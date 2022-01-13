Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic to Arsenal latest; Tielemans, Lingard; Zakaria to Man Utd; Tottenham, Chelsea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Flood and Jonathan Gorrie
·5 min read
Transfer news LIVE! Vlahovic to Arsenal latest; Tielemans, Lingard; Zakaria to Man Utd; Tottenham, Chelsea
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal look set to be major players in the January window as they continue talks over a blockbuster mid-season deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also been offered the chance to sign Juventus’ Arthur Melo, with Leicester star Youri Tielemans also under consideration as Mikel Arteta looks to solve his midfield issues.

North London rivals Tottenham are targeting Jesse Lingard, who many had expected to return to West Ham from Old Trafford this month, while they are also trying to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey as they also continue their pursuit of Switzerland international Denis Zakaria, with Paul Pogba attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his backing to Ralf Rangnick, but admits it is unacceptable for United to finish outside the top three this season, with doubts emerging over Marcus Rashford’s future and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele linked with the club.

Antonio Rudiger may have performed a U-turn over his Chelsea future, though Thomas Tuchel has reportedly revived his interest in Jules Kounde as he also considers Presnel Kimpembe and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Manchester City are said to be in pole position to land Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, while Aston Villa are set to sign Lucas Digne as they also go after Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal struggling with Vlahovic deal

  • Man United make Zakaria contact

  • Lamptey linked with Old Trafford switch

  • Arsenal offered Arthur Melo loan deal

  • Tottenham interested in Lingard transfer

  • Gunners hold talks with Tielemans agent

  • Rudiger to perform Chelsea U-turn?

Rudiger planning Chelsea stay after U-turn

08:51 , George Flood

The issue of Antonio Rudiger’s future has been a dominant theme at Chelsea over recent months.

The German centre-back is a key player under Thomas Tuchel, yet had looked set to depart this summer with his contract due to expire and the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid all keen on a deal.

However, Bild now report that Rudiger has performed something of a U-turn and would like to stay at Stamford Bridge.

It is claimed that talks between the two camps have improved after the 28-year-old was initially left very unimpressed by Chelsea’s contract offer.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

ICYMI - Tottenham interested in signing Lingard

08:47 , George Flood

Tottenham are prepared to wait until the summer to act on their long-term transfer interest in Manchester United‘s Jesse Lingard, report Jack Rosser and Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs have considered Lingard a target since Jose Mourinho‘s time in North London and are now in the race to land the England international when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

It is thought there will be a number of suitors come the end of the season, with Newcastle United having already been linked this month but Spurs’ interest can be tracked back to over a year.

The North Londoners made an approach to United and Lingard over the summer window while Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge.

Click here to read the full article.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Arsenal hold talks with Tielemans agent

08:45 , George Flood

Arthur Melo isn’t the only new midfield name being mentioned in connection with Arsenal.

Per Goal, the Gunners are also looking at Leicester star Youri Tielemans and have held talks with the Belgian’s agent over a potential move.

Tielemans is out of contract at the King Power in the summer of 2023, though any departure looks more likely in the summer at this stage.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

ICYMI - Arsenal offer Arthur Melo deal

08:38 , George Flood

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan, writes Simon Collings.

The Brazilian has struggled for action this season and he has started just three Serie A games during the current campaign.

As a result, the 25-year-old is keen to secure a move in January and Arsenal have emerged as an option.

Intermediaries have offered Arsenal the chance to sign Arthur on loan and the north London club are assessing their options.

The Gunners want to bring in a midfielder this month but long-term targets, such as Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes, will be hard to sign during the current transfer window.

Click here to read the full article

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man United join Lamptey race

08:36 , George Flood

Speaking of Manchester United, they are also said to have joined the race for Tariq Lamptey.

Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with the Brighton full-back, who has shone on the south coast since leaving Chelsea.

The Daily Mail report that United have a strong interest in Lamptey as Ralf Rangnick looks to upgrade on the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

However, the two clubs are said to be £10m apart in terms of their valuation of the player.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man United make Zakaria offer

08:29 , George Flood

Manchester United are said to have made their move for long-term target Denis Zakaria.

The Red Devils - along with rivals Liverpool - have been frequently linked with the Swiss midfielder, who is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season.

Now Bild in Germany report that United have made an offer to Zakaria’s agents and are willing to pay a fee now to secure the deal rather than waiting to complete a free transfer in the summer.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal struggling to agree Vlahovic deal

08:24 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the January transfer window.

We begin with the latest at Arsenal, who look to be very busy as the market gathers pace this month.

We know they are pushing for a blockbuster mid-season deal for Serbian marksman Dusan Vlahovic, though the latest reports suggest agreeing a fee with Fiorentina is likely to prove problematic.

According to The Independent, the Serie A club are demanding the majority of their €75million (just over £60m) asking price to be paid up front.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are said to want to structure what would be a club-record deal over a four-year period, but are being met with reluctance by Fiorentina.

Sky add that Arsenal will struggle to finance a deal for Vlahovic by the end of the month due to the size of the fee involved.

(AP)
(AP)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Pascal Siakam praises Raptors' culture after 6th straight win

    "We've always been a winning organization, that's what the Raptors are all about," Siakam said after dropping 29 points versus the Pelicans on Sunday night. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot