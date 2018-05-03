Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG want £100m Eriksen

PSG want £100m Eriksen

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to splash out £100 million on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The French club are looking to build a side capable of challenging for the Champions League, with the Denmark international high on their list.

Eriksen joined Spurs in 2013 for £12.5m from Ajax, but would cost eight times that amount in today's market, having helped turn Tottenham into a top-four side.

Martial looking for offers

Anthony Martial has given his agent the green light to sound out interest in a potential summer move, Goal understands.

The Manchester United forward has grown frustrated by a lack of playing time, having been included in just 46% of the starting XIs selected by Jose Mourinho since he took over as United manager in 2016.

Bayern Munich and Juventus have been keeping an eye on developments in the 22-year-old's situation at Old Trafford.

Everton eye Marco Silva

Marco Silva is one of the leading contenders for the Everton job if the club decide to move on from Sam Allardyce.

The former Watford boss was in line to replace Ronald Koeman earlier this season before Allardyce was appointed at Goodison Park.

However, with the Toffees struggling to score goals in the Premier League, they may choose to turn to Silva for 2018-19.

Soyuncu set to join Arsenal

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal this summer according to the president of his former club.

The 22-year-old joined Freiburg from Altinordu in 2016 for €2.65m, but included a sell-on clause in the deal. As a result, they have been contacted by the Gunners who sought information on the centre-back.

Altinordu president Seyit Mehmet Ozkan confirmed that Arsenal are leading the race to sign him, beating off competition from Bayern Munich.

Bailey seen as affordable option for Man City

Manchester City have earmarked Leon Bailey as an affordable alternative to Kylian Mbappe or Eden Hazard.

The Bayer Leverkusen winger should be cheaper than the PSG or Chelsea forwards, with Pep Guardiola looking to add strengthen his City attack before next season.

PSG to raid Barca for Dembele

PSG are once again planning a raid on Barcelona this summer, with the French club looking to land Ousmane Dembele, according to Don Balon.

Thomas Tuchel, who is expected to take over the Paris outfit this summer and managed Dembele with Borussia Dortmund, has put the Frenchman on his list of demands.

Lionel Messi has also given his blessing to the move, with the Argentine believing that Antoine Griezmann will be a better fit anyway.

Man Utd want Sandro as Shaw replacement

Manchester United are prioritising the signing of Alex Sandro from Juventus as a Luke Shaw's replacement, according to the Manchester Evening News .

The report claims that Jose Mourinho's interest in Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney has cooled and that the club are looking to land the Brazilian this summer as their top target.

Matteo Darmian's summer switch to Juventus could lead to a player plus cash deal for the left back.

Chelsea want £10m for Van Ginkel

Chelsea have put a £10 million price-tag on Marco van Ginkel, reports Football London .

PSV Eindhoven, where the midfielder has been on loan, are interested in signing the 25-year-old, with the Blues looking to make back the money spent on his signing in 2013.

PSG face fight to sign Kante

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to explore their chances of making a big-money move to secure N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, but face several huge obstacles, Goal understands.

Chelsea will resist any moves as they see Kante as a huge asset and the France international will need to have his head turned, as he isn't yet sold on moving away from England or back to France.

Isco, Bale & Kovacic to leave Madrid

Isco, Gareth Bale and Mateo Kovacic are all set to leave Real Madrid after the Champions League final, reports Don Balon .

While Isco is set to join Manchester City and Bale will be part of a swap deal for Harry Kane, the final destination for Kovacic is not yet known.

Fellaini slams Man Utd over contract error

Marouane Fellaini has suggested Manchester United could pay the price for failing to renew his contract last year.

The Belgium international's deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and there has been no decisive breakthrough in talks with the club over an extension.

"The whole staff are doing everything for me to stay," he told Sport/Voetbalmagazine. "The club didn't renew my contract last year. Now, I'm in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has said he wants to keep me."

Martial offered new role with Man Utd

Jose Mourinho is set to give Anthony Martial a chance as a central striker next season, reports the Daily Mail .

Martial has not been happy with his limited chances this season, but rather than letting the 22-year-old leave, Mourinho is ready to allow him to move to a central spot next season in hopes that he can provide depth for Romelu Lukaku.

Burnley lining up Bryan swoop

Burnley are set to make a £6m move for Bristol City defender Joe Bryan, according to the Mirror .

Sean Dyche is a big fan of the left back, who has taken on a starring role this season and even scored a memorable goal in cup play against Manchester United.

Benitez wants written guarantees on transfer budget

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez wants written guarantees over his transfer budget after being let down by verbal agreements in the past, the Mirror reports.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss has reportedly been handed £70million to spend over three transfer windows, but wants that in writing before signing a deal to stay on with the Premier League side.

Man City weigh up move for Bailey

Manchester City are weighing up a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey, Goal understands.

Bailey is one of two names on City’s 'non-Mbappe' list, with the PSG attacker considered a priority target for Pep Guardiola's side.

Should City fail to land the Frenchman, however, they will look at signing either Bailey or one other attacking player.

