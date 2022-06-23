Transfer notebook: Gareth Bale spotted at Cardiff City training ground ahead of possible move

John Percy
·3 min read
In this article:
Gareth Bale – Transfer notebook: Gareth Bale spotted at Cardiff City training ground ahead of possible move - PA

Gareth Bale is poised to make a decision on his future in the next 48 hours.

Bale is close to agreeing a deal to play on next season and was spotted at Cardiff City's training ground on Wednesday, but it is understood there are no guarantees he will join the Championship club.

After Wales secured their place at the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, Bale received a number of offers from clubs across the world to continue his career.

Bale wants to ensure he is in peak condition for the tournament in Qatar, which starts in November, and Wales's qualification has postponed any plans of early retirement.

The 32-year-old is out of contract after leaving Real Madrid and could reach a decision with his representatives on Friday.

Forest in talks with Liverpool over a defender Williams

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Liverpool over a £15 million deal for Neco Williams, the Wales defender.

Steve Cooper, the Forest head coach, has moved in for Williams with the club discussing a potential fee with Liverpool.

Fulham are also in the chase to sign the right-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage, but Cooper is hopeful of securing a deal for his fellow Welshman.

Liverpool will demand an initial fee of £15m for Williams and are reluctant to sanction a loan transfer this summer.

Forest are also due to complete the club record £17.5m signing of Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi later this week.

Meanwhile, Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel – who was on loan at Forest last season – is close to completing a permanent move to Olympiacos.

Palace in duel with United over winger Ebiowei

Crystal Palace are hopeful of beating Manchester United in the race to sign Derby County teenager Malcolm Ebiowei.

Palace and United are both interested in signing the 18-year-old, who made 16 appearances in the Championship last season.

Ebiowei has represented both England and Holland at youth level, and was seen as one of the brightest young prospects in the Championship after breaking into Wayne Rooney’s first team in February.

Palace are now considered to be the most likely destination for the winger but United are still keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

Ebiowei, a former Arsenal youth player, signed a one-year deal with Derby at the start of last season after leaving Rangers.

Wallace faces medical ahead of West Brom move

West Brom are close to completing the signing of Millwall winger Jed Wallace in the next 48 hours.

Wallace is having a medical at Albion's training ground on Wednesday after deciding to leave Millwall as a free agent.

Championship trio eye Simpson

Tyreece Simpson, Ipswich Town striker, is a major target for Huddersfield Town this summer with the beaten Championship play-off finalists competing with Luton Town and Middlesbrough for his signing.

Valued at around £250,000, Simpson, 20, scored nine goals in 25 appearances on loan at Swindon Town in League Two last season. He is out of contract in 12 months’ time and has rejected a new deal at Portman Road.

Adingra closes in on £6m Brighton move

Brighton are set to sign Ivory Coast forward Simon Adingra from Danish club Nordsjælland in a deal worth £6million.

The 20-year-old had attracted Premier League scouts after breaking into Danish Superliga over the last two seasons, having started out in Academy football in Ghana.

Adingra will have a medical at Brighton today ahead of joining Graham Potter’s squad for pre-season training. They have already signed Paraguay striker Julio Enciso from Libertad Asuncion in a £9.5million move.

