Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Ronaldo; Raphinha latest; Martinez to Arsenal; Spurs book Lenglet medical

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea continue to be major players in the summer transfer window. A new era begins in west London and owner Todd Boehly is plotting a mega triple deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, who has asked to leave Manchester United, Raheem Sterling and Matthijs de Ligt. Ousmane Dembele is another target but Raphinha looks like to join Barcelona.

Arsenal continue to fight United for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and could turn to left-back Alex Grimaldo having lost out to Brentford for Aaron Hickey. Confirmation of Gabriel Jesus signing for £45million is expected any day now.

Tottenham have signed Richarlison and hope to wrap up two more deals over the coming days. Clement Lenglet is flying in to undergo a medical before joining on loan from Barcelona, while talks with Middlesbrough over defender Djed Spence continue. Stay tuned for all the latest transfer news and rumours!

21:27 , Alex Young

An update!

Arsenal have scheduled another meeting with Ajax for next week in an attempt to beat Manchester United to the signing of Lisandro Martinez.

That's according to The Athletic, who report that both clubs are confident of signing the defender - who Mikel Arteta has made his key defensive target this summer.

Martinez is only interested in moving to the Premier League, otherwise he will stay put. Ajax want €50million.

(Getty Images)

Martinez set to decide between Arsenal and United

21:13 , Alex Young

Lisandro Martinez has told Ajax he wants to leave for a Premier League club this summer.

The Mail report on the defender’s wish to sign for either Arsenal or Manchester United, who have both bid for his services.

Ajax want £43m amid bids of £38m, with the 24-year-old happy to sign for either club but interested in linking up again with Erik ten Hag, having reportedly discussed the switch with the new United manager.

(Getty Images)

Rowett signs new Millwall contract

20:48 , Alex Young

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has signed a contract extension.

Rowett has spent three seasons at the club, and the new contract length has not been confirmed.

"It's great that the club want me to continue growing what we've done and continue the development we've had," he told the club's official website.

Fulham close in on Palhinha

20:38 , Alex Young

Fulham are closing in on a £17 million deal for Sporting star Joao Palhinha.

According to the Sun, the 26-year-old will sound a five-year deal after undergoing a medical on Sunday.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has already spoken to Palhinha on the phone ahead of the signing.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona rule out De Jong sale

20:18 , Alex Young

Yet another blow for Manchester United as Barcelona president Joan Laporte says the club have no intention to sell Frenkie de Jong.

It had been reported that United were closing in on signing the midfielder, but apparently not.

"There are clubs that want him, not just United," Laporte told reporters. "We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay

"Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him.

"I'm going to do everything I can in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted."

(PA)

Napoli in for Ronaldo

20:02 , Alex Young

The Athletic claim Napoli have registered their interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

That would be some move. Ronaldo currently earns around £500,000 a week at Manchester United - could Napoli afford similiar wages?

Who would sign Ronaldo?

19:40 , Alex Young

Chelsea are among the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with the superstar deciding he wants to leave Manchester United.

New club owner Todd Boehly, who is in charge of Chelsea’s transfer business this summer, is keen to make a headline signing to kick off the new era.

Ronaldo could be that man, as he looks to return to the Champions League - having reportedly no interest in playing in the Europa League for the first time, which would seemingly rule out a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Bayern Munich are also linked as they face losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, while a sensational move to Real Madrid has also been touted by the bookies.

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Ronaldo wants Champions League club

19:08 , Alex Young

Earlier reports from The Times that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United have been stood up by the BBC.

The 37-year-old wants a summer move should a suitable offer for him be received.

Ronaldo is not “relishing” the idea of playing in the Europa League for the first time and wants to assess possible options elsewhere.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Liverpool backed to ‘easily’ sign Bellingham

18:55 , Alex Young

Liverpool will “easily” sign Jude Bellingham soon.

That's according to Paddy Kenny, who has backed the England international to leave Borussia Dortmund despite a reported £103m price tag.

“He has been rumoured to be going to Liverpool for a while now,” Kenny told Football Insider. “It’s a lot of money isn’t it? £100million. He is obviously a massive prospect and he is probably one of the top names in the world people are looking at.

“I can easily see Liverpool spending that kind of money on a big name. They have done it before with Alisson and Van Dijk."

(Getty Images)

Raphinha rejects Chelsea

18:31 , Alex Young

Raphinha has turned down a move to Chelsea, according to reports in Spain.

Leeds have accepted a £60million bid from Chelsea but Sport claim Raphinha only has eyes for Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are working on a deal, but Leeds are unlikely to recoup as much than the offer from Chelsea.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Malacia set for United medical

18:11 , Alex Young

Manchester United are closing in on their first summer signing.

Tyrell Malacia will fly in for his medical on Sunday before finalising his £13m move from Feyenoord.

Official confirmation should come on Monday or Tuesday.

(Getty Images)

Spurs appoint Steinsson

17:48 , Alex Young

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of former Iceland international Gretar Steinsson as the club's new performance director.

The 40-year-old former defender, had a spell in the Premier League with Bolton and also played for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Following his retirement, Steinsson took up a technical director role at Fleetwood and later joined Everton as head of recruitment and development.

Steinsson joins Spurs from the Icelandic Football Association, where he had been working as technical advisor.

Spurs could launch late Tielemans bid

17:31 , Alex Young

Tottenham have been backed to launch a bid for Youri Tielemans late in the transfer window.

Standard Sport understands there is currently no interest from Spurs in the Leicester midfielder.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, though, suggests that stance could change.

“Don’t be surprised if they might have another look at him maybe down the line," Bridge told Spurs fan channel host Chris Cowlin. "There’s always been people at the club that have admired him, even back in the Poch era.

“He’s an attacking-minded midfielder that Tottenham are keen to look at ... that’s someone that I have heard not to completely rule out in future. I heard that a few weeks ago, and said, ‘I thought he was going to Arsenal?’, and they went, ‘No, no, not at the moment’.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal lose out to Brentford for Hickey

17:07 , Alex Young

Arsenal face missing out on Raphinha, Lisandro Martinex and now Aaron Hickey.

The left-back was touted as a target for the Gunners but a £14m deal has been agreed between Brentford and Bologna.

The Scotland international, according to Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino, will have his Bees medical next week.

(Getty Images)

Lenglet flies in for Spurs medical

16:46 , Alex Young

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is heading to London to complete a medical with Tottenham.

That’s according to reports in Spain, who add that Barca have given the centre-back permission to not turn up for the start of pre-season training on Monday.

Spurs are expected to pay around 60 per cent of Lenglet’s wages and should hold the option to sign Lenglet permanently for around £5m.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea want Ronaldo

16:33 , Alex Young

Chelsea and Bayern are the two leading candidates to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, reports the Times.

Ronaldo, who earns around £500,000 a week, has one year remaining on his contract at Manchester United, though the club hold the option to extend for a further season.

Both Bayern and Chelsea have discussed signing the player, and new Blues owner Todd Boehly last month met with Ronaldo’s representatives Gestifute with the superstar one topic on the table.

(Getty Images)

Ronaldo asks to leave Man United

16:23 , Alex Young

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be sold by Manchester United this summer, reports the Times.

The 37-year-old has no interest in playing Europa League football and wants a move to a Champions League club, having played the previous 19 seasons in Europe’s premier club competition.

It remains to be seen if a club would come in for him.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barca close in on Raphinha

15:57 , Alex Young

What a rollercoaster this has been.

The end, it appears, may be in sight with the news that Barcelona have upped their bid to £51m, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

It is still shy of Chelsea’s £60m bid, but with both Raphinha and his agent Deco - yes, him formerly of Barca and Chelsea! - wanting a Camp Nou move, then Leeds are on the verge of accepting the offer.

(Getty Images)

Bowyer sacked

15:39 , Alex Young

Birmingham have parted company with manager Lee Bowyer amid uncertainty regarding a proposed takeover at St Andrew's.

