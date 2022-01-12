Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic to Tottenham; Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG; Arsenal, Chelsea, Haaland rumours

(AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer news - LIVE!

We are almost halfway through a very intriguing January transfer window with the first major deals now through the door.

Philippe Coutinho has landed at Aston Villa while Newcastle, after signing Kieran Trippier, are nearing a deal for Burnley striker Chris Wood.

One mega deal, should it come off, will be Dusan Vlahovic’s exit from Fiorentina. Arsenal have chased the striker for months but now have huge rival interest from North London neighbours Tottenham.

Spurs are in the midst of their own squad revamp with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn available for moves, while Adama Traore and Tariq Lamptey are among those catching Antonio Conte’s eye.

Arsenal could yet fund a swoop for Vlahovic, rated at £58million, by moving on Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Over at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a move away with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be his best options after a difficult first few months back at Old Trafford for the striker.

We also have updates on Juventus, Chelsea, West Ham, Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and more today.

Follow the latest January transfer updates with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

09:42 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are prepared to wait until the summer to act on their long-term transfer interest in Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, write Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser and Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs have considered Lingard a target since Jose Mourinho's time in North London and are now in the race to land the England international when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

It is thought there will be a number of suitors come the end of the season, with Newcastle United having already been linked this month but Spurs' interest can be tracked back to over a year.

Mari off to Italy

09:29 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is set for a stint in Serie A.

Udinese are nearing a deal to sign the defender on loan for the rest of the season, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Mari, along with Calum Chambers, has been deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta.

Arteta on transfers

09:16 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta has refused to talk about the Dusan Vlahovic speculation circling around Arsenal this morning.

The Gunners boss told reporters: “I am not going to be discussing any transfer rumours. I have never done it and obviously we cannot do it.”

He added: “What I want this month is that we have as many players as possible fit and healthy, and we do the maximum with those players.

“We have a strategy of how we want to evolve and improve the team, and whenever that is possible we are going to try to do it. But we all know that this market is extremely difficult.”

Toon near Wood announcement

09:02 , Marc Mayo

Today should see Chris Wood confirmed as Eddie Howe’s second signing at Newcastle.

The Toon are seeking attacking reinforcements following Callum Wilson’s injury and have reportedly met the £20million release clause in Wood’s Burnley contract.

Young Frenchman Benoit Badiashile, a Monaco centre-back, and striker Hugo Ekitike of Reims are also on their radar according to The Guardian.

Roma back in for Xhaka

08:50 , Marc Mayo

Jose Mourinho has not given up on his hopes of signing Granit Xhaka.

La Gazzetta dello Sport detail the Roma boss’ determination to bring the midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico, having just landed Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Xhaka has been a regular under Mikel Arteta in recent months having signed a new deal to ward off Roma’s interest in the summer.

And the Gunners remain short on central midfield options with just two fit for tomorrow’s game at Liverpool.

Juve turn off Aubameyang

08:38 , Marc Mayo

Juventus are pulling back in their bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Federico Chiesa’s injury has pushed the Bianconeri towards a move for Zenit Saint Petersburg winger Sardar Azmoun, according to Tuttosport.

And with Aubameyang not available immediately due to his AFCON commitments, Juve are turning their attention on players who can make a quick impact.

PSG join Ronaldo hunt

08:29 , Marc Mayo

Paris Saint-Germain could swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer if Kylian Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are the French club’s preferred signings if the Frenchman leaves, according to Le10Sport, but Ronaldo is also on their radar.

It is noted that, should the Portuguese veteran leave Manchester United, an MLS move would also be a possibility.

Mikel Arteta to provide update

08:20 , Marc Mayo

At 9am today, Mikel Arteta will face the media ahead of Arsenal’s game against Liverpool.

Expect plenty of updates on the Gunners’ transfer activity - with Standard Sport the place to be to keep across all the developments.

Arsenal’s Vlahovic alternative

08:09 , Marc Mayo

The Mail name Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Arsenal’s first-choice in the event that Dusan Vlahovic does not arrive at the Emirates.

The Serb would require £300,000-a-week in wages to leave Fiorentina amid interest from Tottenham, Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, Everton will not let Calvert-Lewin leave this month.

Tottenham ready to gazump Gunners

08:02 , Marc Mayo

Dusan Vlahovic is a key target for Arsenal AND Tottenham, according to reports.

The Fiorentina striker has been tipped for a move away from Tuscany either this month or in the summer, at a price of £58million.

While the Gunners are intent on signing Vlahovic, Football.London report on Spurs transfer chief Fabio Paratici holding a close relationship with his representatives - with a summer switch a genuine possibility.

It is also noted that the player would prefer to stay in Italy, with Juventus and Inter Milan his preferences.

Good morning!

07:59 , Marc Mayo

Welcome along for this Wednesday of January transfer activity. Strap in and away we go!