Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic, Arthur to Arsenal; Chelsea eye Gavi; Veretout to Tottenham; Man United rumours

Arsenal are still pushing for two new signings to bolster their Champions League qualification push with Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo key targets as the January transfer window heats up.

The Gunners are said to be stepping up their pursuit of Arthur with a deal for Bruno Guimaraes ruled out, but remain frustrated over Vlahovic despite claims they are willing to make him one of the highest-paid players in world football.

Chelsea once again appear to be shooting admiring glances at Barcelona, with reports over Gavi following links to the likes of Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are said to be considering a potential swap deal involving wantaway record signing Tanguy Ndombele and Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Cristiano Ronaldo - not happy about being subbed off at Brentford last night - could leave Manchester United if they do not return to Europe’s top table next season.

United have rejected an offer from Newcastle to take Jesse Lingard on loan, while rumoured target Ousmane Dembele has been offered a contract ultimatum by Barca boss Xavi.

West Ham are looking to make a splash in the final half of the window, with David Moyes keen on Blackburn sensation Ben Brereton Diaz and Nathaniel Phillips while also rivalling Liverpool for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho.

Chelsea target Barcelona starlet Gavi

08:19 , George Flood

Chelsea seem to be looking at Barcelona for potential new signings again.

Following links to the likes of Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong, fresh reports from El Nacional claim they are targeting highly-rated teenage midfielder Gavi.

The 17-year-old La Masia graduate is out of contract at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2023 and has yet to agree an extension.

He apparently has a release clause in his current deal worth £42m.

Arsenal hold talks with Arthur Melo agent

08:15 , George Flood

Arsenal are ramping up their pursuit of Arthur Melo, according to the latest reports.

Goal claim that the Brazilian’s agent Federico Pastorello travelled to London Colney on Wednesday for talks with Gunners technical director Edu.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Arsenal have offered a straight loan until the end of the season, but Juventus are seeking an 18-month agreement that includes the option for a permanent transfer.

He says that Arthur is keen on joining Arsenal, but it seems nothing is sorted yet and Juve still need a replacement amid links to Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Vlahovic ‘unsure’ over Arsenal despite riches on offer

08:07 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling LIVE coverage of the January transfer window!

We are slowly edging towards the business end of the market now, with so much still to be played out and decided over the next 11 days.

Not least at Arsenal, who are still pushing to complete a high-profile move for prolific Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic.

Reports from La Nazione in Italy suggest that the Gunners are even willing to make the Serbian international one of the highest-paid players in world football.

However, Vlahovic is still said to be uncertain over a potential switch to the Emirates.

Oxford keen on Jermain Defoe

Wednesday 19 January 2022 17:25 , Matt Verri

After leaving Rangers earlier this month, Jermain Defoe is a free agent.

The 39-year-old is not short of options thought, with Oxford United, Sunderland and Ipswich Town all believed to be interested in the strike.

The Telegraph report that Oxford have held talks with Defoe, who talked about his future on talkSPORT.

“To be honest, it’s been mad. My phone has gone mad,” Defoe said.

“We’ve got a few options. Sunderland is one and I think it’s well documented that it is there.”

Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard remain in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans

Wednesday 19 January 2022 16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Two expensive signings to have struggled to even get on the pitch for Real Madrid, both Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are frequently linked with moves away from the Spanish capital.

Still, manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the pair remain in his plans.

“Bale is back now after a long time, Hazard has been fine for a month and he is physically fit.

“I don’t have to give advice to Hazard. He has the character and experience to decide himself and by the way, the quality that both of them have could help us a lot.

“Only the first half of the season has gone. They have not had the opportunity to help the team due to the injuries they’ve had. Hopefully the second half of the season will be better.”

Newcastle pushing for Zapata

Wednesday 19 January 2022 16:16 , Matt Verri

Newcastle have already signed Chris Wood this window, but it sounds like they’re not done with additions to their squad in forward areas.

The Magpies have made a loan offer for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, with the option to make it a permanent deal in the summer should they stay in the Premier League. Atalanta rejected that offer, preferring to a permanent fee immediately.

Tutto Mercato report that Atalanta are expecting Newcastle to make a second offer for the striker in the coming days.

More on Aubameyang situation

Wednesday 19 January 2022 15:58 , Matt Verri

Al Nassr are understood to be willing to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who earns £250,000-a-week, on loan for the rest of the season before signing him permanently for around £6.5million, reports Simon Collings.

Arsenal have not yet responded to the offer and it is unclear if Aubameyang would be open to a move to the Middle East.