Bowyer was in charge for 16 months, steering the club to safety after his appointment in March 2020 and then guiding them to 20th place in the Sky Bet Championship last term.

But at a time when the club's owners are seeking to sell up, Bowyer's contract has been terminated.

"The board of directors believe this to be the necessary course of action and have acted swiftly ahead of the 2022/23 campaign," a club statement said.

Richarlison gets started

15:11 , Alex Young

Richarlison is wasting no time endearing himself to Tottenham fans.

Take a look at his latest Instagram story.

(Instagram/Richarlison)

‘New Ozil’ on Arsenal’s radar

14:50 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are chasing a player dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’ or, less appealingly, the ‘New Ozil’.

Turkish publication Aksam name 17-year-old Arda Guler as a target after he broke into the Fenerbahce first-team last season.

It is claimed that talks have begun for the player.

(AFP via Getty Images)

De Jong latest

14:14 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United fans hope Frenkie de Jong liking a club Instagram post is a sign he will soon join them.

A photo of Ruud van Nistelrooy starring for the Red Devils and the Netherlands earned a nod from the midfielder.

United are said to have agreed a fee for De Jong worth in the region of £56m although he reportedly prefers staying at Barcelona.

Chelsea are also interested in a deal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal! Everton sign Tarkowski

13:51 , Marc Mayo

First signing of the summer: ✅ pic.twitter.com/Zy3Jg2jGq2 — Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2022

Lingard on Spurs radar

13:44 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham want to sign Jesse Lingard this summer.

The Mail report on the midfielder feeling underwhelmed by West Ham’s latest contract offer, after he left Manchester United.

Antonio Conte is said to want Lingard as a squad option who fills a homegrown slot in his Spurs roster.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Brentford beat Arsenal to Hickey

13:17 , Marc Mayo

A £14m deal to sign Aaron Hickey has been agreed between Brentford and Bologna.

The Scottish left-back was touted as a big target for Arsenal but Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino detail the Bees moving forward with their interest.

A medical is planned for next week.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona want cut-price Alonso deal

12:52 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona hope to convince Chelsea to sell Marcos Alonso for just £8m.

Talks are slated for next week as the Blues, who are open to selling the left-back, consider what price they are willing to let him go for.

Sport detail the Blaugrana’s plans to sign Alonso along with Cesar Azpilicueta, who Chelsea hold a 12-month contract extension option over.

(Getty Images)

Richarlison delivers Tottenham message

12:24 , Marc Mayo

Richarlison has sent Tottenham fans his first message since signing on the dotted line of a £60million transfer.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs have sealed the striker’s capture from Everton to add to their earlier summer signings of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

After undergoing his medical in Brazil, Richarlison is yet to travel to the capital to pose with his new shirt or visit the training complex.

Therefore, he sent a social media message on Friday night to herald the biggest move of his career.

Read the full story.

A message from Brazil 🇧🇷



🤙 Looking forward to welcoming you soon, @richarlison97! pic.twitter.com/3ssS6n3Djx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2022

Martinez WILL accept Arsenal amid Man United fight

11:53 , Marc Mayo

Lisandro Martinez has told Ajax he wants to leave for a Premier League club this summer.

The Mail report on the defender’s wish to sign for either Arsenal or Manchester United, who have both bid for his services.

Ajax want £43m amid bids of £38m, with the 24-year-old happy to sign for either club but interested in linking up again with Erik ten Hag, having reportedly discussed the switch with the new United manager.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona ‘agree fee’ for Raphina

11:48 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona have agreed to pay £51m for Raphinha, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

It is claimed that Leeds are on the verge of accepting the Catalans’ offer after the winger made his desire to join the Camp Nou club clear.

Chelsea had offered in the region of £60m for the player with other reports suggesting Barcelona are not quite so far down the line in this deal.

Both clubs are said to have agreed personal terms as the LaLiga giants look to find the cash to afford Raphinha’s fee.

(Getty Images)

Lenglet latest

11:41 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona have given Clement Lenglet permission not to turn up for the start of their pre-season training on Monday.

