Transfer news LIVE! Liverpool confirm Diaz deal, Burn to Newcastle, Haaland, Man United latest updates

Transfer news - LIVE!

Liverpool have made the biggest Premier League signing of the January transfer window thus far following confirmation of Luis Diaz’s arrival.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are reportedly looking to pull off a late double raid on Juventus after missing out on the Colombian forward. Both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are believed to be targets.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are closing in on another addition having agreed a fee of around £13m with Brighton for Dan Burn. Manchester United’s Dean Henderson is also thought to be under consideration.

Donny van de Beek is thought to have chosen Everton as his next destination despite interest from Crystal Palace.

On the continent, Erling Haaland is said to want to wait to see if Barcelona can afford to sign him this summer as the Norway international gears up to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Transfer news and rumours

Luis Diaz to Liverpool deal officially confirmed

Newcastle close in on Dan Burn signing

Erling Haaland wants to wait for Barcelona

One or the other for Tottenham

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

It will be a case of one or the other for Tottenham when it comes to signing a midfielder, writes Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick.

While both Sofyan Amrabaat and Rodrigo Benantcur are linked, Spurs are understood to be in a position where only one can arrive before the transfer window shuts.

Erling Haaland keen to wait for Barcelona

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland’s future is seemingly constantly debated and the idea of him staying at Borussia Dortmund seems outlandish.

Given the forward’s form, it’s not difficult to imagine Haaland having his pick of Europe’s leading clubs this summer. Still, according to The Daily Star, the Norway international wants to wait to see if Barcelona can afford to buy him before making a firm decision.

Newcastle close in on another signing

12:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

One of the most active teams in Europe this month, Newcastle United finally look to have signed a central defender.

A fee has been agreed with Brighton for Dan Burn and the 29-year-old is on his way to Tyneside for a medical.

BREAKING: Newcastle have agreed a fee of £13m with Brighton for Dan Burn 🤝

The defender is travelling up to the North East to undergo a medical 👨🏻‍⚕️

Breakthrough for #NUFC in their search for a centre back ⚫️⚪️ — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 30, 2022

Luis Diaz to Liverpool confirmed

11:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go! The biggest of the Premier League deals thus far...

The moment you’ve been waiting for…



Luis Diaz is a RED 🔴 #VamosLuis

Van de Beek chooses Everton over Crystal Palace

11:56 , George Flood

Heartbreak for Crystal Palace.

They had been confident of securing a loan deal for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek... until Everton entered the fray.

Now The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that the Dutch international has indeed opted for Goodison over Selhurst until the end of the season.

Bryan Gil close to Valencia loan switch

11:23 , George Flood

One player on his way out of Spurs could be Bryan Gil.

The Spaniard has been mainly used in a bit-part role since arriving from Sevilla last summer as part of a deal that saw Erik Lamela head in the opposite direction.

Last week, Gil appeared to laugh off reports that he could leave Tottenham before the deadline, but now Fabrizio Romano reports that Valencia are closing in on a loan deal for the 20-year-old playmaker.

Romano adds that an exit for Steven Bergwijn can’t be ruled out either despite his recent heroics at Leicester, with Ajax still interested as Spurs demand a €25m fee.

Tottenham reach full Kulusevski agreement

10:42 , George Flood

Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham is a full go, it would appear.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that there is now a total agreement between Spurs and Juventus, with the Swedish winger set to fly to London today.

Tottenham are said to be paying an initial €5m loan fee, with the option for a permanent €40m (plus add-ons) summer transfer that will become mandatory if Kulusevski reaches a certain appearance threshold or if Spurs qualify for next season’s Champions League.

No Spurs interest in Bissouma or Spence

10:19 , George Flood

While Dejan Kulusevski appears to be on his way to Tottenham, rumours regarding two other players are wide of the mark.

Standard Sport understands that Spurs are not in for either Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma or Middlesbrough’s Nottingham Forst loanee Djed Spence at this stage.

Leeds not open to Phillips or Raphinha deals

10:10 , George Flood

Bad news for West Ham’s late transfer window exploits.

Despite only appearing to be chasing a new defender and forward this month, the Hammers have launched audacious bids for key Leeds pair Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha with the deadline looming.

However, both of those £50m offers were knocked back and, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, neither will be departing Elland Road.

Leeds not interested in selling.

Alvarez to Man City deal ‘done'

09:32 , George Flood

Julian Alvarez’s proposed switch to Manchester City has been sealed, according to River Plate.

