Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic to Arsenal; Barcelona want Haaland; Trippier to Newcastle; Chelsea eye Tchouameni

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the January transfer window begins to heat up.

The Gunners will listen to offers for their former captain this month, while they are rumoured to have made a cash-plus-player offer for in-demand Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, is poised to exit the Emirates and join Jose Mourinho’s Roma on loan for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier is set to return to the Premier League with Newcastle, who are also targeting Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos as an alternative to Sven Botman.

Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni has caught the eye of Chelsea, who will have to part with £30m if they want to sign Everton full-back Lucas Digne this month.

Romelu Lukaku has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge either in January or in the summer and will return to Thomas Tuchel’s squad for tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham.

Speaking of Spurs, AC Milan’s reluctance to accept a swap deal involving record signing Tanguy Ndombele is believed to be frustrating their pursuit of Franck Kessie.

Borussia Dortmund are eager to have Erling Haaland’s future sorted quickly, with Barcelona apparently confident they can lure the Norwegian goal machine to the Camp Nou.

Follow all of today’s latest transfer news, gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Latest transfer news and gossip

Arsenal table Vlahovic bid

Gunners listening to Aubameyang offers

Trippier to seal Newcastle switch

Barcelona confident over Haaland deal

Chelsea eye Monaco’s Tchouameni

Barcelona confident over Haaland

09:54 , George Flood

Joan Laporta evidently believes that Barcelona have quickly become a major force in the transfer market once again.

The LaLiga giants have already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City this month, with a bank loan helping to complete the deal worth an initial £46m.

Story continues

Now Barca’s president is apparently confident that Erling Haaland can be lured to the Camp Nou as he looks to make him the figurehead for the new post-Messi era.

That is according to Marca, who say that Laporta has already been trying to convince agent Mino Raiola that Catalonia is the best destination for Dortmund’s Norwegian goal machine.

“I’m going to sign Haaland next summer,” Laporta is reported to have told colleagues.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle close on Trippier signing

09:39 , George Flood

Kieran Trippier is on the verge of sealing his return to the Premier League.

Newcastle have been working hard to clinch a deal for the former Tottenham right-back, who has been at Atletico Madrid since 2019.

That deal is expected to be completed soon, with The Guardian reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee of £12m plus add-ons.

England international Trippier is also said to have agreed personal terms, with Newcastle now scheduling his medical.

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Brighton sign Kozlowski

09:20 , George Flood

One done deal to report already in the Premier League this morning.

Brighton have announced the signing of Poland international midfielder Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa outfit Pogon Szczecin.

The 18-year-old has signed terms until the summer of 2026 and joins for a fee of around £10m.

He is expected to head straight out on loan to Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise.

“His style of play suits us and our style. During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signing,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

“He will initially head out on loan, as it is important for him to continue his development, and he is keen to continue playing regularly.

“We will be watching with interest, as he is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future.”

Albion are delighted to confirm the signing of 18-year-old Polish international, Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin. ✍️



🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 5, 2022

Gunners willing to consider Aubameyang offers

09:16 , George Flood

Aubameyang is currently away preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon, but Arsenal have not ruled out an exit this month.

The ex-Dortmund star has been frozen out of the first-team picture by Mikel Arteta since being stripped of the captaincy last month following a disciplinary breach.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal will consider suitable offers for top earner Aubameyang, who has 18 months left on a contract that pays him £350,000 per week.

Newcastle and Juventus have been linked with his signature.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal table cash-plus-player Vlahovic bid

09:09 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling LIVE coverage of the January transfer window.

We begin today with news of Arsenal’s search for a long-term replacement for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could yet leave the club this month... more on that in a moment.

The Gunners appear to have focused their attentions on Dusan Vlahovic, with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that an offer worth £58.3m has been tabled for the prolific Fiorentina striker.

The deal would also see Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira - currently on loan with La Viola - stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on a permanent basis.