Mundo Deportivo add to the reports of the player flying to London shortly to complete his medical, although he has not been spotted at any airport yet...

Tottenham will pay £4m for Lenglet’s loan spell with a as-yet unspecified purchase option inserted in the deal.

(AP)

Done deal! Henderson joins Nottingham Forest

11:23 , Marc Mayo

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. ✍️



🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 2, 2022

Chelsea mull over De Ligt fee

11:14 , Marc Mayo

Juventus are awaiting Chelsea’s decision on a possible £95million move for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Blues have been informed of the Dutch defender’s price tag according to Tuttosport as Juve eye alternative options to replace De Ligt.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, also linked with Chelsea, is the favoured option.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal in talks over Onana

10:48 , Marc Mayo

Amadou Onana has held talks with Arsenal over a summer move.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that the Gunners are one of several teams tracking the Lille midfielder, with other capital clubs interested.

The 20-year-old Belgian was a breakout start for Lille last season, playing 41 times.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Man United make fresh Martinez bid

10:21 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal’s fight for Lisandro Martinez has escalated with a fresh Manchester United bid for the Ajax defender.

After the Gunners saw a second offer of £34m rejected, the Red Devils have bid £39.6m according to the Mirror.

That is made up of around £35m up-front and the rest in add-ons. The ball is in Ajax’s court as they look to hold onto Martinez, or at least make a big profit on his sale.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea set to sign Sterling

10:02 , Marc Mayo

Raheem Sterling is on the verge of a £45m move from Manchester City to Chelsea.

The Mail report on the winger agreeing a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the transfer potentially completed by the end of the coming week.

Positive talks between Sterling and coach Thomas Tuchel are described as key to his decision, with Chelsea also eyeing Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Raphinha to Chelsea latest

09:45 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona are only able to bid around £45million for Raphinha as they fight Chelsea for the Brazilian winger.

Sport report on the player and his agent, Deco, informing Leeds of their desire to sign for the Spanish giants.

That is despite a £60m offer from Chelsea amid claims they have agreed personal terms with Raphinha.

Barcelona reportedly fear that Leeds will call an end to the bidding war at any moment, handing Chelsea the victory unless they can raise more funds soon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Grimaldo on Arsenal’s radar

09:39 , Marc Mayo

Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo could become Mikel Arteta’s new left-back after Arsenal considered a bid for the Spaniard.

Aaron Hickey has been a target for the Gunners, who are reportedly open to selling Nuno Tavares, and now Portuguese outlet Record has named Grimaldo as a cut-price option.

A row with Benfica has led to the 26-year-old becoming available for only £7m, with his contract also expiring next year.

Furthermore, Grimaldo is said to share an agency with Arteta... Watch this space!

(Getty Images)

Lenglet flies in

09:27 , Marc Mayo

Clement Lenglet is flying into London this morning to undergo his medical ahead of a loan move to Tottenham, according to Radio Catalanuya.

Barcelona have agreed to let the defender move to Antonio Conte’s team.

The loan fee is set at around £4m with Spurs said to hold a purchase clause to sign the Frenchman permanently too.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid want Asensio out

Friday 1 July 2022 22:40 , Marc Mayo

Marco Asensio can be Arsenal’s for just £25m.

The Gunners and AC Milan target has been told by Real Madrid that he can leave this summer on the cheap with Los Blancos not planning on offering him a new contract.

Asensio’s deal is up next June and he is primed for a move away from the Bernabeu.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham close in on Palhinha

Friday 1 July 2022 21:46 , Marc Mayo

Fulham will sign Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha for £17m.

The Wolves target was expected to land at Molineux before a late intervention by Marco Silva.

And The Sun claim the deal will be sealed now arguments over agent commissions have been resolved between Jorge Mendes and Hernan Reguera.

(AFP via Getty Images)

New suitor for Arsenal outcast

Friday 1 July 2022 21:09 , Marc Mayo

Spezia have emerged as the latest club interested in Pablo Mari.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are struggling to shift the Spanish defender after he spent last season on loan at Udinese.

