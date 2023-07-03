Transfer news LIVE! Timber hints at Arsenal done deal, Rice latest; Caicedo to Chelsea; Spurs medical

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window continues to heat up nicely as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all work to complete some huge early signings. Arsenal are set to finalise their record-breaking £105million swoop for Declan Rice, with an official announcement expected soon, while Jurrien Timber has also reportedly missed Ajax training as he looks to seal his own high-profile switch to the Emirates.

The Gunners could face a major fight with Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, while Chelsea are set to continue talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo this week as they also target the likes of Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Mason Mount, meanwhile, is due to undergo his medical today ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who are still hot on the trail of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as they also eye Rasmus Hojlund... AKA the ‘next Erling Haaland’.

Tottenham are moving quickly to provide new manager Ange Postecoglou with plenty of fresh signings, with former Fulham winger Manor Solomon having now agreed a long-term contract in north London ahead of a medical. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

The latest on Mason Mount

08:35 , Marc Mayo

Mason Mount will earn £250,000-a-week at Manchester United when he formally signs on the dotted line.

Today’s medical is expected to follow a transfer announcement from the Red Devils later this week after a £60m deal was agreed with Chelsea.

Mount’s weekly pay packet could rise to £300,000 if he meets certain bonuses - far outweighing the £200,000-a-week offer he’d been offered at Chelsea.

(REUTERS)

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on his future

08:04 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has said he’s “addicted” to winning trophies after his Scudetto success with Napoli.

The Partenopei want £130m for the Nigerian striker, who has been speaking to Soccernet.ng.

“I'm so proud to be the Scudetto winner, for me it's huge,” he said.

“Any success that comes after that I will welcome. And I'm working really hard to do it, now I'm addicted to trophies because the Scudetto is my first cup as a professional.

“I can't wait for the new season to start.”

(REUTERS)

Barcelona set to sign Arda Guler

07:43 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are set to miss out on Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler.

Mundo Deportivo report on Barcelona agreeing to pay the 18-year-old’s £15m release clause over instalments and loan him back to Fenerbahce for a year after sporting director Deco flew in for talks last week.

It is suggested that Guler wants to join the Catalans this summer but will now go along with their plan of gaining further experience in Istanbul.

Real Madrid, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan had also tracked his signature.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic bid lands to continue Chelsea exodus

07:21 , Marc Mayo

Lyon have submitted a £21m bid for Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea have been in talks with AC Milan over the American winger but he could now be heading to France after L’Equipe’s report of this new interest.

However, Lyon will have to come through a hearing with French football’s financial watchdog to be permitted to make signings - with could reportedly lead to £60 in player sales.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

New hope for Inter Milan in Romelu Lukaku talks

07:02 , Marc Mayo

Optimism is growing that Inter Milan can strike a new deal with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues have been keen to sell the Belgian striker rather than loan him out again, but there is a shortage of buyers and a potential move to Saudi Arabia collapsed.

According to this morning’s edition of Italian newspaper QS, there is hope that a deal can now be struck with Chelsea’s stance softening.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal competition for Romeo Lavia

06:48 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool will rival Arsenal for the signing of Romeo Lavia.

Southampton want £50m for the young midfielder with the Reds keeping an eye on him along with Khephren Thuram of Nice.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal need to sell Thomas Partey first while Liverpool are ploughing on with their pursuit after signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea boost over Moises Caicedo transfer fee

06:38 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are set to knock a sizeable chunk off Moises Caicedo’s transfer fee.

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, negotiations with Brighton will continue this week with the eventual price tag likely to be nearer to £80m than the Seagulls’ £100m demands.

Manchester United are also said to be out of the deal after landing Mason Mount.

Caicedo has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, too.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal fans in frenzy as Declan Rice deal nears

06:32 , Marc Mayo

Something big is happening at the Emirates Stadium today...

Arsenal fans have spotted that stadium tours have unexpectedly been stopped at lunchtime for “club activity” amid speculation that the stadium could be used for photoshoots to announce various signings.

That could mean Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, or new contracts for William Saliba and Reiss Nelson.

Tours have also been shut down on Friday. Watch this space!

(PA)

Jurrien Timber misses training amid Arsenal talks

06:25 , Marc Mayo

Ajax don’t expect to see Jurrien Timber at their training ground again after he failed to show up for the start of pre-season.

Dutch outlet AD report on the defender missing the first outdoor workout under new coach Maurice Steijn over the weekend.

Timber has been doing some work individually at Ajax but is not due back as talks continue over his move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have agreed personal terms with the defender and a deal over his transfer fee, in the region of £40m, is not far off.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mason Mount medical today

06:22 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United will put Mason Mount through his medical today ahead of a £60m move from Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, contract to 2028 has been agreed with the player - including an option for an additional year.

An official announcement from the Red Devils is expected this week, but could even come today if the medical goes smoothly and Mount puts pen to paper.

(REUTERS)

Manor Solomon agrees Tottenham move

06:18 , Marc Mayo

Spurs have agreed the signing of Manor Solomon after his impressive stint at Fulham.

A medical has been scheduled for this week after the Israeli winger agreed a four-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

It remains to be seen what fee Tottenham will pay given Shakhtar Donetsk are fighting FIFA’s rule that allowed Ukrainian Premier League players to move for free following Russia’s invasion of the country.

(Getty Images)

What Liverpool can expect from Dominik Szoboszlai

06:15 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Hungarian winger Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m.

And he has vowed to offer versatility in Jurgen Klopp’s attack next season.

He said: “To be honest, for me it doesn’t matter [where I play] – I want to be on the pitch.

“But of course everybody has their own position. Of course, attacking midfielder as a 10, I can play on both 10s, left, right, on the sides also. Just I want to play.”

