Transfer Notebook: Manchester United make move for Newcastle's Martin Dubravka

James Ducker
·3 min read
In this article:
Transfer Notebook: Manchester United make move for Newcastle's Martin Dubravka

Manchester United have opened talks with Newcastle about a loan deal for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after cooling their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp.

Ten Hag, who wants fresh competition for David De Gea, rates Trapp but United are unwilling to meet Frankfurt’s €25m (£21m) price tag and have now turned their attention to Dubravka. An agreement has yet to be struck but talks over a deal for the 33-year-old Slovakia international are ongoing.

Trapp, who has six caps for Germany, joined Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain, initially on loan, in 2018 before completing a permanent move to the Bundesliga club the following year.

Asked about his future on Monday, Trapp said: “As I said during my first spell at Frankfurt, it’s also nice when rumours like this come out. It’s a nice acknowledgement but I can’t say anything about it.”

Another Bundesliga-based goalkeeper, the Borussia Monchengladbach No. 1 Yann Sommer is among a number of other goalkeepers United have scouted.

But Old Trafford insiders have suggested they are not opting to pursue a deal for the 33-year-old Swiss. United have also been linked with the Watford and Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann this summer.

De Gea has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford although United have an option to extend the deal by another year to June 2024.

The Spaniard endured an error strewn display in the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, when two individual errors led to goals, but while he reacted well in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday, Ten Hag wants to bring in a goalkeeper who can provide quality competition.

With Dean Henderson having joined Nottingham Forest on a season long loan, the 36-year-old former Burnley and Aston Villa goalkeeper is currently De Gea’s understudy.

Southampton and Bournemouth turn their attention to Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Transfer Notebook: Southampton and Bouremouth leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles - GETTY IMAGES
Transfer Notebook: Southampton and Bouremouth leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles - GETTY IMAGES

Southampton and Bournemouth are currently leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Telegraph Sport understands.

Maitland-Niles is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season and will be allowed to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Both Southampton and Bournemouth are understood to have expressed their interest in signing the 24-year-old, whose versatility makes him an attractive option.

Maitland-Niles, who has made five appearances for England, is capable of playing as a full-back or as a central midfielder.

West Ham United have also shown tentative interest in Maitland-Niles but David Moyes is understood to be focusing on other targets, including Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta and Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken, for now.

Maitland-Niles spent the second half of last season on loan at Roma, where he made eight appearances in Serie A. In 2020/21 he had a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

Another player who is close to leaving Arsenal is record signing Nicolas Pepe, who is set to join Nice in a loan move.

Hector Bellerin is also expected to leave the club before the deadline passes, although the terms of his departure have not yet been agreed.