Read the full story on that one right here.

Arsenal receive Aubameyang offer

Wednesday 19 January 2022 15:34 , Matt Verri

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, and he faces an uncertain future in north London.

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have made an offer for the striker, according to CBS Sports, which would see them take Aubameyang on loan before signing him permanently for £6.7m in the summer.

That would free up plenty of space on the wage bill for the Gunners, and potentially help fund a move for Dusan Vlahovic.

Lingard to Newcastle latest

Wednesday 19 January 2022 14:27 , George Flood

Newcastle have asked Manchester United about a loan for Jesse Lingard, reports Jack Rosser.

As stated earlier, it is thought that Newcastle would be willing to pay a loan fee - as West Ham did last season - in addition to covering the player’s £100,000-a-week wages in full.

However, it remains to be seen if Lingard will be open to heading up to Tyneside as he has been targeting a return to London amid more West Ham and Tottenham links.

Xavi: Barcelona prioritising new Araujo deal

Wednesday 19 January 2022 14:05 , George Flood

Back to Barcelona, with Xavi describing a new deal for Ronald Araujo as a big priority.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the highly-rated Uruguayan international, who is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

“Renewing Araujo is a priority. He is an extraordinary defender,” Xavi said before the Copa del Rey trip to Athletic Club.

“For us it’s important to reach an agreement because he is a necessary player for the present and the future.”

Watford agree Kalu deal

Wednesday 19 January 2022 13:34 , George Flood

Watford are on the verge of another signing as they fight for Premier League survival.

The Hornets have already added the likes of Samir, Edo Kayembe and Hassane Kamara to their squad this month as Claudio Ranieri’s side hope to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

Now the Daily Mail report that Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu is due to undergo a medical at Watford ahead of a £3.5m January switch.

Watford are also apparently trying to secure a work permit for another recent recruit in Colombian teenager Yaser Asprilla.

Xavi delivers Dembele ultimatum

Wednesday 19 January 2022 13:12 , George Flood

Barcelona boss Xavi looks to be losing patience with Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward’s future has been subject to plenty of speculation over recent weeks, with his current Camp Nou contract due to expire in the summer.

There has been talk of tension, ultimatums and bust-ups over a renewal, with Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United all rumoured to be watching developments closely.

Dembele’s agent has also been fanning the flames in the press, with Xavi evidently tired of the situation.

“We can’t wait for Ousmane,” he said on Wednesday. “He either renews the contract or a solution to sell him must be found immediately.

“I don’t consider sending him to the stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn’t sign”.

Xavi added: “The message is clear. Ousmane Dembele has to sign a new contract or we find a way to sell him in January. No other way.

“I also wonder why the agent is talking the way he is and Dembele, on the other hand, telling me he wants to stay. I can’t understand”.

Newcastle working on Lingard loan bid

Wednesday 19 January 2022 12:31 , George Flood

Newcastle have entered the race to sign Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester Evening News reports that a loan deal is being worked on that would see the midfielder spend the rest of the season at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are reportedly willing to pay a loan fee and cover Lingard’s £100,000-a-week wages in full.

However, MEN add that Lingard has not yet signed off on the move and still favours coming back to London amid ongoing speculation regarding West Ham and Tottenham.

Brentford £3m short in Johnson chase

Wednesday 19 January 2022 12:00 , George Flood

Djed Spence is not the only Nottingham Forest star attracting big interest in the January window.

20-year-old winger Brennan Johnson has caught the eye of the likes of West Ham and Brentford with some sensational performances at the City Ground.

The Bees have moved ahead in that particular race, but the Daily Mail report they are still around £3m short of Forest’s valuation after talks between the two clubs.

Brentford are apparently willing to pay £15m for Johnson, though Forest are holding out for at least £18m.

Juventus to rival Man United for Zakaria?

Wednesday 19 January 2022 11:55 , George Flood

We’ve already heard today that Juventus could be lining up Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement for the potentially Arsenal-bound Arthur Melo.

However, it seems that Denis Zakaria is another potential candidate to succeed the Brazilian in Turin.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus could move for the Swiss international, who is attracting plenty of interest this month with his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach due to expire in the summer.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with Zakaria over recent months.

Ronaldo to leave Man United if they don’t secure UCL qualification

Wednesday 19 January 2022 11:16 , George Flood

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United this summer if they do not manage to qualify for the Champions League.

That is according to The Sun, who say that Ronaldo’s camp are concerned over the direction of the club and have held talks with new chief executive Richard Arnold.