The Argentine forward - also linked with Manchester United - was expected to complete a move worth £17.9m to the runaway Premier League leaders before returning to his current club on loan until the summer.

That transfer is now done and dusted, per River Plate president Jorge Brito.

“We’ve a full agreement with Manchester City to sell Julian. The deal is done,” he said.

“He’s going to stay on loan here at River Plate until July 7.”

Spurs and Newcastle offered Morata

09:22 , George Flood

Whilst we’re on the subject of Morata, could he too end up back in the Premier League?

The Times recently reported that the Spaniard has been offered to both Tottenham and Newcastle during the final stages of the window.

Morata previously played for Chelsea between 2017-20, scoring 24 times in 72 appearances during a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

Dembele to Chelsea?

08:59 , George Flood

Speaking of Dembele, the Daily Mail report he is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League before tomorrow night’s deadline.

The French forward is said to be available for around £18m, with two unnamed clubs said to be the main focus of attention.

Chelsea and Newcastle have both been linked with Dembele, who has refused to sign an extension to his expiring Camp Nou contract.

Barcelona - who completed the loan signing of Adama Traore from Wolves yesterday - need him gone if they are to sign Aubameyang or another forward such as Alvaro Morata before the window slams shut.

Barcelona agree Aubameyang loan deal

08:56 , George Flood

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future will remain a massive talking point during the final stages of the January window.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are said to have returned with a second offer for the Gabon striker, who has been frozen out at Arsenal since being stripped of the captaincy following his latest disciplinary breach last month.

Aubameyang was left out of Arsenal’s squad for a winter break training camp in Dubai, with Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reporting that Barcelona have now agreed to loan him for the rest of the season.

However, the move is said to hinge on Barca offloading Ousmane Dembele, who is being heavily linked with the Premier League after refusing to sign a contract extension in Catalonia.

Juventus are also said to have made an approach for Aubameyang, despite recently signing Gunners target Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Luis Diaz penning Liverpool deal after medical

08:52 , George Flood

Luis Diaz is on track to join Liverpool before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

The Reds swooped to hijack Tottenham’s swoop for the Porto winger, who ultimately opted for a switch to Anfield.

Liverpool will pay €40m up front for Diaz, with a further €20m potentially due in add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano has a picture of the Colombian international in Liverpool training gear ready to pen a contract until 2027, having completed the first part of his medical in Argentina.

Diaz is currently in Cordoba, where Colombia face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

ICYMI - West Ham launch £50m Phillips bid

08:46 , George Flood

Here’s the latest on West Ham’s audacious pursuit of Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, if you missed it late last night...

West Ham have launched an astonishing £50m move for Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, writes Jack Rosser.

David Moyes, who has already seen an approach for Phillips’s Leeds teammate Raphinha knocked back this month, is pushing to bolster his squad as the Hammers push to qualify for the Champions League this season.

A striker and central defender have been the priority targets but Phillips is seen as a top addition. Manchester United have long tracked the 26-year-old and could rival West Ham for his signature.

Phillips formed a formidable partnership with West Ham captain Declan Rice with England at Euro 2020 as the Three Lions reached the final.

Moyes wants to reunite the pair at the London Stadium, though Phillips could be seen as a long term replacement for Rice, who is valued at more than £100m and is attracting interest from Chelsea and both Manchester clubs.

Click here to read the full story

Spurs also pushing for Bentancur

08:44 , George Flood

As well as Kulusevski, Tottenham are apparently also pushing to sign Juventus team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Daily Mail report that Spurs have submitted a £25m bid for the Uruguayan midfielder after Aston Villa pulled out of the running.

Juventus are looking to move players on in a bid to sign highly-rated and in-demand Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Tottenham close to Kulusevski signing

08:35 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling LIVE coverage of the January transfer window!

Still reeling from missing out on the likes of Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, it’s set to be a busy race to tomorrow night’s 11pm GMT deadline for Tottenham.

But Spurs have been pushing hard for other targets, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski is now agreed.

The Sweden international will arrive in north London on loan until the end of the season, with Tottenham paying an initial €5million fee.

The deal apparently includes the option for a permanent €40m (with add-ons) transfer that will become mandatory if he reaches a certain appearance threshold or if Antonio Conte guides his side into the Champions League.

Kulusevski is not the only Juve player seemingly set to join Tottenham...