La Gazzetta dello Sport name Spezia as keen to enter talks after they beat relegation from Serie A.

(Getty Images)

Done deal!

Friday 1 July 2022 20:41 , Marc Mayo

✍️ 𝗕𝗢𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡 ✍️



Newcastle United are thrilled to confirm the signing of Sven Botman from Lille on a five-year deal!



Welkom, Sven! 🇳🇱 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 1, 2022

Chelsea given De Ligt valuation

Friday 1 July 2022 20:26 , Marc Mayo

A fee of £95million is required for Chelsea to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

That is according to Tuttosport, who say Juventus are open to selling the Dutchman ahead of entering talks over a new contract.

The Old Lady will look to Kalidou Koulibaly and Gleison Bremer to replace De Ligt, should he leave, with Arsenal’s Gabriel also on their radar.

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Turner gets settled in at Arsenal

Friday 1 July 2022 20:01 , Marc Mayo

You don’t need to check, basically every reply to this tweet was about announcing Gabriel Jesus!

Training ✅



☀️ Session in the sun

🗓 Day one at London Colney



Catch all of the action from Matty Turner's first session 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2022

Man United leading Martinez race

Friday 1 July 2022 19:38 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are optimistic of beating Arsenal to Lisandro Martinez.

Goal report on positive talks between the two parties as the Ajax defender considers following Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford.

Martinez is said to like the idea, although Arsenal recently made a second bid for his services worth £35m.

(Getty Images)

Lingard on Tottenham radar

Friday 1 July 2022 19:13 , Marc Mayo

Jesse Lingard’s status as a homegrown player has made him a tempting option for Tottenham.

Antonio Conte is looking to build out his squad ready for a push on multiple fronts and the Telegraph name Lingard as a potential squad option.

Everton are also keen, with a likely ability to offer more first-team football.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Chelsea ponder De Jong swoop

Friday 1 July 2022 18:38 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are considering a move for Frenkie de Jong despite Manchester United closing in on the Dutch midfielder.

A £56m fee has been agreed between the Red Devils and Barcelona but the Blues are long-term fans of De Jong’s, according to The Guardian.

The offer of Champions League football could sway the mind of a player who appears reluctant to leave the Camp Nou.

However, a new midfielder is not a major priority for Chelsea and no official bid has landed.

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

More on Lenglet to Spurs loan

Friday 1 July 2022 18:12 , Alex Young

Tottenham are closing in on their FIFTH summer signing.

Clement Lenglet is set to join on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with an option to buy.

Confirmation expected early next week.

Tottenham have now reached full agreement with Clément Lenglet on personal terms. He’s happy to join Spurs with Antonio Conte pushing to have him. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Tottenham and Barcelona are still in direct contact to resolve final details of the loan deal, then… here we go, soon. pic.twitter.com/CEGCXfltUd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

Chelsea to agree £55m Sterling deal

Friday 1 July 2022 18:06 , Alex Young

Chelsea are closing in on £55million deal to sign Raheem Sterling, reports the Mirror.

The Blues had hoped to agree a fee close to £40m for a player with just one year left on his deal, but City are set to more than recoup the fee paid for Sterling seven years ago.

Sterling's arrival raises further doubts over Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic's futures.

Chelsea also want to sign Nathan Ake from City.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

West Ham fury over Perkins exit

Friday 1 July 2022 17:42 , Alex Young

West Ham say they are “disappointed” with the representatives of academy forward Sonny Perkins after confirming the teenager’s departure and say they “strongly believe” an approach from a rival club led him to push for an exit.

Perkins made his debut in the Europa League group stage clash with Rapid Vienna last term and has made three appearances in all for David Moyes’ first team.

“The Club is disappointed with Perkins' representatives and strongly believe he was approached to sign for another club which led to him asking to be released from his scholarship at West Ham United,” a statement read.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Spurs close in on Lenglet

Friday 1 July 2022 17:24 , Alex Young

Tottenham are working on the final details to sign Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona for the season, Marca reports.

