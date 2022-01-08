Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal bid for new midfielder; Vlahovic latest; Haaland, Man Utd, Pogba update

Transfer news - LIVE!

The January transfer window is open and the first major moves have been made, with Philippe Coutinho arriving at Aston Villa, Kieran Trippier joining Newcastle and Ferran Torres completing his switch to Barcelona.

If the rumour mill is anything to go by, there could be plenty more in the offing this month.

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Mikel Arteta yesterday talking up the possibility of a big signing this month. Cedric could be on his way out though, with Atletico Madrid believed to be interested.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could be forced into the market to help cover for defensive injuries, while Antonio Conte is seeking reinforcements as he looks to kickstart his Tottenham revolution.

Manchester United have reportedly offered Paul Pogba a new deal, and Axel Tuanzebe’s loan move to Napoli has been confirmed.

Reports in Spain suggest both Manchester City and Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Barcelona teenager Gavi.

On the continent, the future of Erling Haaland is the big talking point but it looks unlikely the Norwegian will be leaving Borussia Dortmund this month, and the same goes for Kylian Mbappe at PSG, even with his contract up at the end of the season.

18:30 , Marc Mayo

A bid of £16.5million has landed from Arsenal for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, according to reports in Brazil.

The 20-year-old would fit the Thomas Partey role, with the Ghana star currently away on AFCON duty.

Brazilian outlet R7 report on the apparent bid, which includes £4m in add-ons, with Palmeiras not planning on sanctioning a sale.

(Getty Images)

Maitland-Niles reacts to Roma move

18:16 , Marc Mayo

After his loan switch from Arsenal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has revealed his eagerness to get to work at Roma.

“I am thrilled to be here and I can't wait to start,” he said. “I want to give my contribution to the team and show what kind of player I am.

“Thanks to all the fans for the support they have already shown me. We hope to do great things sooner from here to the end of this season.”

Training with his new teammates for the first time...

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/uC0BQY2Usd — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 8, 2022

Done deal!

18:03 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool reserve goalkeeper Liam Hughes has left on loan to non-league Stalybridge for the remainder of the season.

The former Celtic player has featured on two Premier League benches this season with the bulk of his time spent in the Under-23s.

Costa leaves Atletico Mineiro

17:30 , Marc Mayo

Diego Costa is once again a free agent after reportedly terminating his contract with Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro.

The striker helped Mineiro secure the Serie A and Copa do Brasil crowns but is now looking for a new team, with clubs in Spain said to be keen.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford downplays dressing room troubles

16:52 , Matt Verri

Rumours coming out of Man United in recent days have suggested that there are plenty of unhappy players at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed there are a couple who want to leave, but Marcus Rashford has put out a statement insisting his dedication should never be questioned.

He said: “I’m not sulking, I’m not unhappy, am I disappointed in some of my recent performances? Of course I am.

“I’m my own biggest critic. It’s been a tough start but I’m determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire to be here should never be in question. I love this club.”

Maitland-Niles’ message to Roma fans...

16:18 , Matt Verri

Newcastle offered Umtiti

16:06 , Matt Verri

Barcelona have clearly noticed Newcastle are able to spend big, and they have reached out to them to offer Samuel Umtiti.

The Spanish side want the Frenchman’s wages off their books, according to SPORT, and are hopeful Eddie Howe and Newcastle may be interested.

Umtiti has featured just once this season, and has been plagued by injury problems in recent years.

(FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Arsenal won’t look to Wilshere

15:28 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has cooled talk of Arsenal re-signing Jack Wilshere to solve their midfield crisis.

Arsenal are short on midfielders after allowing Ainsley Maitland-Niles to join Roma on loan for the rest of the season.

The Gunners will also be without Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey during January as they are competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Re-signing Wilshere, who is currently training with the club and doing his coaching badges, has been mooted as a possible solution, but Arteta has insisted there are no plans to do so.

Here’s the full story on what Mikel Arteta had to say on Wilshere.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Done deal!

15:05 , Matt Verri

Another one that will come as no surprise, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ loan switch to Napoli is official.

The versatile 24-year-old will join up with Jose Mourinho’s side until the end of the season.

Partey at AFCON, Elneny at AFCON, Maitland-Niles out on loan... surely Arsenal will be looking for a midfielder in the next few weeks?

Done deal!

14:45 , Matt Verri

Axel Tuanzebe’s loan move to Napoli from Man United has now been officially confirmed.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season at Aston Villa, but he will now spend the rest of the campaign in Italy.

Tuanzebe signed a new contract at Old Trafford in the summer, through to June 2023 with the option of a further year.

ℹ️ Axel Tuanzebe will head to Serie A for the remainder of 2021/22 — all the best, Axel 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2022

Insigne off to Toronto FC

14:24 , Matt Verri

Here’s a bit of a random one from elsewhere in the transfer window...

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract agreement with Toronto FC, and will join the MLS side on a four-year deal in the summer.

Insigne joined Napoli as a 15-year-old in 2006, but he will be leaving the Italian club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Atletico interested in Cedric

14:14 , Matt Verri

Atletico Madrid are believed to be keen on a move for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares.

