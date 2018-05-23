Transfer News: Manchester City Lines up Kompany Replacement, United Prepared to Let Star Leave

Manchester City won the Premier League title at a canter, but Pep Guardiola is already looking at strengthening his team ahead of next season.

According to The Guardian, the Spaniard has identified Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt as the ideal replacement for Vincent Kompany, who featured in only eight of City’s final 14 games due to a series of injuries.

City’s captain is entering the final year of his deal and there are no guarantees he will be offered an extension. However, before moving for De Ligt, who played against Manchester United in the Europa League final last season, Guardiola is expected to assess his defensive options.

Trending: Chicxulub Asteroid: Dinosaur-Killing Impact Caused 100,000 Years of Climate Change

GettyImages-954841634

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Telegraph adds the reigning Premier League champions are also set to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract, after the Spaniard was overlooked in the race to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Across Manchester, meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports United will listen to offers for Anthony Martial but would prefer to sell the 22-year-old abroad than to another Premier League club. Martial was not selected in France squad for the World Cup after an underwhelming season and he does not appear to have a future under Jose Mourinho.

Martial might not be the only player out of the door at Old Trafford this summer, with The Sun reporting that Mourinho told his players they could leave if they didn’t back him.

Don't miss: Gut Health Problems like Ibs Could Soon Be Diagnosed with a Tiny Sensor That You Swallow

The Portuguese might be navigating rough seas at United but waters aren’t much calmer at one his former clubs. According to The Times, Chelsea may have to pay $12 million in compensation if it sacks Antonio Conte.

Story Continues

The Italian and the club are expected to part ways in the summer but, given the former does not have a job lined up, he could end up taking a sabbatical year, which would hit the FA Cup winners in the pocket.

With Conte set to pass through the exit gate at Stamford Bridge, Alvaro Morata could follow suit. The Spaniard became Chelsea’s record signing last summer, when he moved to west London from Real Madrid for $91 million but has struggled to settle and has been linked with a return to Juventus, whom he played for between 2014 and 2016.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, the defending Serie A champion could face competition from AC Milan.

Most popular: Jet Stream 'Traffic Jams' Drive Extreme Weather: Study

Moving across London, The Telegraph suggests Unai Emery was originally not on Arsenal’s managerial shortlist, while The Times adds the former PSG manager will be allowed to bring four new senior coaches once he is confirmed as the new Arsenal boss.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spaniard is eager to make Jean-Michel Seri his first signing but Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Nice midfielder, who has a release clause of $46.8 million.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports that new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will be given $100 million to spend on players this summer, while The Sun believes Leighton Baines is ready to quit Everton and move to the MLS.

The Merseysiders are still looking for a new manager and, according to the Daily Mail, the club’s newly-appointed sporting director Marcel Brands will meet former Watford boss Marco Silva this week to discuss transfer plans.

Silva was linked to a move to Everton before the Toffees appointed Sam Allardyce in November.

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek