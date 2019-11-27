Transfer Shorts: Lammertink retires at 25

Steven Lammertink

Lammertink retires at 25

Steven Lammertink will retire from professional cycling at 25, according to a report in Wielerflits.

The Dutchman started his professional career in 2012 on the Continental level with the Jo Piels team before moving to SEG Racing in 2015. In that time he rode as a stagiare with Giant-Shimano at the end of 2014 and with LottoNL-Jumbo at the end of 2015.

Lammertink jumped to the WorldTour with LottoNL-Jumbo in 2016 and raced with the Dutch squad for two seasons before moving to the Pro Continental team Vital Concept-B&B Hotels the past two years.

Lammertink raced just 19 days in 2019, missing a big block of racing between June and October. Tubantia reported that Lammertink has been struggling with respiratory problems in recent years and that asthma drugs have not helped.

Becker moves to new Arkea-Samsic women's team

Charlotte Becker is leaving FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope after one season and will jump to the Arkéa women's team, the new French squad announced on social media Wednesday.

The 36-year-old German will bring and experienced hand to the new team, having started her professional career in 2008 with Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung. Before moving to FDJ last season, Becker had spent four season with Hitec Products, and before that Wiggle Honda.

"The project Arkea Pro Cycling Team immediately inspired me," Becker wrote in an Instagram post. "I want to bring all my experience to the young talents that make up the 2020 team. At the same time, I would like to pursue my personal goals on the road and on the track and especially catch the UCI World Championships in Berlin and hopefully my third Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer."

The 2006 German time trial champion and 2010 road champion has 14 professional wins, including multiple stages at the Tour of Chongming Island and the Tour of Tour of Zhoushan Island in China.

Androni Giocattoli complete 2020 roster

Androni Giocattoli have completed their 2020 roster with two final additions to make 10 new riders for the upcoming season.

The latest signees are Luca Pacioni from Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia and Luca Chirico, who previously rode for the team in 2018. Pacioni also rode for Androni previously in 2016 and 2017.

They'll join other new additions Jhonatan Restrepo from Manzana Postobon, Nicola Bagioli from Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè, Simon Pellaud from IAM Excelsior,

Davide Gabburo from Neri Sottoli, Simone Ravanelli from Biesse Carrera, Mattia Bais from Cycling Team Friuli, Nicola Venchiarutti from Cycling Team Friuli and Colombian Jefferson Alexander Cepeda.



In all, the team will field 20 riders for 2020.

Androni Giacattoli for 2020:

Nicola Bagioli

Mattia Bais

Manuel Belletti

Alessandro Bisolti

Jefferson Cepeda

Luca Chirico

Mattia Frapporti

Miguel Florez

Davide Gabburo

Francesco Gavazzi

Daniel Muñoz

Luca Pacioni

Simon Pellaud

Simone Ravanelli

Jonathan Restrepo

Kevin Rivera

Josip Rumac

Matteo Spreafico

Nicola Venchiarutti

Mattia Viel





