The 30-year-old has been given minimal opportunities since the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu, and the Daily Mail report that Atletico see him as a potential replacement for Kieran Trippier.

They would be interested in a loan move until the end of the season, with a view to signing Cedric permanently in the summer.

With Ainsley Maitland-Niles close to sealing a loan move to Roma, Arsenal would likely need to secure a replacement before sanctioning a move for Cedric.

(Getty Images)

Saint-Maximin wants information...

14:04 , Matt Verri

Lucas Digne has told Everton he wants to leave the club this month, and he has been linked to Chelsea and West Ham in recent days.

One club he won’t be joining, according to Fabrizio Romano, is Newcastle. Eddie Howe has already added Kieran Trippier to his ranks this window, but it sounds like Digne won’t be added to that list.

Allan Saint-Maximin replied to Romano on Twitter, jokingly asking him to clarify the situation...

Ok Fabrizio just to clarify, is Lucas Digne going to join Newcastle ? https://t.co/15ueJUpWGz — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 8, 2022

Barca join Rudiger hunt

13:21 , Malik Ouzia

Barcelona have reportedly joined the leading European clubs monitoring Antonio Rudiger’s situation as his Chelsea contract nears an end.

The Blues have not given up hope of tying the German down to a new deal, with his current contract up at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been considered the favourites to land the centre-back on a free contract, but Juventus and Bayern Munich have also held early talks with his representatives and Sky Sports say Barcelona are now set to do likewise.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool turn down Phillips bid

12:34 , Malik Ouzia

Football.Insider say Liverpool have rejected a £7m bid from Watford for defender Nat Phillips.

Phillips ended up a regular feature in the first team amid a centre-back injury crisis at Anfield last season but returns to fitness for Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, plus the summer signing of Ibrahima Konate, mean he has been told he can leave the club this month.

However, the report claims the Reds are holding out for around £12m.

Villa enter Bissouma race

11:58 , Malik Ouzia

Aston Villa have already made their ambition clear with the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho this month and it does not sound as if they are done there.

Sky Sports are reporting that Steven Gerrard is interested in taking Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to Villa Park.

Graham Potter is desperate to keep his star men this squad as Brighton look to turn a superb first-half of the campaign into a record-breaking top-flight season for the club, but Bissouma - heavily linked with Arsenal last summer - is entering the final 18 months of his contract and the Seagulls are running out of time to cash in.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tuchel: Chelsea checking all options in transfer market

11:33 , Malik Ouzia

Thomas Tuchel has given the clearest indication yet that Chelsea will be forced into the transfer market this month as injuries pile up.

“If you lose options, you lose options and you lose options not only in personnel, but in tactics and formation,” the German said.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

“We check our options and in the end it needs to make sense. It is not only pure numbers to bring in players. It needs to be a good mix of high quality, high-level attitude and character. Then it needs to be possible.

“It seems like everybody would love to have it. If we had a full squad I would love to answer this question and say we need nothing. But we have the issue and that’s why we look into it.

“We are discussing and we are in talks, of course, with the staff and the board and the scouting, checking the possibilities as we would always do.

“But given the fact that we have some long-term injuries we’re looking into the market, we’re looking into some possibilities, not in the very highest pressure. And things have to make sense for us personality-wise, position-wise and also in quality.

“So we have all options and we’ll check them out.”

Everton offered Sanchez deal

10:51 , Malik Ouzia

The Sun report that Everton have been offered the chance to sign former Arsenal and Man United star Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer.

Current club Inter Milan are reportedly keen to offload the Chilean on account of his huge wages and the report claims Everton are a potential landing spot, should they be forced to sell either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison this month.

Premier League clubs on Dembele alert

10:03 , Malik Ouzia

Sky Sports say a number of Premier League clubs are on alert as Ousmane Dembele’s stand-off with the Barcelona board continues.

The Frenchman is in the final six months of his contract at the Nou Camp and is reportedly unhappy with the offer of a new deal, which includes a significant pay-cut.

The signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City has also done little to convince Dembele of his importance to the Catalan club.

(Getty Images)

Premier League giants target Gavi?

09:36 , Malik Ouzia

A fairly surprising report coming out of Spain this morning is that Manchester City and Liverpool are supposedly keen on signing Barcelona youngster Gavi in the summer.

The surprising part isn’t their interest, given the 17-year-old’s obvious talent, but rather the idea that they may we able to prize him away from the Nou Camp.

Spanish outlet El Nacional claim there is a £42m release clause in the teenager’s contract and that Liverpool are ready to offer the midfielder an £80,000-per-week deal but that City are hoping their Barca connection will put them at the head of the race.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pogba denies new deal reports

09:29 , Malik Ouzia

Sticking with Manchester United, Paul Pogba has rubbished claims he has been offered a new contract by the club.

Reports yesterday suggested that the Frenchman has been offered a £500,00-per-week deal that would make him the Premier League’s best-paid player, as he heads into the final six months of his current deal.

However, The Mail today say that a spokesman for the midfielder has issued a statement dismissing those reports.

“To clarify media reports, Paul has not been offered a new contract in recent months,” it reads. “Paul is fully focused on his recovery from injury with the aim of helping the team as soon as possible.”

