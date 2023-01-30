Transfer roundup: City’s Cancelo heads to Bayern, Leeds sign McKennie

Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are poised to sign João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City with an option to buy for €70m (£61.6m). The Premier League champions sanctioned the move after Cancelo told Pep Guardiola he wanted to leave and the player has arrived in Munich for a medical.

The Portugal international played a big part in City’s title wins of the past two seasons but has been an unused substitute for three of the past five league games and was taken off at half-time in one of the others. In early November, he angered Pep Guardiola with his red card against Fulham and the emergence of Rico Lewis has affected Cancelo’s game time.

Leeds have paid €1.2m to take the USA midfielder Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus and have an option to buy for €33m plus add-ons. They are also close to bringing in the 18-year-old defender Diogo Monteiro from Servette.

Leeds have been searching for midfield reinforcements after completing the signing of the France Under-21 striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim in a club-record deal and they were linked Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi, who has joined Marseille.

Leeds, who signed Max Wöber from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the month, are letting the centre-back Diego Llorente join Roma on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent. Monteiro, a Portugal youth international, is lined up to replace him.

Llorente’s move will give the green light for Bournemouth to complete an initial loan move with a €15m buy option clause for Roma’s Uruguay defender Matías Viña.

Crystal Palace are poised to sign Naouirou Ahamada for €12m from Stuttgart, with the French midfielder having agreed personal terms and expected for a medical.

Talks between Nottingham Forest and Atlético Madrid over a permanent transfer for the defender Felipe continue, although the Premier League club face competition from Bayer Leverkusen for the Brazilian. Forest are in line to make Jonjo Shelvey their 25th signing of the season after offering the former England midfielder a two-and-a-half-year deal to join from Newcastle.

Fulham have a deal to buy the midfielder Saša Lukic from Torino for €10m and the Serbia international is due for a medical.

Yasin Ayari has been confirmed as a Brighton player after a €6m fee was agreed with AIK. The 19-year-old Sweden international’s contract runs until June 2027.

Wolves have completed the signing of the midfielder João Gomes from Flamengo.

Tottenham close to completing Porro deal

Tottenham’s pursuit of Pedro Porro is close to reaching a successful conclusion after they agreed a deal for the Sporting Lisbon right-back.

The move was held up by a disagreement over the associated costs of the deal. Spurs had offered €45m for the player which equates to the value of his buyout clause, but Sporting insisted there were additional costs under the terms of the player’s contract. Those relate to solidarity payments to Porro’s previous clubs.

Talks were held between both parties and an agreement was finally reached on Monday night after Spurs agreed to pay solidarity payments to Porro’s previous clubs, which could add an extra €2.25m to the transfer. Porro is expected in London on Tuesday to have his medical and put the finishing touches to the move.

Former Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín is set to replace Porro at Sporting, joining them from Barcelona.

The news comes as Spurs allowed winger Bryan Gill to rejoin Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. David Hytner