Antonio Conte has spoken to the player and Lenglet is expected to join the club next week for pre-season ahead of the pre-season tour of South Korea.

Spurs will have the option to make the move permanent.

(Getty Images)

Salah contract details

Friday 1 July 2022 16:58 , Alex Young

Mohamed Salah is now the highest-paid player in the history of Liverpool after agreeing a £350,000-a-week contract.

Negotiations continued for almost a year but Salah finally accepted terms on a three-year extension.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa sometimes went to Twitter to stoke the flames and talks reportedly accelerated in recent days to reach an agreement.

(Getty Images)

Leeds weigh up Winks bid

Friday 1 July 2022 16:34 , Alex Young

Leeds United are weighing up interest in Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, claims the Liverpool Echo.

Winks was linked with Everton, though interest appears to have cooled with the club wanting a loan deal and Spurs wanting £20m to sell.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Salah signs new contract!

Friday 1 July 2022 16:03 , Alex Young

It’s the opposite of a spat - it’s an agreement! Mohamed Salah has agreed a new three-year contract with Liverpool.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club,” he said. “It’s a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

(Liverpool FC)

Liverpool and Salah’s agent in Twitter spat?

Friday 1 July 2022 15:58 , Alex Young

Something’s going on. Very odd.

Done deal! Palace sign Johnstone

Friday 1 July 2022 15:48 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Sam Johnstone on a free transfer.

His contract a West Brom had expired.

Done deal! Onana joins Inter

Friday 1 July 2022 15:37 , Alex Young

A transfer months in the making is finally confirmed as Andre Onana joins Inter Milan on a free transfer.

He was once linked with Arsenal.

Rollercoaster at OM

Friday 1 July 2022 15:21 , Alex Young

A whirlwind few hours for Marseille and Matteo Guendouzi. The manager, Jorge Sampaoli, this morning quit in surprise so Guendouzi has a new boss to impress.

The deal is worth around £10million, with the midfielder’s loan turned into a permanent transfer with Marseille avoiding relegation due to a clause. They actually finished second in Ligue 1, so the new man in charge has a job on his hands.

CONFIRMED: Matteo Guendozi joins Marseille on permanent deal

Friday 1 July 2022 15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wishing you all the best, Matteo 🤝 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2022

Raphinha: Chelsea remain confident of landing Leeds star

Friday 1 July 2022 14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea remain hopeful of completing a deal to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha.

The Brazilian is one of the most in-demand players on the market this summer with Arsenal keen and Barcelona also chasing his signature.

While the La Liga giants had been struggling financially of late, a cash injection of £179m could help their cause, with the 25-year-old thought to prefer the idea a move to Spain.

Raphinha has long since hoped for a Barcelona move this summer, but Chelsea have agreed a deal with Leeds that the Catalan giants are understood not to be able to match yet.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United hold positive talks over Arsenal target

Friday 1 July 2022 14:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are eager to push a deal over the line for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez but Manchester United could make life difficult on that front.

According to Goal, positive talks have been held amongst the top brass at Old Trafford in regards to a move for the Argentina international.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham confirm two more signings!

Friday 1 July 2022 14:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy Friday with three new signings being confirmed.

After confirming the arrival of Richarlison, which could reach £60million, the youth ranks were then boosted by defender Tyrell Ashcroft and goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

Ashcroft, 17, comes from Reading where he largely played for the Under-23s but also made four senior appearances in the Championship for the club. He played at both right-back and in defensive midfield.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Moussa Sissoko leaves Watford for Nantes

Friday 1 July 2022 14:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

A return to French football for the former NEwcastle, Tottenham and Watford midfielder.

🟡 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙' 𝗗𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗘 !



Suivez la présentation de @MoussaSissoko, première recrue du mercato estival nantais 😉👇 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 1, 2022

Djed Spence set for Tottenham medical

Friday 1 July 2022 14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

It really isn’t stopping at Tottenham this summer, is it?

According to The Daily Mirror, Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence is now set to undergo a medical at Spurs ahead of his move from the Championship side.