(Getty Images)

United eye Milinkovic-Savic

09:25 , Malik Ouzia

Speaking of Serbian stars in Serie A...

Italian outlet Calciomercato say Manchester United are ready to revive their long-standing interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic was the name on everyone’s lips a couple of years ago, with the midfielder heavily linked with a Premier League move but nothing ever materialised, despite supposed interest from United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, the report claims the 26-year-old has an informal agreement in place with Lazio owner Claudio Lotito to allow him to leave this summer should an offer come in, with Man United and Juventus said to be the most likely bidders.

Arteta: Arsenal must ‘maximise every window’

09:21 , Malik Ouzia

Speaking about the possibility of doing a deal of such magnitude this month - with reports in Italy suggesting Vlahovic would command a £70m fee - Arteta had this to say...

“I think with the amount of things and the way that we want to evolve the squad, we have to maximise every window in many different ways and we are alert.

“[Technical director] Edu and his team are working very hard because we know exactly what we need to do, and whether we can accomplish that in January or in the summer, is a different question as it is related to other stuff.”

Asked if a big deal came along if Arsenal would go for it, Arteta said: “Again, if it is the right player and we can afford it and we can do what we want to do we will discuss it and make the best possible decision. We are open.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal leading Vlahovic race

09:19 , Malik Ouzia

We’ll start with what would surely be one of the most significant moves by a Premier League club this month as Arsenal eye a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Athletic yesterday reported that the Gunners are in pole position to seal a deal should the Serbian move this month, but will likely face increased competition in the summer.

It was no surprise, then, that Mikel Arteta was quizzed about that possibility in his press conference ahead of today’s FA Cup meeting with Nottingham Forest...

Good morning!

09:17 , Malik Ouzia

Welcome back to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the January transfer window!

We’ll start the morning with a round-up of all the latest news and gossip...

Friday 7 January 2022 22:15 , Matt Verri

Diego Costa had only been at Atletico Mineiro for five months, but he has reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract and leave with immediate effect.

In that time, Costa helped the club to their first league title in 50 years - things are never quiet when he’s around.

Who knows what will come next for the 33-year-old, who is now a free agent...

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hasenhuttl calls for change in rules

Friday 7 January 2022 21:30 , Matt Verri

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes players signed in January should not be allowed to play in fixtures that were postponed before their arrivals.

“This should be something the Premier League is discussing,” Hasenhuttl said

“We have 18 games postponed so far, and it is something that you cannot stop playing in December and wait for the signings in January to play.

“Nobody has done this, but it could be an opportunity in the future and this is what we shouldn’t get.

“It’s also the same for us because we have a new owner and could sign four players and then play (the rearranged game) against Brentford (on January 11) with a different team. This is not fair, and it’s why they should be thinking about it.

“I raised it at the last Premier League meeting and that we should think about it because of the integrity of the league. We had some issues in the past and we should try to be very strict in this way.”

(PA)

Manchester City could make Gavi swoop

Friday 7 January 2022 21:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City could take advantage of Barcelona’s financial problems with a swoop on Gavi.

Reports in Spain suggest the Spaniard is a £42m target for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Gareth Bale to retire?

Friday 7 January 2022 20:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will consider retirement at the end of the season should Wales fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham have Diaz approach rejected

Friday 7 January 2022 20:50 , Matt Verri

Liverpool have been linked with a move to Luis Diaz, but they are not the only Premier League team interested in the Porto man.

O Jogo report that Tottenham made a £50m offer for the 24-year-old, though it was swiftly rejected by the Portuguese club as it did not meet their valuation.

The Reds look to be the front-runners for Diaz but with other interested clubs, Porto will likely be eyeing a huge fee for their player.

(Getty Images)

Messi to leave PSG?

Friday 7 January 2022 20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lobo Carrasco, a former Barcelona midfielder, has suggested Lionel Messi could look to leave PSG soon. ‘If he succeeds, which means winning the Champions League, he could extend his stay for another year.

‘If PSG don’t win the Champions League then this year is going to be a long one.

‘I don’t think he regrets his decision in a sporting sense, but on a personal level he realised (he made a mistake).’

Friday 7 January 2022 20:00 , Matt Verri

It’s been a busy day of transfer activity in the Premier League.

Philippe Coutinho agreeing to join Aston Villa, Kieran Trippier being officially announced by Newcastle... you can keep on top of all the league’s incomings right here!

(PA)

Newcastle’s hopes growing on Diego Carlos

Friday 7 January 2022 19:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Daily Telegraph claim that Newcastle United’s hopes of landing Sevilla defender Diego Carlos for £40m are GROWING.

The ambitious swoop could follow the signing of Kieran Trippier to really make a statement under the club’s new ownership.

United favourites to land Alvarez

Friday 7 January 2022 19:10 , Matt Verri

This might lift the mood at Old Trafford...

CalcioMercato claim that Man United are in pole position to secure the services of striker Julian Alvarez, who is attracting plenty of attention across Europe.

It’s reported that the 21-year-old’s agent is currently in Italy, ahead of talks with Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan, but it is United and Bayern Munich who are most likely to sign Alvarez.

