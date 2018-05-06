Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Liverpool agree €70 million Fekir deal

Liverpool agree €70m Fekir deal

Liverpool have agreed a €70 million (£61.9m/$83.7m) deal with Lyon to sign the highly-rated Nabil Fekir, according to RMC Sport .

Reports have suggested that Fekir has decided to leave Lyon at the end of the season, and the attacker has previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United.

However, it appears Liverpool have won the race to sign Fekir on a five-year contract, with help from their former manager Gerard Houllier, and the Champions League finalists may not stop there in their recruitment drive after also targeting a move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Neymar wants to join Ronaldo in Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar wants to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, according to Marca .

The Brazilian has been tipped to leave France after just one season, and could join up with his former side Barcelona's biggest rivals in 2018-19.

Madrid are said to be preparing a raise for Ronaldo in order to keep him happy while the club pays Neymar an enormous salary as well.

'Mbappe wanted Real or Barca move'

Kylian Mbappe was hoping to sign with Real Madrid or Barcelona rather than Paris Saint-Germain, according to Unai Emery.

Mbappe has been crucial to PSG's domestic dominance this campaign, netting 21 goals across all competitions since being signed on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer from Monaco.

However, Emery, who will end his two-year PSG stint at the end of the season having reclaimed the Ligue 1 title that Monaco - boosted by the emergence of Mbappe - won last term, has revealed the 19-year-old did not initially prefer a move to Paris.

Khedira hints at Premier League move

Sami Khedira has hinted that he could soon be heading to the Premier League, with the Juventus midfielder “fascinated” by English football.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the recent past.

Khedira still has 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Serie A giants, but it may be that he takes on a Premier League challenge when that agreement comes to an end in 2019.

Tierney in no rush to leave Celtic

Celtic's Kieran Tierney insists he is happy to remain with the Scottish champions despite rumoured interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Tierney signed a six-year contract with Celtic earlier in the campaign, and the marauding left-back has become a key cog in Brendan Rodgers' dominant side.

The 20-year-old's form has reportedly drawn interest from a glut of high-profile sides in England's top flight, including Manchester United and Tottenham, but Tierney has no plans to leave Celtic in the close-season.

Neymar to Madrid won't surprise me - Edmilson

Former Barcelona midfielder Edmilson "wouldn't be too surprised" if Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old, who returned to Paris this weekend to begin his final recovery phase from foot surgery, has been heavily linked with a move to the European champions.

Neymar has spent less than a year in the French capital, having left Barca for a world-record €222 million fee last August, but is reportedly less than satisfied with life at Parc des Princes.

Deulofeu claims Messi is forcing him out

Gerard Deulofeu has allegedly told Spain team-mate Dani Ceballos that Lionel Messi is forcing him out of Barcelona, Diario Gol reports.

The winger is currently on loan at Watford, having returned to Barcelona from Everton last summer. However, he believes he is not welcome at Camp Nou any more, with Messi not interested in playing alongside him.

Deulofeu is unhappy with how he is being treated and has informed Real Madrid's Ceballos of his issues with the Argentine.

Real, Barca & Juve want Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has become the subject of interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The 17-year-old is regarded one of England's most promising young players and his excellent displays for Chelsea's youth team has grabbed attention from Spain and Italy.

Villarreal are also heavily interested in him and could stand a chance of landing him depending on the extent of the first-team football on offer.

Premier League clubs target McGregor

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Premier League sides Watford and Bournemouth, according to the Sun .

McGregor has three years left on his contract with the Scottish champions, meaning that the Bhoys could demand as much as £10m for him.

He has been a crucial part of Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side this season, scoring 11 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Dortmund want £10m Mignolet

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, but will have to pay £10m for his services, the Sun reports.

BVB are looking for competition for current number one Roman Burki, with Mignolet set to leave Anfield due to Jurgen Klopp's desire to bring in a better goalkeeper.

Stoke's relegation from the Premier League means Jack Butland could move to the Reds, but Mignolet is said to be unwilling to participate in a swap deal and move down divisions.

