot of money”

Diaz, 23, has entered the final year of his contract and is being linked with Fulham, Everton and West Ham.

Here is a more extensive look at just how much more money is sloshing around the Premier League compared with Europe’s other major leagues.

Pretty staggering.

Fulham are also thought to be closing in on an agreement for Leeds winger Dan James to join Marco Silva’s men at Craven Cottage.

Final details are currently being discussed, with Leeds set to announce Marseille man Bamba Dienge as James’ replacement.

These signings are beginning to come thick and fast.

Steve Cooper was praying for the end of the transfer window this morning but now he has made his 17th signing of the summer.

Wolves centre-back Willy Boly has joined the club on deadline day, just four days after failing to report for Wanderers game against Newcastle.

Yet another new face arrives at the City Ground.

Former Tottenham forward Carlos Vinicius is set to join Fulham for a fee of £5 million, according to 90Min.

Marco Silva’s men have been chasing both Dan James and Bamba Dieng, but the Vinicius transfer looks to be the first one they are going to get over the line.

He arrives from Benfica - where he has barely played over the past three seasons due to loans at Spurs and PSV.

He netted 10 times in 22 appearances for Tottenham during the 2020/21 campaign.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to bring Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club.

Fabrizio Romano has said on Twitter: “Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement in principle for Pierre Aubameyang!

“€14m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barça included — now finalizing details. Aubameyang is expected to fly to London in the upcoming hours, once details are resolved.”

Just six months after departing Arsenal, Aubameyang is set to return to the Premier League.

Overnight, maverick striker Mario Balotelli joined Swiss outfit FC Sion from Adana Demirspor in a somewhat bizarre move.

The Italian forward, 32, continues to enjoy one of the most unique careers you will see.

🎁 Pour bien finir la soirée, quoi de mieux que la mise en vente des maillots floqués Balotelli ? 🤩



Watford have confirmed the termination of Danny Rose’s contract by mutual agreement.

The Championship side tweeted: “Watford FC and Danny Rose have agreed a mutual cancellation of the defender's contract with both parties in agreement that their futures will head in different directions.

“We thank Danny for his service and wish him well for his next opportunity.”

Leicester have confirmed the transfer of Wout Faes from French side Reims.

The 24-year-old Belgium international has signed a five-year contract with the Foxes and fills a gap in the squad left by the departure of Wesley Fofana, who has moved to Chelsea.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Faes said: “It’s an amazing feeling [to be here]; it’s not sunk in yet. This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here. I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

Wilfried Zaha has been linked with both Chelsea and Arsenal over the past 24 hours, and he is thought to be on the Gunners’ list of potential targets.

However, Patrick Vieira dismissed suggestions Zaha could leave before the deadline following the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Tuesday.

When asked if he had contemplated Zaha’s departure, Vieira said: “I didn’t even put that in my head, I didn’t even ask myself that question.

“I am working with him every day and there is nothing crossing my mind that something like that will happen. The only thing he is showing is competitiveness on the field, doing well for this football club that he loves very much.

“There is nothing coming from any other club. Wilfried is playing his football, he is enjoying his football and, as a manager or the chairman, there is nothing from anybody.

“We are in a period where there is a lot of things going on in the papers and regarding Wilfried there is nothing true in that. This is the only thing I can tell you.”

Jan Vertoghen has touched down in Brussels – the former Tottenham defender is set to join Anderlecht from Benfica.

According to The Athletic, Wolves have accepted a £12.9 million offer from Aston Villa for midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

A medical is now set to take place ahead of the move, with Steven Gerrard keen to bolster his squad before the deadline.

Could Dendoncker’s arrival free up Doulgas Luiz to join Arsenal?

Manchester United signing Antony has sent the club’s fans a message following his arrival at Old Trafford this morning.

In a short video clip, he said: “What’s up fans! Anthony here. Look, I’m already wearing the shirt of the biggest club in the world.

“Just here to tell you that I’m really excited and looking forward to being on the pitch in this shirt and honouring you fans. Much love and let’s make history together. Together!”

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo’s loan transfer to Liverpool has been given the ‘here we go’ treatment and looks set to be finalised!

Fabrizio Romano has just tweeted: “Arthur Melo to Liverpool, here we go! Contracts are now ready to be signed once medical will be completed in the afternoon, already booked.

“Arthur is flying to UK right now. Loan deal valid until June 2023, no buy option.”

Idrissa Gueye has been linked with a return to Everton from Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the transfer window this evening.

And now he appears to have hinted at a potential move with a cryptic tweet in the last few moments.

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol’s transfer to Chelsea will not be completed before the 11pm deadline, with the Blues set to renew their interest in January.

The 20-year-old has extended his contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2027 - as per Fabrizio Romano.