It seems that River Plate will sell their striker, but there is a real battle for the highly-rated striker.

(Getty Images)

Rangnick on United’s unhappy dressing room

Friday 7 January 2022 18:30 , Matt Verri

Ralf Rangnick has insisted that there is not widespread dissatisfaction in the Man United dressing room, but the interim boss admitted that some players are unhappy with their lack of minutes on the pitch.

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting a large number of players are already frustrated, so soon into Rangnick’s time in charge, after a string of poor performances.

The German believes that players will inevitably be left irritated at being left out when the squad is such a big one. He also confirmed there were a couple of players looking to leave the club.

You can read the full story on that here.

(Getty Images)

Friday 7 January 2022 17:54 , Matt Verri

Leicester appear to be lining up a move for Club Brugges striker Charles de Ketelaere in the coming weeks.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed today that Jamie Vardy will be out for two months with a hamstring injury, and with Kelechi Iheanacho already away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the need to sign a striker is pressing.

According to Voetbal Nieuws, the Foxes are very interested in De Ketelaere, who is likely to cost in the region of £33m. Plenty of other clubs have been linked with the 20-year-old, but Leicester are believed to be leading the race.

(Getty Images)

Tuchel: Rudiger does not need ‘pampering'

Friday 7 January 2022 17:34 , Matt Verri

Antonio Rudiger is out of contract in the summer and there are no signs of him yet agreeing a new deal at Chelsea, but Thomas Tuchel won’t be resorting to coffee dates to win the defender over.

“I don’t know if it helps if I take him out for a lot of coffees, maybe it pushes him out,” Tuchel laughed.

“I don’t feel that he needs a lot of coffees with me; he’s a guy who needs to trust you, he needs to feel the connection, to feel the trust, and he wants to feel it by minutes and by actions.

“I don’t feel Toni that he needs a lot of words, pampering, coffee talks and invitations to dinners and whatever. He’s a top professional, this is what he has proved. He’s very important and nothing has changed.

“We’re in talks, it’s in good hands, because I trust the club 100 per cent and I have trust in my player. So it’s a no-problem situation for me, obviously also for Toni.”

(Getty Images)

Done deal!

Friday 7 January 2022 17:15 , Matt Verri

Claudio Ranieri confirmed the deal in his press conference, but the club have now officially announced it.

Watford have signed midfielder Edo Kayembe from KAS Eupen, on a four-and-a-half year deal. The club have also secured Nice left-back Hassane Kamara to replace Danny Rose, as well as centre-back Samir from Udinese.

“There is Kayembe, the midfielder,” Ranieri said earlier today. “He is another left foot. He is strong. I think these three new players can improve the team.”

Bienvenue, Edo Kayembe! 🇨🇩🐝



Thanks for the teaser, Claudio 😅 pic.twitter.com/pBk3GPo5Ay — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2022

Lage doesn’t rule out Wolves selling stars

Friday 7 January 2022 17:00 , Matt Verri

Bruno Lage does not want Wolves to sell star players like Adama Traore and Ruben Neves this month, but admitted sometimes it’s impossible to turn down a huge bid.

“When you want to make the next step and you sell your best players, the next step never happens,” said Lage.

“The main thing, and we can clarify this, we are here with a project of our ideas - chairman, sporting director and manager - the main point is to continue with the same players, to improve them and go to the next level.

“But in modern football if a big transfer appears, like it did when I was at Benfica - two years ago a team came and paid €120m for one player [Joao Felix] - you cannot say no. You can say no, but you don’t receive money to improve the team and you continue with the same players.

“In the transfer window you need to decide what is best for the club and for the player.”

(Getty Images)

City consider Gavi swoop

Friday 7 January 2022 16:41 , Matt Verri

Man City are considering a move for Barcelona’s teenage wonderkid Gavi.

That’s according to El Nacional, who report that the 17-year-old has a £42m release clause in his current deal and City are eyeing up a potential move for the midfielder.

Gavi has already made four caps for Spain, and has started 13 times in La Liga for Barcelona this season. Could he be tempted by Guardiola and City?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Conte: Eriksen always welcome at Spurs

Friday 7 January 2022 16:14 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte has revealed “the door is always open” for Christian Eriksen to train at Tottenham.

Eriksen is looking for a new club after being released by Inter Milan, where he won the title under Conte last season, and has said he wants to play in the Qatar World Cup later this year.

The Danish playmaker, who spent seven seasons at Spurs, suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the European Championship and is unable to play in Italy due to rules preventing defibrillators in Serie A.

Read everything the Spurs boss had to say on the situation here.

(Getty Images)

Friday 7 January 2022 15:49 , Matt Verri

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that Erling Haaland will not be leaving the club in January.

Man City are believed to have made the striker their top priority, while plenty of other clubs around Europe are also interested.

But Dortmund have no plans to let their star man go this month.

“Haaland will not leave in January,” Watzke told Der Spiegel.

“No way. Who accepts to sell top European striker during the winter break when they don’t have to?

“Next year? Of course, it will be difficult to keep him. Nevertheless we want to and we’ll try”.