Chicago Fire chase Torres

Chicago Fire are interested in bringing Fernando Torres to Major League Soccer, according to AS .

The Fire are currently coached by former Atletico Madrid forward Veljko Paunovic, who would like to sign his former team-mate this summer.

Torres has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, while fellow MLS side D.C. United are targeting either him or Carlos Tevez .

Man Utd agree £80m Milinkovic-Savic deal

Manchester United have agreed an £80 million deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to The Sun.

Following a breakthrough in talks last week, the Red Devils will make the 23-year-old their first summer signing.

The Serbian would become the second most expensive transfer into the Premier League, only behind Paul Pogba's £89m move to Old Trafford from Juventus.

United want Willian and £40m for Martial

Manchester United are willing to let Anthony Martial join Chelsea, but only if the Blues offer Willian and £40 million, reports the Mirror .

Jose Mourinho has grown increasingly frustrated with the Frenchman's development, but still values the 22-year-old at £80m in the current market.

With Chelsea interested in Martial, Mourinho would give the green light to a deal involving Willian, whom he values at £40m, plus an additional £40m in cash.

City to make £50m move for De Ligt

Manchester City are lining up a £50 million bid for Ajax teenage star Matthijs de Ligt, reports the Mirror .

The 18-year-old has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe, having already become a regular for Ajax and earning several caps for Netherlands at senior level.

City see De Ligt as an ideal long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany, but will have to compete with Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich for his signature.

Mahrez wants Arsenal move

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez wans to join Arsenal this summer, reports the Express .

Mahrez went on strike in February after the Foxes rejected a £50 million offer from Manchester City for his services, but eventually returned to the team.

But the 27-year-old still wants to depart this summer, and is thought to favour a move to London in part because he already owns a home in the capital city.

Chelsea close in on £30m Traore

Chelsea are closing in on a £30 million deal for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, reports the Mirror .

The former Barcelona and Aston Villa man didn't make a big impression in previous Premier League stints, but has improved considerably in the Championship this season.

Even if Boro are promoted via the playoffs, they may not be able to hold on to the 22-year-old star, who is aware of Chelsea's interest.

Chelsea's Bakayoko demands too high for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's desire to land Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was diminished by the Blues' asking price, reports Sport1 .

The German side were interested in the Blues midfielder, who has failed to impress since making a €45 million move from Monaco last summer.

Despite his struggles, the Blues were still demanding €60m from Dortmund, who could be interested again should Chelsea drop their valuation of the 23-year-old.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs eyeing Martial

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all keeping an eye on Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United, reports the Daily Mail.



Jose Mourinho has appeared to lose faith in the 22-year-old this season, with the manager criticising the France international after a rare start against Brighton on Friday.





United are thought to be open to selling Martial in the summer, and he could be set to stay in the Premier League next season.

Zaha ready to leave Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is ready to leave the club this summer in search of European football, reports The Sun.

The 25-year-old has become one of the Premier League's most sought-after players after a rough spell at Manchester United in 2013-14.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in the Ivory Coast international, who could cost £50 million.

Liverpool and PSG chase Inter striker

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are chasing Inter's teenage striker Andrea Pinamonti, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Pinamonti, who turns 19 later this month, has impressed with Italy's U-19 side and has featured briefly for Inter's senior team this season.

In addition to Liverpool and PSG, Juventus, Valencia, Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the promising forward.

Atalanta wants to hold on to Barrow

Atalanta are prepared to turn down offers for 19-year-old striker Musa Barrow this summer, reports Calciomercato .

Barrow has emerged as one of Serie A's brightest prospects, and has generated interest from Inter, Juventus, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

Though several of those clubs could bid for Barrow this summer, club president Antonio Percassi wants to hold on to the Gambian to increase his value for a potential 2019 sale.

Cardiff eye £12.5m Rondon

Cardiff hope to land West Brom striker Salomon Rondon for £12.5 million if they are promoted, according to the Daily Mail.

The Baggies could be set for a fire sale if they are relegated, and the Venezuela striker would be one of their most sought-after pieces.

The Bluebirds can seal automatic promotion to the Premier League with a win over Reading on Sunday.