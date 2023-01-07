Transfer portal: Which QBs have committed? Who is still available?

Games can be won or lost in the transfer portal and no position impacts winning and losing more than quarterback.

Since the first transfer window opened on Dec. 5, we’ve seen a flurry of movement across college football with an array of high-profile quarterbacks committing to new schools.

If you’ve had trouble keeping track of everything, don’t fret. Below, we’ve recapped the most notable quarterback transfers from conference to conference and the top signal callers still available.

AAC

Houston: Donovan Smith (Texas Tech)

Rice: JT Daniels (West Virginia)

UTSA: Owen McCown (Colorado)

Smith started multiple games over the past two seasons for Texas Tech and now has the chance to step into the shoes of longtime Houston starter Clayton Tune. Daniels, meanwhile, is on to his fourth school after stops at USC, Georgia and West Virginia. Daniels will help Rice make the transition to the AAC from Conference USA.

ACC

Clemson: Paul Tyson (Arizona State)

Georgia Tech: Haynes King (Texas A&M)

Louisville: Jack Plummer (Cal)

NC State: Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)

Pitt: Phil Jurkovec (Boston College)

Pitt: Christian Veilleux (Penn State)

Virginia: Tony Muskett (Monmouth)

Virginia Tech: Kyron Drones (Baylor)

Pitt was able to add a quarterback for next year and potentially its quarterback of the future by landing commitments from Jurkovec and Veilleux. Jurkovec began his career at Notre Dame before starting three seasons at Boston College. Veilleux, meanwhile, is a former four-star recruit who was the third-stringer at Penn State this season.

For Plummer, Louisville was an obvious fit. Plummer started his career at Purdue, where he played for new UL head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals needed a quarterback after Malik Cunningham left for the NFL.

King won Texas A&M’s starting job out of preseason camp for the past two seasons and now gets a chance to jump-start his career at Georgia Tech.

Armstrong decided to stay in the ACC. He spent five seasons at Virginia and four of those came with Robert Anae as his offensive coordinator. With Anae now at NC State, the Wolfpack were a natural fit for Armstrong, who has thrown for more than 9,000 yards in his career.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will play for Pitt next season after starting three years for Boston College. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Big 12

BYU: Kedon Slovis (Pitt)

Cincinnati: Emory Jones (Arizona State)

Two new Big 12 members added veteran quarterbacks. Slovis, after stops at USC and Pitt, is headed to BYU. Jones is also on to his third school, picking Cincinnati after beginning his career at Florida and playing at ASU in 2022.

Big Ten

Illinois: Luke Altmyer (Ole Miss)

Iowa: Cade McNamara (Michigan)

Nebraska: Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech)

Purdue: Hudson Card (Texas)

Wisconsin: Nick Evers (Oklahoma)

Wisconsin: Tanner Mordecai (SMU)

There will be several new starters in the Big Ten next season, including McNamara going from Michigan to Iowa. Wisconsin has quickly revamped its quarterback room under new coach Luke Fickell. Mordecai threw for more than 7,000 yards in two seasons as SMU's starter while Evers was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.

Card could prove to be a big pickup for new Purdue coach Ryan Walters. Walters hired Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and Card could be a seamless fit after being the backup at Texas.

Independent

Notre Dame: Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)

Hartman spent five seasons at Wake Forest, playing in 48 total games. He started in 2018 as a true freshman, was the backup to Jamie Newman in 2019 and then moved back into the starting role over the past three seasons. Over that span, Hartman threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns. He was arguably the No. 1 available quarterback on the transfer market.

Mountain West

Fresno State: Mikey Keene (UCF)

Nevada: Brendon Lewis (Colorado)

Fresno State is losing Jake Haener but adding Keene from UCF should lessen the blow caused by Haener’s absence. Keene threw for 2,377 yards and 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Knights.

Pac-12

Arizona State: Drew Pyne (Notre Dame)

Colorado: Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State)

Oregon State: DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson)

UCLA: Collin Schlee (Kent State)

There’s going to be a lot of really good quarterback play in the Pac-12 next season with guys like Caleb Williams (USC), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix (Washington) all returning. This group of transfers adds to that talent pool.

Pyne started most of the season for Notre Dame, Sanders is following his dad, Deion Sanders, from Jackson State to Boulder and Uiagalelei is looking for a new start in Corvallis after two years as the starter at Clemson. For UCLA, Schlee could prove to be a valuable addition if five-star freshman Dante Moore is not ready to start right away.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State after spending the last two seasons as Clemson's starter. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

SEC

Arkansas: Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina)

Florida: Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

Kentucky: Devin Leary (NC State)

With Anthony Richardson off to the NFL, Florida will have a new starter in 2023. Perhaps it will be Mertz, who had an up-and-down career at Wisconsin after being the top–rated quarterback recruit to ever sign with the Badgers.

Leary, meanwhile, was one of the most-coveted QBs in the portal. He started parts of four seasons at NC State and is set to step into the shoes of NFL-bound Will Levis at Kentucky.

Sun Belt

Georgia Southern: Davis Brin (Tulsa)

Which transfer quarterbacks are still available?

Hank Bachmeier (Boise State)

Connor Bazelak (Indiana)

Zach Calzada (Auburn)

Malik Hornsby (Arkansas)

Chance Nolan (Oregon State)

Chandler Rogers (UL Monroe)

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State)

Mike Wright (Vanderbilt)

Sanders is the biggest name left on the board.

Sanders started four seasons at Oklahoma State and has 9,553 passing, 1,956 rushing yards and 85 total touchdowns in his career.

Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall, the three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, originally entered the portal but reportedly withdrew his name on New Year's Day.