(Getty Images)

Villa interested in Bissouma

Friday 7 January 2022 15:37 , Matt Verri

They’ve already secured Philippe Coutinho and now Aston Villa may well turn their attention to Yves Bissouma.

Sky Sports report Steven Gerrard is interested in bringing the midfielder, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali, to Villa Park.

Bissouma has 18 months left on his Brighton contract, so the Seagulls may soon have to make a decision about whether to cash in or not.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea looking at transfer options

Friday 7 January 2022 15:18 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are drawing up January transfer plans, with Thomas Tuchel concerned about their ability to cope without Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season.

Recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon remains the priority, but the German is also considering alternative options during this window.

Everton’s Lucas Digne is another player on his radar, but Newcastle and Aston Villa are also interested in the left-back, who has asked to leave Goodison Park.

Click here for the full story on Chelsea’s plans this month.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

West Ham to do business in ‘correct fashion'

Friday 7 January 2022 14:58 , Matt Verri

David Moyes says West Ham are changing their ways to operate in the “correct fashion” when it comes to new contracts and signings after Michail Antonio was handed a contract extension.

The Hammers have taken up the option of extending Antonio’s deal by a year and adding in another option for a further year, meaning he could stay at the club until 2025.

The striker’s new deal was sealed two months ago but emerged this week, while Moyes added that other players have also extended their contracts but would not name them.

More on West Ham’s strategy here.

(AP)

Arsenal pushing for midfield signing

Friday 7 January 2022 14:50 , Matt Verri

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny at the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal are extremely stretched in terms of their options in central midfield.

That’s only got worse with Maitland-Niles leaving, and Arteta confirmed the club are looking to act this month.

“We are going to move and we are going to look for options because we are very short there,” Arteta said.

(Getty Images)

Arteta explains Maitland-Niles exit

Friday 7 January 2022 14:41 , Matt Verri

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is on the verge of completing his loan move to Roma, though there is no option to make it permanent in the summer.

The Arsenal boss revealed that the 24-year-old is excited about the opportunity to play under Jose Mourinho.

“Ainsley came to me and explained the reasons why he thought the best thing for him and his career was to move away,” Arteta said.

“He believed the opportunity to play and work under Jose was a really good opportunity for him.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta to continue talks with Nketiah

Friday 7 January 2022 14:34 , Matt Verri

There seems to be no progress regarding Eddie Nketiah’s future, with the striker out of contract at Arsenal in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has repeatedly voiced his desire for Nketiah to stay at the club, and the Arsenal boss had this to say at his press-conference this afternoon.

“I already spoke about Eddie and how I feel about him, the intentions of the club and where we are,” Arteta said.

“He’s with us and I will keep having those discussions with him.”

(PA)

Rangnick admits there are frustrated players

Friday 7 January 2022 14:26 , Matt Verri

Ralf Rangnick has admitted there are a number of players at Man United who are unhappy over their lack of minutes.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are among those linked with a January move away from Old Trafford, with other reports suggesting there is a lot of disharmony within the United squad.

Rangnick confirmed that the size of the squad is leading to players getting frustrated.

“When you have a big squad and only 10 can play and three be substituted, you have quite a number of players who don’t play and are not in the squad,” Rangnick said.

“Those players are not happy, it is clear. It is about the players to deal with the situation in a professional way.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Wesley back out on loan

Friday 7 January 2022 14:10 , Matt Verri

After spending the first half of this season on loan at Club Brugge, Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined Brazilian club Internacional on a 12-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old joined Villa in 2019 for £22m, but suffered a serious knee injury in January 2020 and his career at Villa Park never got back on track.

Wesley will now spend the rest of 2022 in his home country.

Wishing Wesley all the best, as he heads back to Brazil on loan with Internacional. 👊 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

More West Ham extensions...

Friday 7 January 2022 13:54 , Matt Verri

Michail Antonio has extended his contract until the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year, and it sounds like he’s not alone in committing his future to West Ham.

No confirmation yet of who that could be.

Moyes speaking ahead of Leeds, says there are "one or two" other players who have extended their deals alongside Michail Antonio. Won't say who at this stage. #WHUFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) January 7, 2022

Newcastle keen on Diop

Friday 7 January 2022 13:46 , Matt Verri

West Ham are already short on centre-backs, after injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, and now Newcastle are considering a move for Issa Diop.

L’Equipe report a they a considering a bid of £10m for the Hammers defender, as they look to further bolster their defensive options after signing Kieran Trippier.

Should West Ham decide to sell the 24-year-old, they would surely need to bring in a replacement this month.

(Getty Images)

Hasenhuttl on Southampton’s plans

Friday 7 January 2022 13:31 , Matt Verri

Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned Southampton fans not to suddenly expect huge spending after the club’s recent takeover.

“I understand that fans are always talking about how much they want to spend because this is the only thing they need to see from a new owner - I see it a little bit different,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We get a lot of knowledge. We get also the chance to be earlier in our signings definitely but that doesn’t mean now that we change our behaviour, so we don’t go now out on the market and buy everything that is available for us, it doesn’t make any sense.

“We want to pick the players - the Livramentos, the Brojas - that are around there and this new owner gives us the chance to get these guys earlier.