It comes following the rejection of a €90 million bid from Chelsea yesterday.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not believe there will be any more arrivals on deadline day.

He said: “Will that be the end of the signings? I think so, [Antony and Dubravka] for this window, it will be the end.

“But when there is great opportunity, you have to be always alert as a top club.”

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has claimed he will be pleased once the transfer window ends.

The newly-promoted club have already brought in 16 players this summer, but Cooper now wants to focus on the campaign ahead of them.

He told the BBC: “I look forward to it being shut. Of course it’s been a unique window going into the Premier League, the transition. In the end, the amount of transfers we’ve made will write a lot of the narrative for your questions. Once today comes and goes that’s us, ready to go into next weeks and months before next window.

“That’s what we’ve got to be focussed on - continuing to try and be best version of us whether players have been here for years or have just come through door. This is the team that represents the club at this moment in time. That’s really important. It gives us the best opportunity to be a good team in terms of togetherness when games come.

“The recruitment certainly dies down for sure, when the window closes. The guys will start the process again and get ready for January. When the window opens we’ll get a bit closer with communications again, that’s normal. All focus is just on performance and on the team we work with every day.”

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has sealed a loan move from Arsenal to Southampton, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He has also reportedly agreed a contract extension with parent club Arsenal.

In the last few minutes, transfer expert Romano tweeted: “Ainsley Maitland-Niles completed his move to Southampton, medical done and contracts to be signed now with Arsenal. ð¨âªï¸ð´ #DeadlineDay

“New deal until June 2024 with #AFC and then loan to Southampton with buy option clause.”

Nottingham Forest have been the most active Premier League club so far this summer, signing a remarkable 16 players.

And Steve Cooper refused to rule out the possibility of more acquisitions before the deadline following their 6-0 defeat to Manchester City last night.

Who else could arrive at the City Ground to join this group of strangers?

Manchester City’s newest signing Manuel Akanji has revealed he is ‘excited’ to play under Pep Guardiola after sealing a £15.1 million deal from Borussia Dortmund.

He said: “I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

“I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this club be successful.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers would back another move to close the transfer window early, only if other countries follow suit.

Clubs previously voted to close the window before the season started in 2019 but the Covid pandemic has impacted plans since.

But, with life returning to normal, Rodgers would like to bring the deadline forward to before the season, as long as it is Europe-wide after the Premier League’s 2019 summer window shut three weeks before other major leagues.

He said: “It works well if it’s across Europe. It can’t just be our league, it has to be across all leagues otherwise you’re at a huge disadvantage. That was the original plan (the Premier League closing earlier) and whenever it operated it showed it didn’t really work.

“Ideally it would be great if, throughout Europe, everyone would be on the same deadline but if it’s not we shouldn’t put ourselves at a disadvantage otherwise it would be more difficult.”

Arsenal are preparing a £25 million move to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to The Sun.

The Brazilian was dropped from Villa’s loss to Arsenal on Wednesday night, but did come off the bench to score direct from a corner.

And Steven Gerrard revealed after the match that Luiz’s future remains up in the air.

He said: “There’s more than two people that are in control of that (Luiz’s future) but I’m certainly not one of them. That will be Douglas, that will be his agent and that will be what happens around that.

“I would like to keep him, he’s a fantastic player and I’ve made that abundantly clear. We are not in a position where we need to lose top players.

“But at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go and it is really one of those really touchy situations where the club has to do what is best for the club, not necessarily what is best for me.”

If there was any doubt which league is currently the most lucrative then this is quite the statistic from our very own Miguel Delaney.

Premier League’s sides have been splashing the cash all summer and it has culminated in an astonishing amount of money being exchanged.

Premier League's current net spend this window is almost €1.3bn.



Erik ten Hag had explored signing a right back ahead of the final two days of the window and The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has reported that Barcelona defender Sergino Dest was identified as the most viable option on the market.

The Independent first reported United’s interest in the USA international two weeks ago, and talks have become more concrete since then.

However, Ten Hag has confirmed United will be keeping Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and, when asked whether Antony and Dubravka’s arrivals would mark the end of their transfer business, said: “I think so, it will be for this window the end, but when there is great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club.

“Aaron will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to minimum January but we will play with this squad this season.”

And this morning it was reported the full-back will join AC Milan on a season-long loan.

Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu is set to join Spezia on year-long loan, deciding to return for another stint in Italian football due to the success of British players there in the last few seasons.

The Welsh international spent last season at Venezia, and saw first-hand the impact that Fikayo Tomori had at AC Milan, confident he can have similar success.

Ampadu had a number of offers, including from the Bundesliga, La Liga, Empoli and Nice in Ligue 1. The latter proved attractive due to the chance of European football, but a number of factors ultimately saw the 21-year-old decide to return to Serie A.

