Transfers - August 2024

The summer transfer window opened on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening 10 days later.

9 August

Ayaka Yamashita [INAC Kobe - Man City] Undisclosed

8 August

Premier League

Aaron Anselmino [Boca Juniors - Chelsea] £15m

William Osula [Sheffield United - Newcastle] Reported £15m

Women's Super League

Chasity Grant [Ajax - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

English Football League

Kayky Almeida [Fluminense - Watford] Undisclosed

Dara Costelloe [Burnley - Accrington] Loan

Jordan Davies [Wrexham - Grimsby] Loan

Elliot Embleton [Sunderland - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Hamzad Kargbo [QPR - Newport] Free

Patrick Kelly [West Ham - Doncaster] Loan

Jay Matete [Sunderland - Bolton] Loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu [VfL Bochum - Bolton] Undisclosed

Anthony Racioppi [Young Boys - Hull] Undisclosed

Ike Ugbo [Troyes - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

7 August

International

Alejo Veliz [Tottenham - Espanyol] Loan

Tim Ream [Fulham - Charlotte FC] Undisclosed

English Football League

Benicio Baker-Boaitey [Brighton - Port Vale] Loan

Teddy Bishop [Lincoln - Colchester] Free

Alfie Gilchrist [Chelsea - Sheffield United] Loan

Etienne Green [Saint-Etienne - Burnley] Undisclosed

Kaine Kesler-Hayden [Aston Villa - Preston] Loan

Rohan Luthra [Cardiff - Derby] Free

Alex Robertson [Manchester City - Cardiff] Up to £3m

6 August

Premier League

Guido Rodriguez [Real Betis - West Ham] Free

English Football League

Luca Barrington [Brighton - Grimsby] Loan

Panutche Camara [Ipswich - Crawley] Free

Luke Chambers [Liverpool - Wigan] Loan

Lewis Dobbin [Aston Villa - West Brom] Loan

Callum Doyle [Manchester City - Norwich] Loan

Will Evans [Newport - Mansfield] Undisclosed

Josh Feeney [Aston Villa - Shrewsbury] Loan

Gianluca Frabotta [Juventus - West Brom] Undisclosed

Matt Ritchie [Newcastle - Portsmouth] Free

Alex Robertson [Manchester City - Cardiff] Up to £3m

Harry Souttar [Leicester - Sheffield United] Loan

Mahamadou Susoho [Manchester City - Peterborough] Loan

Euan Williams [Charlton Athletic - Gillingham] Free

5 August

Premier League

Niclas Fullkrug [Borussia Dortmund - West Ham] £27m

Women's Super League

Eve Annets [Reading - Manchester City] Undisclosed

International

Joao Neves [Benfica - PSG] £60m

Xavi Simons [PSG - RB Leipzig] Loan

English Football League

Elkan Baggott [Ipswich - Blackpool] Loan

Ibrahim Bakare [Unattached - Cheltenham]

Andre Dozzell [QPR - Portsmouth] Free

Charlie Goode [Brentford - Stevenage] Free

Jeff King [Chesterfield - Swindon] Free

Chris Stokes [Morecambe - Barrow] Free

Devan Tanton [Fulham - Chesterfield] Loan

4 August

International

Gabriel Sara [Norwich - Galatasaray] £15.3m

English Football League

Jonathan Varane [Sporting Gijon - QPR] Undisclosed

3 August

Premier League

Crysencio Summerville [Leeds - West Ham] Undisclosed

Jorge Cuenca [Villarreal - Fulham] Undisclosed

International

Yan Couto [Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund] £25.3m

English Football League

Alfie Bendle [Forest Green - Colchester] Free

Murphy Cooper [QPR - Stevenage] Loan

Jake Garrett [Blackburn - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Ben Quinn [Celtic - Mansfield] Free

2 August

Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe [Arsenal - Fulham] Undisclosed

International

Andrey Santos [Chelsea - Strasbourg] Loan

Ivan Sunjic [Birmingham - Pafos] Free

English Football League

Louie Barry [Aston Villa - Stockport] Loan

Joel Colwill [Cardiff - Cheltenham] Loan

Cameron Congreve [Swansea - Bromley] Loan

Sam Curtis [Sheffield United - Peterborough] Loan

Malcolm Ebiowei [Crystal Palace - Oxford] Loan

Georgie Gent [Blackburn - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Bobby Kamwa [Burton - Newport] Free

Nico Lawrence [Southampton - MK Dons] Loan

Blondy Nna Noukeu [Stoke - Sunderland] Free

Omari Patrick [Sutton - Tranmere] Free

Dan Scarr [Plymouth - Wrexham] Undisclosed

Szabolcs Schon [Fehervar - Bolton] Undisclosed

Elias Sorensen [Esbjerg - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Jacob Wakeling [Peterborough - Gillingham] Loan

Women's Super League

Aoba Fujino [Tokyo Verdy Beleza - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Anna Sandberg [BK Hacken - Manchester United] Undisclosed

1 August

Premier League

Ismaila Sarr [Marseille - Crystal Palace] £12.5m

Jota Silva [Vitoria - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Conor Townsend [West Brom - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Scottish Premier League

Paulo Bernardo [Benfica - Celtic] Undisclosed

Robin Propper [Twente - Rangers] Undisclosed

International

Pascal Gross [Brighton - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed

English Football League

Dan Adu-Adjei [Bournemouth - Carlisle] Loan

Danny Batth [Norwich - Blackburn] Free

Zak Bradshaw [Lincoln - Tranmere] Loan

James Connolly [Bristol Rovers - Crewe] Undisclosed

Vontae Daley-Campbell [Peterborough - Chesterfield] Free

Anwar El Ghazi [Unattached - Cardiff]

Yasser Larouci [Troyes - Watford] Loan

Liam McCarron [Stoke - Northampton] Undisclosed

Marvin Mehlem [Darmstadt - Hull] Undisclosed

Matt Phillips [West Brom - Oxford] Free

Jack Shepherd [Barnsley - Bradford] Loan

Brandon Thomas-Asante [West Brom - Coventry] Undisclosed

Zan Vipotnik [Unattached - Swansea]

Oscar Wallin [Degerfors - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Andreas Weimann [Bristol City - Blackburn] Free