“In the past, it was very often that we had to sell players before we could sign new players. And this will change now massively. But it doesn’t mean we are now going for every player that is available.”

(Getty Images)

Rose likely to leave Watford

Friday 7 January 2022 13:15 , Matt Verri

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has confirmed that former Tottenham defender Danny Rose could leave the club this month.

Rose only joined the Hornets in the summer, arriving on a free transfer after his contract with Spurs expired.

The left-back signed a two-year deal then, but he could already be on the move now the transfer window is open again. Ranieri has confirmed Watford are ready to let Rose depart if they can find a new club for the 31-year-old.

“I don’t know [why it hasn’t worked for Rose at Watford],” Ranieri.

“I prefer other kind of players. He’s a good man, good player, but I decide it’s much better to change something.”

More on that story right here.

(Getty Images)

Benitez confirms Digne wants to leave

Friday 7 January 2022 12:56 , Matt Verri

It comes as no real surprise, but Rafa Benitez has confirmed Lucas Digne wants to leave Everton this month.

The left-back reportedly fell out with Benitez last month, and Everton have since signed Vitaliy Mykolenko as an apparent replacement.

However, the Toffees boss said that any rumoured interest from any clubs is irrelevant until an offer is received.

“I had a couple of conversations with him,” Benitez said.

“I have no explanation [for why he wants to leave]. If someone is happy or not happy, you are paid big money and have to perform.

“Modern football, maybe the stats and the priorities have changed and maybe people think about themselves before the team. Do we want to grow and improve or just to manage the egos?

“I’d like to sign Haaland and Mbappe but you need a commitment. You can make an enquiry but you need a commitment. People can talk and talk.”

(Getty Images)

Suarez turns down Juventus

Friday 7 January 2022 12:43 , Matt Verri

Luis Suarez’s contact at Atletico Madrid expires at the end of the season, with the 34-year-old’s future uncertain.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Juventus have approached the striker to sign him in the summer, but Suarez has reportedly turned them down. The Italian club are looking to replace Alvaro Morata, who will return to Atletico at the end of his loan spell.

A move to the MLS looks likely for Suarez, who has revealed in the past his desire to one day play in the US.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe on signing a striker

Friday 7 January 2022 12:25 , Matt Verri

Here’s what the Newcastle boss had to say on Wilson’s injury, and what it could mean for the club’s transfer business this month.

“We don’t have a clear diagnosis at the moment,” Howe said.

“Callum will have another scan very shortly to try to determine exactly how long he will be out – there’s still a little bit of grey over the length of time.

“Those results will possibly impact what we do, but it’s all dependant, of course, on who’s available and who we can recruit because it’s probably the toughest position at any time of the year to recruit in.

“The quality of players in that position really is very short on the ground.”

(Getty Images)

Newcastle consider Martial loan

Friday 7 January 2022 12:17 , Matt Verri

Callum Wilson’s injury is a major concern for Newcastle, with the severity expected to be revealed next week.

There are fears he could be out for much of the season, which would force Newcastle to make a signing in January and that could well be Anthony Martial.

According to The Times, a loan move could be made for the Frenchman, who has made it clear he wants to leave Man United.

His wages of close to £200,000-a-week will likely put off many clubs, but Newcastle would be able to cover them.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Smith unsure if Norwich can keep Cantwell

Friday 7 January 2022 12:02 , Matt Verri

Norwich boss Dean Smith cannot guarantee Todd Cantwell’s future at Carrow Road following talk of interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

The midfielder is reportedly available for a January transfer if an interested club can meet his £15million valuation.

“He is contention to play on Sunday, but I don’t deal with the speculation, Stuart [Webber, Norwich sporting director] does, so I don’t know is the honest answer,” Smith said.

“Hopefully he will be here still and playing well, because that is what we want from him. We know what we can do at this level and are working hard to get him back to that.”

Click here for more on that story.

(Getty Images)

Villa have option to buy Coutinho

Friday 7 January 2022 11:52 , Matt Verri

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa for the rest of the season, but his time at Villa Park may well extend beyond that.

BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty reports that the club have the option to make the deal a permanent one for £33m in the summer, but there is no obligation to do so.

Coutinho has five months to prove he’s worth that fee...

(Getty Images)

Vieira coy on Ramsey and Nketiah links

Friday 7 January 2022 11:44 , Matt Verri

Aaron Ramsey and Eddie Nketiah have both been linked with moves away this month.

Ramsey looks certain to leave Juventus, while Nketiah is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer. Crystal Palace are rumoured to be interested in the pair, and boss Patrick Vieira had this to say.

“When you look at [Ramsey’s] pedigree and experience, I think he would improve a lot of teams in the Premier League,” Vieira said.

“I like the player, like a lot of players. He’s a terrific player and I think he can do well for teams in the Premier League.”

On Nketiah, Vieira added: “He’s just the same as Aaron, I think those players, with what you can hear, it looks like Aaron wants to come back to the Premier League.

“There’s not much to say about those players but for us, what is really important is really concentrating and focusing on the players we have.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea keen to tie down defensive duo

Friday 7 January 2022 11:34 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have stepped up attempts to secure the futures of out-of-contract players Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Fresh talks have been held with both defenders, who are now free to negotiate with interested clubs from abroad.