The report describes Ronaldo as an “aloof and frustrated” figure at United, who currently sit seventh in the Premier League after letting a 2-0 lead slip at Aston Villa on Saturday and five points adrift of the top four ahead of tonight’s rearranged trip to Brentford.

The Portuguese superstar understandably wants to continue to win trophies in the twilight of his brilliant career, though the chances of that happening at Old Trafford at the moment appear slim

Arsenal target Vlahovic wants summer exit

Wednesday 19 January 2022 10:50 , George Flood

More frustrating news for Arsenal concerning No1 transfer target Dusan Vlahovic.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Serbian striker is planning to leave Fiorentina in the summer, not during the current window.

The Gunners have apparently been trying to sign Vlahovic since October in a bid to steal a march on their competition, but are now likely to face a serious battle for his services at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for Spence

Wednesday 19 January 2022 10:32 , George Flood

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to go head to head over a move for Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence, writes Jack Rosser.

The Gunners are keen to bring in competition for summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Spurs manager Antonio Conte has identified the right side of defence as a priority area.

The north London rivals are both considering a move for Spence - who featured in Forest's remarkable FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal - this month, but any deal would see the 21-year-old remain at the City Ground until the end of the season.

Spence is on loan from Middlesbrough and, having played for both his parent club and Forest this season, he cannot represent another team in 2021/22.

The full-back, who was formerly at Fulham's academy, will have two years left on his deal at the Riverside come the summer, with ‘Boro expected to demand up to £12m for a deal.

Cedric Soares could soon leave Arsenal while Spurs have signed Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal in recent years, but neither have lived up to their billing.

Smith exits Millwall on free transfer

Wednesday 19 January 2022 10:03 , George Flood

Another Championship departure, this time at Millwall.

Towering striker Matt Smith has left The Den and joined League Two play-off chasers Salford City on a free transfer.

Smith made over 100 appearances in total for Millwall after joining from London rivals QPR in 2019, scoring 22 goals across all competitions.

Done deal! Jenkinson leaves Forest on loan

Wednesday 19 January 2022 09:59 , George Flood

Carl Jenkinson... remember him?

The former Arsenal full-back has left Nottingham Forest this morning, joining Australian outfit Melbourne City on loan until the end of the season.

Jenkinson has only made 15 appearances for Forest since joining in 2019 - and none at all this term.

Can the one-cap England international - who turns 30 next month - revive his career down under?

✍️ Carl Jenkinson joins Melbourne City on loan until end of the season



🤝 We wish Carl well for the remainder of the campaign



🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 19, 2022

Brighton reject £30m Bissouma bid

Wednesday 19 January 2022 09:55 , George Flood

Brighton are fighting to keep hold of key midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Arsenal have all been linked with the ex-Lille man over recent weeks, while Liverpool are thought to be long-term admirers of his talents.

Now Get French Football report that Brighton have rejected a £30m bid from an unnamed club for Bissouma in recent days.

Bissouma is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

No Haaland deadline set, Dortmund insist

Wednesday 19 January 2022 09:33 , George Flood

Borussia Dortmund have rubbished claims that Erling Haaland is under pressure to make a decision over his future soon.

The Norwegian striker revealed earlier this week that BVB were trying to get him to decide things in the near future amid more reports over a move to Real Madrid.

“Borussia Dortmund are now pushing me to make a decision about things… but I just want to play football,” Haaland said.

“That probably means that I will soon have to get things started. I never spoke until now to respect the club.

“Dortmund have started to put lot of pressure on me. They want me to decide [my future] now.

“And so yes, things will happen now, even if I only wanted to focus on football and play football.”

However, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has now dismissed reports over any Haaland deadline.

“Saying that Borussia would give Erling an ultimatum is b******t,” he told ARD in Germany. “There’s no deadline.”

Rangnick has no problem with Pogba amid future uncertainty

Wednesday 19 January 2022 09:10 , George Flood

Going back to Paul Pogba for a second, Ralf Rangnick says there is value in playing the midfielder this season even as his contract winds down and a summer exit begins to look more and more inevitable.

“Yes, of course,” Manchester United’s interim boss said ahead of the trip to Brentford tonight.

“I also played Nemanja Matic now in the last games and his contract is also expiring. By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer.

“So, for us, we have the same goal, we have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months.

“For me, it’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract. The question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group? How much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board?

“And as long as this is the case, why shouldn’t Paul Pogba now after two and half months of injury, being fully fit again now and he also wants to show up?

“He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be, and even if it’s for only showing up for a new contract elsewhere, I mean, he will be highly motivated to do that. Why should I then not play him?