Among them are the fact that he has previously worked with Spezia coach Luca Gotti, from the latter’s time at Chelsea, and Italian football is seen as a higher standard than France.

Everton are expected to win the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs since United indicated that they would listen to offers of aroud £15m earlier this month.

Garner impressed on loan in the Championship last season, helping Nottingham Forest win promotion through the play-offs, but returned to Old Trafford facing competition for regular minutes.

The arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have seen him drop further down the pecking order and Garner was not mentioned by Erik ten Hag when listing his midfield options last week.

The England Under-21 international now appears set to join Everton and become Frank Lampard's seventh signing of the summer.

Southampton midfielder Oriel Romeu has ended his seven-year spell at St Mary’s after completing a move to Serie A side Girona.

In the last few minutes, Saints tweeted: Thank you for everything, @OriolRomeu â¤ï¸.

“The midfielder has today completed a transfer to @GironaFC after seven wonderful years with #SaintsFC.”

Manchester City have confirmed the €17.5m (£15.1m) signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad to become City’s fifth signing of the summer and offer depth at centre-back.

The 27-year-old will provide cover and competition for Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Aké at the hear of Pep Guardiola’s defence.

John Murtough, Manchester United’s football director, has given his reaction to the club clinching Antony’s signature.

He said: “Antony is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has exactly the right profile for the attacking, dynamic team Erik is building.

“We have been especially impressed by his desire to join Manchester United, and to be part of a long-term project to get the club back to the levels of performance we all expect.”

Another quick plug of our transfer round-ups today.

All you Arsenal fans out there who want to know what is going on around the Emirates on deadline day can head over to our dedicated page here.

Mikel Arteta has already stressed the club are interested in signing a new midfielder before the window slams shut. Who could that be?

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo before the 11pm deadline.

Jurgen Klopp has made it no secret his desire to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

And there are now several reports stating that Arthur is set for a medical on Merseyside later today ahead of a potential move.

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United have spent more than they originally planned to during this summer’s transfer window due to an inflated market.

Antony’s arrival will take United’s total outlay on players this summer up to a record-breaking £227m, surpassing the respective £151m and £148m expenditures during Louis van Gaal and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full windows in charge.

Speaking about their business, Ten Hag said: “First, we really quickly identified the positions we wanted and then identified the players we wanted. The process is if you get them or not. More parties are involved, there are many factors who make it complicated. Then the market and how it developed.

“Last season, the benchmark was only five transfers above £60m and I don’t know how many now.

Ten Hag suggested that while money was always available for signings, the budget was increased due to an inflated market. “There was always money,” he added. “They made adaptations because of how the market was and I think the club did that well.”

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Ajax forward Antony.

Agreeing a deal until 2027, the Brazilian, 22, said: “This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Chelsea could be set for a very, very busy deadline day.

Owner Todd Boehly is still negotiating several deals, including for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Josko Gvardiol.

Get a complete round-up of the goings on at Stamford Bridge via our dedicated page below.

Fulham have had a bid for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz rejected by the Championship outfit.

The Chilean international has been linked with West Ham and Everton, but it is the Cottagers who have seen an offer dismissed by the Lancashire club.

It remains to be seen whether or not Marco Silva’s men will return with another bid before the 11pm deadline.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the subject of frenzied speculation as the summer transfer window enters its final day.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played down suggestions that the 37-year-old Portugal skipper could leave the club for a second time having been linked with Napoli and former side Sporting this summer.

The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing £80.6million with a further £4.2million in add-ons has sparked suggestions Ronaldo, who has started only one game so far this season, may be allowed to go.

However, asked about his future, Ten Hag said: “We need numbers there, we need not just quantity, but quality.”

West Ham are reportedly keen to bring Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek in to replace the outgoing Craig Dawson.

Dawson, 32, is being eyed up by Leicester, Wolves and Aston Villa after a stellar campaign in the Premier League and Europa League last season.

If he is to depart, BBC Sport understand that Bednarek is David Moyes’ first choice alternative.

A Manchester United fan trying to get the lowdown on your club’s dealings today? Look no further than our dedicated page.

Cody Gakpo, Martin Dubravka and Cristiano Ronaldo are all at the centre of speculation around Old Trafford today.

Get a full round-up of all the ins and outs here...

Wesley Fofana has revealed how Reece James’ Instagram messages helped convince him to join Chelsea after his move from Leicester for around £70m was confirmed.

The French centre-back, 21, boosts Thomas Tuchel’s defence and takes the Blues’ spending past £250m this summer.

Speaking after completing his move, Fofana revealed he has had ongoing contact with his new teammates while negotiations were taking place this summer between the clubs.

"I spoke to Reece James on Instagram,” Fofana told Chelsea’s official YouTube channel. “Edouard Mendy and [Marc] Cucurella too.

“Reece messaged me on Instagram about a month ago. He said, 'you're coming? You and me play on the right side'. It's good for the confidence. He's my guy now.”

Chelsea are edging closer to completing a deal for Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

This morning, The Athletic’s David Ornstein tweeted: “Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

“Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion.”

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard gave an update on Douglas Luiz’s future last night amid links with Arsenal, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian, 24, was dropped to the bench for the loss to Arsenal before coming on to score, leading many to speculate over his future at the club.

To which Gerrard responded: “There’s more than two people that are in control of that but I’m certainly not one of them. That will be Douglas, that will be his agent and that will be what happens around that.

“I would like to keep him, he’s a fantastic player and I’ve made that abundantly clear. We are not in a position where we need to lose top players.

“But at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go and it is really one of those really touchy situations where the club has to do what is best for the club, not necessarily what is best for me.”

Memphis Depay is reportedly set to remain at Barcelona.

The Netherlands international, 28, had been linked with a move to both Juventus and Manchester United this summer.

But Sport now understand that he will honour the final year of his contract, ending debate over where he will end up.

Resident transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Brighton are keen to bring Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to the club before the end of the window this evening.

The 21-year-old Scotland international has not been handed a minute of football so far this season after returning from his loan spell at Norwich.

He will undoubtedly want minutes, so a move the Seagulls - who are flying high in the Premier League - could be perfect.

Bernardo Silva has confirmed he will stay at Manchester City despite speculation over a possible move to Barcelona.

The Spaniard told RAC1: “I didn’t get any offers from Spain. No one came, I’m staying at Manchester City. I am happy. The decision is made.”

So there is a deal that shall not be happening today.

As Martinelli is linked with a move away, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has his sights set on bringing in a new midfielder before the window closes.

The Gunners have suffered injuries to Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko already this season - with Martin Odegaard also potentially carrying a knock.

Speaking after the win over Aston Villa last night, Arteta said: “We are short in that position (midfield) so are looking at options in the market.

“The club have been super supportive in trying to keep improving the squad. If the right player is there and available, we will try.”

This isn’t one we expected to be reporting on today, but Arsenal are reportedly bracing for a bid from AC Milan for star youngster Gabriel Martinelli.

The 21-year-old forward has a contract which will keep him at the Emirates until 2024.

But according to Calciomercatoweb, Milan still feel they could coax him away from North London and are keen to do so if they end up parting ways with Rafael Leao - who has been linked with a deadline day move to Chelsea.

Martin Dubravka is on the brink of moving to Old Trafford after Newcastle and Manchester United agreed terms on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The goalkeeper is set to undergo his medical. United have been insistent on a loan with an option to buy the 33-year-old Slovakian for around £5m, and Dubravka will provide competition for long-time No 1 David de Gea.

Interest has reportedly cooled over the Eintracht Frankfurt’sKevin Trapp after the club demanded €25m.

Speculation I’m sure you have heard a bit about by now is RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol going to Chelsea.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Blues are closing in on a £77.7 million deal for the 20-year-old Croatia defender.

He would sign for Chelsea but then return to Germany for the remainder of the current season, meaning he will have to wait to link up with fellow new centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

Another Chelsea rumour.

De Telegraaf reports – via Metro – that24-year-old Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is keen to push through a move to Chelsea.

Owner Todd Boehly has launched a £50 million bid for the Mexico international as the Blues bid to bolster their squad after two defeats from their opening five matches.

Newcastle are “exploring the possibility of trying to sign” Youri Tielemans from crisis club Leicester.

According to The Daily Mail, the 25-year-old midfielder has been a target for Arsenal throughout the summer.

But Eddie Howe’s men are thought to be interested in stealing him away from the Emirates in the final hours of the window.

Leicester face Manchester United tonight, so Tielemans could theoretically move while his teammates are playing.

Brentford could be about to hijack Arsenal’s move for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian forward is valued at £25m – which would smash the previous transfer record at Thomas Frank’s side.

That came when the Bees forked out £17.1m for winger Keane Lewis-Potter earlier this summer.

Chelsea are also thought to be interested in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The Times are reporting that the 23-year-old forward has been linked with the club in a late deadline day swoop.

However, it could easily be scuppered by his reported £126million price tag.

Neymar could make a shock deadline day move to Chelsea while the Blues are still in negotations to finalise the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Neyar has been offered to Chelsea, acccording to The Mail, as Paris Saint-Germain battle to meet Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations, while The Times reports PSG presented Neymar as an option only to later retract the offer and are refusing to sell despite Chelsea’s interest.

The astronomical fees involved would make it a tricky deal to pull off on deadline day, especially considering Chelsea’s own financial fair play challenges this season, having spent plenty already this summer.

Follow all the latest twists and turns on transfer deadline day.