After successfully tying down Thiago Silva to a new one-year deal this week, the European champions want to end the uncertainty over their other key players who can walk away for nothing at the end of the season.

More on Chelsea’s contract discussions right here.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Antonio earns West Ham extension

Friday 7 January 2022 11:24 , Matt Verri

Michail Antonio has been rewarded for his fine form at West Ham this season with a new contract extension.

The 31-year-old has signed on for another two years with the Hammers, taking his time at the club up to 2025.

Antonio, who has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this term, signed a new deal in November 2020 and West Ham have now taken up the option of an extra year that was included in that agreement while adding another 12 months on top.

Click here for the rest of the story on that.

(Getty Images)

Friday 7 January 2022 11:13 , Matt Verri

Paul Pogba’s contract at Man United runs out at the end of the season, meaning he is able to speak to clubs across Europe this month and potentially sign a pre-contract agreement.

The Sun claim that in a bid to stop that happening, United have offered the Frenchman a huge £500,000-a-week deal and hope that will persuade Pogba to stay. It would make him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old could demand a big signing-on fee elsewhere should he hold out for a free transfer. Big decisions for Pogba to make in the months ahead...

(Getty Images)

City make Haaland top priority

Friday 7 January 2022 11:02 , Matt Verri

It’s a transfer story that will run and run until Erling Haaland’s future is decided.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a player every club in the world would love to have, and the Athletic report that Man City have made Haaland their top target as they look to sign a striker.

It’s claimed the club will holds talks with Haaland and his team in the coming weeks, and are ready to fight Europe’s elite to secure his signature.

Watch this space...

(Getty Images)

Spurs plot fresh Traore approach

Friday 7 January 2022 10:53 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are believed to be planning a new bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The north London club are prioritising a right wing-back in the January window, and they see Traore as a potential option.

According to the Athletic, Matt Doherty could make a return to Wolves as part of the deal.

Traore has just 18 months left on his current contract and there are no signs of a new deal being agreed, so Wolves may decide to cash in on him while they can.

(Getty Images)

Middlesbrough confident of landing Balogun

Friday 7 January 2022 10:41 , Matt Verri

Middlesbrough are confident they will win the race for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

A number of Championship clubs, and some sides from abroad, have expressed an interest in signing Balogun on loan and Arsenal have agreed to let him leave.

The 20-year-old is assessing his options, but Middlesbrough are confident they are in pole position after making a pitch, with Chris Wilder known to be a big fan.

You can read the full story on that here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool eye Diaz move

Friday 7 January 2022 10:34 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp is slightly short in attacking areas, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations this month, but Luis Diaz could ease his woes.

The 24-year-old has played against Liverpool for Porto in the Champions League this season, and clearly impressed Klopp as The Sun report that a £60m move could be in the offing.

Diaz already has 12 goals and three assists in the league for Porto this season, so would certainly bring some firepower to Liverpool in the absence of their two stars up front.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Caballero extends Saints spell

Friday 7 January 2022 10:24 , Matt Verri

The veteran goalkeeper joined Southampton in December on a one-month deal, after injuries to Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster, but Willy Caballero will now stay at the club until the end of the season.

The 40-year-old played two Premier League matches for the Saint last mont - a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal and a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

#SaintsFC is pleased to confirm it has agreed a contract extension with goalkeeper @willy_caballero to the end of the season! 🤝 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 7, 2022

Leicester eye Belgian starlet

Friday 7 January 2022 10:07 , Marc Mayo

Belgian youngster Charles De Ketelaere is interesting Leicester, amid admiring glances from Real Madrid and PSG.

The Club Brugge winger is valued at £37.5million, according to RTL, with an initial fee of £29m plus bonuses also an option.

The Foxes are reportedly in a strong position to seal the summer deal despite their big-name competitors.

(Getty Images)

What next for Bale?

Friday 7 January 2022 10:02 , Marc Mayo

Gareth Bale will consider quitting football when his Real Madrid contract expires in the summer.

The Welsh winger has barely featured for Los Blancos since returning from a loan spell at Tottenham and looks set for pastures new this year.

However, only a 2022 World Cup spot is said to motivate Bale, so say The Athletic, and a failure to reach the tournament will lead to him thinking of hanging up his boots.

Should he stay in the game, money and glory will not be too high up his priority list with staying fit for Wales duty his main consideration when picking a new team.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

United edge away from Alvarez

Friday 7 January 2022 09:57 , Marc Mayo

Julian Alvarez is not a target for Manchester United, according to MEN.

The River Plate star has been touted for a move to Europe with his release clause set at just £17million after a fine spell of form in Argentina.

But the Red Devils are said to be focusing their efforts elsewhere with a summer move for a central midfielder further up their agenda.

(Getty Images)

Coutinho terms agreed

Friday 7 January 2022 09:45 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa will sign Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season once a medical and work permit are sorted.

The club even say they have agreed a fee for a permanent transfer in the summer...

