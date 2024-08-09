Transfers - August 2024
The summer transfer window opened on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening 10 days later.
For the latest rumours check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in July visit this page, or take a look at our collation of club released and retained lists.
9 August
Ayaka Yamashita [INAC Kobe - Man City] Undisclosed
8 August
Premier League
Aaron Anselmino [Boca Juniors - Chelsea] £15m
William Osula [Sheffield United - Newcastle] Reported £15m
Women's Super League
Chasity Grant [Ajax - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
English Football League
Kayky Almeida [Fluminense - Watford] Undisclosed
Dara Costelloe [Burnley - Accrington] Loan
Jordan Davies [Wrexham - Grimsby] Loan
Elliot Embleton [Sunderland - Blackpool] Undisclosed
Hamzad Kargbo [QPR - Newport] Free
Patrick Kelly [West Ham - Doncaster] Loan
Jay Matete [Sunderland - Bolton] Loan
Jordi Osei-Tutu [VfL Bochum - Bolton] Undisclosed
Anthony Racioppi [Young Boys - Hull] Undisclosed
Ike Ugbo [Troyes - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
7 August
International
Alejo Veliz [Tottenham - Espanyol] Loan
Tim Ream [Fulham - Charlotte FC] Undisclosed
English Football League
Benicio Baker-Boaitey [Brighton - Port Vale] Loan
Teddy Bishop [Lincoln - Colchester] Free
Alfie Gilchrist [Chelsea - Sheffield United] Loan
Etienne Green [Saint-Etienne - Burnley] Undisclosed
Kaine Kesler-Hayden [Aston Villa - Preston] Loan
Rohan Luthra [Cardiff - Derby] Free
Alex Robertson [Manchester City - Cardiff] Up to £3m
6 August
Premier League
Guido Rodriguez [Real Betis - West Ham] Free
English Football League
Luca Barrington [Brighton - Grimsby] Loan
Panutche Camara [Ipswich - Crawley] Free
Luke Chambers [Liverpool - Wigan] Loan
Lewis Dobbin [Aston Villa - West Brom] Loan
Callum Doyle [Manchester City - Norwich] Loan
Will Evans [Newport - Mansfield] Undisclosed
Josh Feeney [Aston Villa - Shrewsbury] Loan
Gianluca Frabotta [Juventus - West Brom] Undisclosed
Matt Ritchie [Newcastle - Portsmouth] Free
Alex Robertson [Manchester City - Cardiff] Up to £3m
Harry Souttar [Leicester - Sheffield United] Loan
Mahamadou Susoho [Manchester City - Peterborough] Loan
Euan Williams [Charlton Athletic - Gillingham] Free
5 August
Premier League
Niclas Fullkrug [Borussia Dortmund - West Ham] £27m
Women's Super League
Eve Annets [Reading - Manchester City] Undisclosed
International
Joao Neves [Benfica - PSG] £60m
Xavi Simons [PSG - RB Leipzig] Loan
English Football League
Elkan Baggott [Ipswich - Blackpool] Loan
Ibrahim Bakare [Unattached - Cheltenham]
Andre Dozzell [QPR - Portsmouth] Free
Charlie Goode [Brentford - Stevenage] Free
Jeff King [Chesterfield - Swindon] Free
Chris Stokes [Morecambe - Barrow] Free
Devan Tanton [Fulham - Chesterfield] Loan
4 August
International
Gabriel Sara [Norwich - Galatasaray] £15.3m
English Football League
Jonathan Varane [Sporting Gijon - QPR] Undisclosed
3 August
Premier League
Crysencio Summerville [Leeds - West Ham] Undisclosed
Jorge Cuenca [Villarreal - Fulham] Undisclosed
International
Yan Couto [Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund] £25.3m
English Football League
Alfie Bendle [Forest Green - Colchester] Free
Murphy Cooper [QPR - Stevenage] Loan
Jake Garrett [Blackburn - Bristol Rovers] Loan
Ben Quinn [Celtic - Mansfield] Free
2 August
Premier League
Emile Smith Rowe [Arsenal - Fulham] Undisclosed
International
Andrey Santos [Chelsea - Strasbourg] Loan
Ivan Sunjic [Birmingham - Pafos] Free
English Football League
Louie Barry [Aston Villa - Stockport] Loan
Joel Colwill [Cardiff - Cheltenham] Loan
Cameron Congreve [Swansea - Bromley] Loan
Sam Curtis [Sheffield United - Peterborough] Loan
Malcolm Ebiowei [Crystal Palace - Oxford] Loan
Georgie Gent [Blackburn - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Bobby Kamwa [Burton - Newport] Free
Nico Lawrence [Southampton - MK Dons] Loan
Blondy Nna Noukeu [Stoke - Sunderland] Free
Omari Patrick [Sutton - Tranmere] Free
Dan Scarr [Plymouth - Wrexham] Undisclosed
Szabolcs Schon [Fehervar - Bolton] Undisclosed
Elias Sorensen [Esbjerg - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Jacob Wakeling [Peterborough - Gillingham] Loan
Women's Super League
Aoba Fujino [Tokyo Verdy Beleza - Manchester City] Undisclosed
Anna Sandberg [BK Hacken - Manchester United] Undisclosed
1 August
Premier League
Ismaila Sarr [Marseille - Crystal Palace] £12.5m
Jota Silva [Vitoria - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Conor Townsend [West Brom - Ipswich] Undisclosed
Scottish Premier League
Paulo Bernardo [Benfica - Celtic] Undisclosed
Robin Propper [Twente - Rangers] Undisclosed
International
Pascal Gross [Brighton - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed
English Football League
Dan Adu-Adjei [Bournemouth - Carlisle] Loan
Danny Batth [Norwich - Blackburn] Free
Zak Bradshaw [Lincoln - Tranmere] Loan
James Connolly [Bristol Rovers - Crewe] Undisclosed
Vontae Daley-Campbell [Peterborough - Chesterfield] Free
Anwar El Ghazi [Unattached - Cardiff]
Yasser Larouci [Troyes - Watford] Loan
Liam McCarron [Stoke - Northampton] Undisclosed
Marvin Mehlem [Darmstadt - Hull] Undisclosed
Matt Phillips [West Brom - Oxford] Free
Jack Shepherd [Barnsley - Bradford] Loan
Brandon Thomas-Asante [West Brom - Coventry] Undisclosed
Zan Vipotnik [Unattached - Swansea]
Oscar Wallin [Degerfors - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Andreas Weimann [Bristol City - Blackburn] Free
More news this month: Get updates from every team and competition - managerial changes - collated National League news
Transfers page archive
2024: January - February to April* - May - June - July
2023: January* - February to April - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December
2022: January - February to April* - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December
2021: January - February to April* - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December
2020: January* - February to July - August - September - October to December*
2019: January* - February to April - May - June - July - August - September* - October to December
2018: January* - February to May - June - July - August* - September to December
This page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.