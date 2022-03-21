Transfer portal is opening for Kentucky. And the latest UK basketball recruiting links.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Roberts
·2 min read
Rick Bowmer/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Calipari
    John Calipari
    American college basketball coach

Things are about to get very busy for the Kentucky Wildcats in the college basketball transfer portal.

UK is bound to take at least two players — probably three or four — from that route this offseason, and names of possibilities will be coming in steadily over the next few weeks. The first such name popped up over the weekend: Fardaws Aimaq, a center at Utah Valley and the WAC Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Aimaq is a 6-foot-11, 245-pound big man from Vancouver, and he averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game this past season. As a sophomore the previous season, he averaged 15.0 rebounds per game, tops in Division I basketball. Of course, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe led the country in that category this season.

If Tshiebwe stays at UK, the Cats won’t be adding Aimaq, who is likely to play major minutes for a top program next season. If Kentucky’s national player of the year leaves for the NBA Draft this offseason, however, John Calipari will be in need of some bulk in the paint, and Aimaq could be one of the top available centers in the portal this year. According to 247Sports analyst Travis Branham, he’s also been contacted by Gonzaga, West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, Florida, Arkansas, Iowa and several other top programs.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

What’s next? Five questions for John Calipari and UK basketball

Stay or go? Latest on the decisions of UK players for next season

On the road: The entire Kentucky coaching staff sees DJ Wagner

SEC news: Mississippi State hires Chris Jans as new head coach

Xavier loses a commitment from a top-50 national recruit in 2022

Noted recruiter Sean Miller returning as the head coach at Xavier

More Next Cats links: Duke lands another five-star commitment

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender. "Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himsel

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f