Coutinho will travel to Birmingham over the weekend to sign on the dotted line.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Friday 7 January 2022 09:35 , Marc Mayo

And there it is! Philippe Coutinho agrees to join Aston Villa.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌



Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

Reports suggest Coutinho picks Villa

Friday 7 January 2022 09:29 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa have COMPLETED the deal to sign Philippe Coutinho.

According to the Mail, Steven Gerrard has convinced the Barcelona man to move to the Midlands on a loan deal to the end of the season. Over at Sky Sports, they say the deal is close.

Villa are said to be confident that Coutinho can hit the ground running and be an instant success back in the Premier League.

(Getty Images)

Trippier delighted with Toon switch

Friday 7 January 2022 09:19 , Marc Mayo

Kieran Trippier has expressed his joy at returning to the Premier League with Newcastle.

The right-back has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal after costing the Toon £12million, in their first move since being taken over by a wealthy Saudi-led consortium.

He said: "I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player."

Manager Eddie Howe said: "I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate.

"A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move. I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I'm very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch."

Done deal!

Friday 7 January 2022 09:13 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle have completed the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Coutinho down to two options

Friday 7 January 2022 08:59 , Marc Mayo

Philippe Coutinho has narrowed his Barcelona exit options to just two clubs.

Aston Villa, Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle are all said to be keen on the attacking midfielder with as many as six teams reportedly in the mix.

But Sky Sports now claim that only two teams are being considered for the move.

Barcelona want to sell or loan out Coutinho this month to cut his wage bill off their books.

(AP)

Karius in Anfield purgatory

Friday 7 January 2022 08:40 , Marc Mayo

Loris Karius is stuck at Liverpool despite interest from Greuther Furth.

The German team want to sign the goalkeeper, who hasn’t played for the Reds competitively since the 2018 Champions League final.

Out of contract in the summer, Liverpool are said by Kicker to be demanding a transfer fee for his exit with prospective buyers unable to afford that and his £65,000-a-week wages.

((Simon Hofmann/Bongarts/Getty Images))

Rudiger in no rush

Friday 7 January 2022 08:28 , Marc Mayo

Antonio Rudiger will not rush into signing a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

Chelsea are yet to secure the defender’s future, with his current deal up in June, and admiring glances have reportedly arrived via Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

But Sky Sports report on the German being well aware of the interest and wanting to take his time in deciding his next step.

It is also noted that Rudiger is aware of potential Premier League interest if he becomes a free agent.

(Getty Images)

Italiano looks ahead to rest of window

Friday 7 January 2022 08:19 , Marc Mayo

Fiorentina are hoping to shut up shop and keep Dusan Vlahovic through the rest of the January window.

With Jonathan Ikone signed and Krzysztof Piatek on the way, coach Vincenzo Italiano has referred to sporting director Daniele Prade in stating whether the club will do any more business this month.

“If Prade says so, you have to believe him,” said Italiano. “Let's see what will happen between now and the end of the window.”

(Getty Images)

Friday 7 January 2022 08:09 , Marc Mayo

Cesar Azpilicueta has refused to guarantee that he will sign a new Chelsea contract - but insists he remains fully committed to the Blues cause.

With his deal expiring in June, the Spaniard has attracted interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game,” said Azpilicueta.

“They are very tough games, and I am enjoying the moment. Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

“I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season.”

(Getty Images)

Bid rebuffed for Phillips

Friday 7 January 2022 07:59 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool have turned down a £7million bid for defender Nat Phillips.

According to the Mail, the unnamed club have been told to stump up £15m for the Reds reserve, who has been interesting West Ham of late.

It has also been claimed that Italian clubs are tracking Phillips.

(Getty Images)

Coutinho enters the housing market

Friday 7 January 2022 07:49 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa target Philippe Coutinho is hunting for houses in the West Midlands.

Spanish outlet La Porteria de Beteve claim the Brazilian has begun looking for where to live in England after he completes an imminent loan exit from Barcelona.

The LaLiga giants want the midfielder to leave to allow them to register Ferran Torres and make a big saving on his wages.

And Coutinho is said to have contacted former teammates and Brazilian Premier League players to determine where is best to settle down during his stay.

(Getty Images)

Messi to leave PSG?

Friday 7 January 2022 07:44 , Marc Mayo

Spanish journalist and former player Lobo Carrasco has told TV show El Chiringuito that Lionel Messi could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Barcelona legend and former Spain international reckons his Blaugrana alumnus will push for an exit if his club fail to win the Champions League.

It is also claimed that Messi is struggling with life in Paris.

The Argentine signed for the Ligue 1 leaders after his shock departure from the Camp Nou as a free agent.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo considers Man Utd future

Friday 7 January 2022 07:38 , Marc Mayo

Cristiano Ronaldo will ask to leave Manchester United if he is not satisfied with their next managerial appointment.

According to the Star, interim boss Ralf Rangnick is someone the veteran striker does NOT want to see given the reins full-time.

They quote a source near the player who says he “thought it would be better than this” when re-signing from Juventus in the summer.

New executive vice-chairman Richard Arnold is set to make the final call on United’s next manager with Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers linked.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning!

Friday 7 January 2022 07:33 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to a potentially huge day in the transfer market!

We have lots of managers talking to the media today, plus updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and more...