“But then, as I said, there is a difference of how do players deal with their current situation? How do they handle that?

“If they handle that in a professional way, in an ambitious way, of course I can and I will play players although they have a contract expiring in the summer.”

Newcastle also in talks for Bakker

Wednesday 19 January 2022 09:06 , George Flood

You get the feeling that Carlos will be far from the only arrival in the last half of a transfer window for struggling Newcastle that has already yielded Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier.

The Daily Mail report that the relegation-threatened Magpies are also in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for left-back Mitchel Bakker, who only switched to the Bundesliga from PSG last summer.

Leverkusen paid £8.5m for the Dutch international and it is thought Newcastle will offer them a swift return on their investment.

Newcastle close in on Diego Carlos deal

Wednesday 19 January 2022 08:44 , George Flood

Newcastle could be edging much closer to their third January signing and the centre-back they so badly covet.

The Guardian report that Sevilla have reluctantly entered into advanced negotiations over a £30m deal for Diego Carlos.

That comes after the Brazilian defender handed in a transfer request in a bid to force a move to Tyneside.

Indeed, there is even hope that a deal could be completed in time for Carlos to be registered to play against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

Paul Pogba to PSG or Real Madrid?

Wednesday 19 January 2022 08:27 , George Flood

Plenty of Paul Pogba rumours flying around this morning, as usual.

ESPN report that PSG have opened talks with the Manchester United midfielder - as well as AC Milan’s Franck Kessie - as part of their bid to stop Kylian Mbappe from leaving in the summer.

However, the Daily Star say that Pogba has now told United that he wants to leave for Real Madrid.

United are apparently willing to let him walk away for nothing when his contract expires.

It seems that Pogba’s future is likely to have a huge say in compatriot Mbappe’s next move...

Vlahovic wants Juventus switch

Wednesday 19 January 2022 08:23 , George Flood

While Arsenal may have finally got a boost from Juventus on the Arthur Melo front, they could be scuppered by the Old Lady in their quest to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Italian journalist Giacomo Scutiero claims that the prolific Fiorentina striker only has eyes for Juve, agreeing early terms in October.

The interest is reciprocated, but can they afford the deal?

Barcelona have also been linked with Vlahovic this week...

Liverpool weigh up Fabio Carvalho bid

Wednesday 19 January 2022 08:13 , George Flood

There is a new name on the Liverpool transfer radar this morning.

The Sun report that the Reds are ready to fight West Ham for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool are said to be pondering a £5m bid for a player who is out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer, though a deal might be hard to seal given the bad relationship between the clubs owing to the Harvey Elliott transfer saga.

Carvalho has scored three goals in his last two games, including a brace last night as Fulham became the first English side in 88 years to score at least six times in three consecutive matches.

Tottenham still pushing for Traore deal

Wednesday 19 January 2022 08:08 , George Flood

Tottenham are still pushing to try and sign Adama Traore, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer specialist reports that Antonio Conte has asked for a new winger and that Spurs have reignited their summer pursuit of the Spaniard.

However, he adds that Wolves boss Bruno Lage wants to keep Traore until the summer, when he is likely to be sold given he only has a year left on his contract at Molineux and doesn’t want to sign an extension.

Romano adds that Tottenham are also still trying to offload a number of players including the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Matt Doherty.

No Chelsea return for Eden Hazard

Wednesday 19 January 2022 08:04 , George Flood

Eden Hazard’s future has been widely discussed this week, with all sorts of possibilities depending on which Spanish newspaper you read.

There has been talk of the Belgian’s unhappiness in Spain, Madrid willing to cut their losses on the cheap and even a rejected move to Newcastle.

A sensational return to Chelsea will always be touted as a possibility where Hazard is concerned, but Marca insist that is not an option.

They say that Madrid have put Hazard up for sale, but that the player would rather wait until the summer to move on.

Arsenal get Arthur Melo boost

Wednesday 19 January 2022 07:56 , George Flood

Arsenal may finally have got the breakthrough they’ve been waiting for in their quest to sign Arthur Melo.

It has been widely reported that the Gunners are targeting a loan move for the Brazilian this month as they look to ease a midfield problem that is already getting much better with the early return from AFCON of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard’s return to fitness following Covid.

However, it has also been said that Juventus won’t sanction Arthur’s exit until they can source an adequate replacement.

They could now be on the road to doing just that, with Get French Football News reporting that the Serie A giants have approached Lyon over a potential deal for Bruno Guimaraes - also heavily linked with Arsenal over recent months.

Juve are also said to be keeping an eye on Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch.