Transfers LIVE: Liverpool targets, PSG-Kane talks, Why Man Utd could sign Mbappe, Rice to Arsenal news

Clockwise from top left: Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Nicolo Barella, Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images/PA/Reuters)

The summer transfer window is officially open ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season and there are already plenty of news and rumours ahead of what promises to be a busy few weeks for clubs, players and agents.

Having signed Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are keen to bring in at least two more top players, with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and Inter’s Nicolo Barella top of the shopping list, according to the Mirror. The same paper also reports that Paris Saint-Germain have opened preliminary talks with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

PSG are likely to be the big focus of the window with Kylian Mbappe’s future up in the air. The France forward will be a target for Manchester United, according to the Metro, should Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim buy the club. Meanwhile 90min reports Declan Rice is moving closer to Arsenal, with the Gunners preparing a bid higher than £100m for the Hammers’ captain.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours below.

Transfer news LIVE

10:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

