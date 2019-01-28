Transfer window 2019: All the latest as Premier League clubs scramble to beat the deadline
The fates of the Premier League elite can be altered and finalised in the January transfer window.
Chelsea have made a big move for Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain while Manchester City have missed out on Ajax star Frenkie de Jong – who opted to move to Barcelona last week for a stunning €75million.
But plenty is yet to be settled as City try to hunt down Liverpool, Tottenham seek to fight on without talisman Harry Kane and clubs in the bottom half attempt to survive.
Could Fulham splash another £100million? Will Burnley and Bournemouth discover some more gems? Will Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi finally get his move to Bayern Munich?
Clubs and players have until 11pm GMT on Thursday, January 31 to make their moves.
A recap of today's major talking points:
Alvaro Morata has joined Atletico Madrid on an 18-month loan deal
But teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi looks likely to stay, despite wanting to leave the Blues
Unai Emery is keen on bringing two unnamed players in on loan this month
Everton have confirmed they rejected PSG's £22m bid for Idrissa Gueye
Manchester City's Welsh youth international Rabbi Matondo has joined Schalke for around £12m
And West Ham are still mulling over paying Celta Vigo's £43m release clause for striker Maxi Gomez
EMERY SPEAKS: Arsenal are interested in two players, rumoured to be Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Napoli fullback Kevin Malcuit and now Gunners boss Unai Emery has spoken.
"We are looking at two different players and the possibility they can come. If they aren't coming to help us like we want, I prefer they don't come.
"I know it's not easy. We were speaking two months ago about this possibility (of not making a signing in January)."
It's not transfer related, but Cardiff boss Neil Warnock admitted he considered retiring in the wake of Emiliano Sala's presumed death.
“I said he’d fit in very well with our team because we’ve got quite a few like that. That’s the memory I’ll have because we had a laugh. He said: ‘I’ll score you the goals,’ and I said: ‘I know you will.’
“I do keep thinking back,” Warnock added. “I said to him: ‘Why don’t you come up to Newcastle and watch us play tomorrow and have a look.’ But he wanted to go back and see his teammates, and family, and get his belongings, so that’s what happened.”
CONFIRMED DEAL: Bundesliga side Augsburg have confirmed former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jen Lehmann have joined the club's coaching staff
ARSENAL INTEREST: The Gunners are interested in signing Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and still have a long-standing interest in Barcelona's Denis Suarez.
But there are whispers in France that Napoli fullback Kevin Malcuit is one of the players Unai Emery wants to bring in this month.
The 27-year-old joined Carlo Ancelotti's side in the summer and has featured in 12 of Napoli's 21 Serie A matches this season.
MORATA SPEAKS: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed the striker had asked to leave the club and the 26-year-old has got his wish.
"I'm very happy and proud to be here," Morata said.
“I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and play.”
MORATA ON THE MOVE: A recap of today's biggest transfer story, as Alvaro Morata finally completed an 18 month loan deal to Atletico Madrid.
WEST HAM
Having secured the services of Marko Arnautovic until at least the summer, West Ham are still keen on signing Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
Sky report the Hammers are willing to meet his £43m release clause but with Celta battling relegation they are keen to strike a deal to keep him on loan until the end of the season, which West Ham will only agree to if they reduce the fee.
DEALS SIMMERING: There appear to be plenty of conversations going on between clubs all across the country, but still a limited amount of deals.
Either we're going to see a couple of the busiest days in January transfer window history, or it'll end as the quietest window in a long time.
MAKING THE MOVE: It looks like another young British player is set to try their luck in Germany.
