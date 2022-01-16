Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic to Arsenal, Lingard to Newcastle; Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea latest

Transfer news LIVE!

Dusan Vlahovic is available for transfer this month after reports in Italy detailed Fiorentina’s plans to cash in on the Serbian striker.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid have all been linked with the forward and the Gunners are said to have launched a £50million player-plus-cash bid.

Also on their radar is the surprising name of Diego Costa, according to reports in Brazil, with Mikel Arteta desperate to bolster a squad which was deemed unable to face Tottenham in today’s North London derby.

Youri Tielemans is another tipped to be interesting Arsenal, while over at Chelsea a central defender is a key target with Sergio Gomez of Anderlecht reportedly wanted.

Tottenham continue to be a big player in the market with Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele available for exits, and both a new striker and a right wing-back on Antonio Conte’s radar.

Manchester United’s managerial chase has taken another with Mauricio Pochettino their favoured new boss. On the pitch, Newcastle are registering their interest in West Ham target Jesse Lingard.

We also have updates on Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Follow along for all the key market updates on this Sunday...

Latest transfer news and rumours

Fiorentina open to selling Vlahovic

Newcastle ready to bid for Lingard

Chelsea identify left-back target

Man United risk losing Pochettino chase

09:40 , Marc Mayo

A rival European giant is reportedly sounding out Mauricio Pochettino over their manager’s role.

Manchester United are hot on the tail of the Argentine, who is in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Telegraph claim their ideal summer move is at risk amid the interest from another Champions League-chasing side.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea identify left-back target

09:27 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are monitoring young Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez.

The 21-year-old is a left wing-back who has notched six goals and 13 assists this campaign - from a position that the Blues are very interested in adding to.

According to Teamtalk, Chelsea are scouting the Spain U21 international but Manchester United are also keen.

Newcastle line up Lingard bid

09:14 , Marc Mayo

Jesse Lingard is a key target for Newcastle this month, according to Daily Star.

West Ham and Tottenham are both admirers of the Manchester United midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer.

But Newcastle may not be so patient amid their relegation battle and are said to be preparing a £3million bid to test United’s resolve.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Fiorentina unhappy with Vlahovic

09:07 , Marc Mayo

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera detail the latest news in Arsenal’s chase of Dusan Vlahovic.

A bid of £50million plus Lucas Torreira is on the table, as first reported a week or so ago, but Fiorentina are increasingly unhappy with the striker’s stance.

Happy to sell the Serb, Fiorentina reportedly offered him a new contract with a £58m release clause in the summer, rejecting a £50m bid from Atletico Madrid in the process.

But Vlahovic does not want to renew his contract and prefers a summer departure, ideally having pushed his current club into European football.

Whether the Tuscans can recoup such a high fee in the summer, when just a year will be left on his contract, remains to be seen...

(Getty Images)

Good morning!

08:59 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to another day of January transfer market activity, let’s see what awaits us...