A fee of around £15-16m is understood to have been agreed, with a transfer now close.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Everton eye Watford swoop to replace Richarlison

Friday 1 July 2022 13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is among Everton’s list of targets as they look to replace Richarlison.

The Toffees reluctantly agreed to cash in on Richarlison after Tottenham made an offer of £60million, which eases Everton’s financial issues.

The club, however, are aware they need to replace the Brazilian forward and they are currently drawing up a list of targets.

Watford striker Dennis is one of those being considered and the Hornets could be tempted to sell if an offer of around £20m comes in.

Dennis only moved to Vicarage Road last summer after Watford paid Club Brugge a fee of just £3m.

Despite Watford being relegated from the Premier League last season, the 24-year-old impressed and he scored 10 goals during his first year in England.

That has caught the eye of Villarreal, who have scouted him, but now Everton are also in the running for the Nigerian.

(Getty Images)

Matthijs de Ligt: Chelsea FC in major transfer boost

Friday 1 July 2022 13:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Matthijs de Ligt is keen on the idea of working under Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea continue to track the Juventus defender.

Standard Sport understands the Stamford Bridge giants have made an approach for the 22-year-old, who has two years to run on his contract in Turin.

The Blues have emerged as favourites to sign De Ligt should the 22-year-old leave Juventus this summer, with the Old Lady hierarchy accepting his desire for a new challenge.

Read the full story here!

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Jesus, Nketiah, Vieira: How Arsenal could lineup next season

Friday 1 July 2022 13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are embarking on another summer of serious spending as Mikel Arteta continues to build a squad capable of challenging near the top of the table.

The Gunners spent just shy of £150million last summer and have already parted with close to £50m with three new faces through the door in Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Veiria. The latter is the pick of the bunch so far in a deal worth £34m from Porto.

However, the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for around £45m is imminent as Arteta reshapes his forward line following the exits of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in January, and Alexandre Lacazette, last month.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Richarlison sends classy message after Tottenham move

Friday 1 July 2022 13:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Richarlison has sent an emotional message to Everton supporters after sealing a £60m move to Tottenham on Friday.

The 25-year-old became Antonio Conte’s fourth signing of a busy summer, penning a five-year-contract in north London, following Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic into the club.

While Spurs already boast one of the most prolific frontlines in Europe, the additional of a Brazilian international forward speaks to the level of ambition being shown this summer.

A hugely popular figure on Merseyside, Richarlison moved to Goodison Park from Watford in the summer of 2018 in a deal reportedly worth £50m.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal transfer news: Club actively trying to sell Nicolas Pepe

Friday 1 July 2022 12:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

The PA claim Arsenal are now actively looking to sell Nicolas Pepe.

A £72m signing in 2019, the Ivorian’s time in north London has not worked out and the imminent arrival of Gabriel Jesus will only push him further down the pecking order.

Finding a buyer, however, could be difficult.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

West Ham close in on another signing

Friday 1 July 2022 12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spazio Juve claim West Ham are close to signing Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini.

David Moyes is keen to bring in more competition for Aaron Cresswell after a difficult season for the defender, who has sent off twice during the club’s Europa League campaign.

Further reports from Italy suggest the fee could be worth around £10m for the former Roma star, who reportedly rejected West Ham back in 2019.

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea suffer major blow

Friday 1 July 2022 12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spanish outlet Sport claim Raphinha has told his agent - former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Deco - that he would prefer to move to Spain.

Indeed, the Brazilian is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants over a potential move and has told Deco to inform the Blues that they are only his second choice.

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Richarlison tipped for success after Tottenham move

Friday 1 July 2022 12:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Richarlison completed a £60m move to Tottenham earlier on Friday and has been tipped for success by former midfielder Michael Brown.

“Richarlison is a wonderful signing. I’m a bit surprised that Everton have let him go at that price but with regards to Tottenham, it’s a really exciting one,” he said to Sky Sports.

“Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have been looking for a bit of help at the top of the pitch so they’ve got attacking players in abundance.

“It’s a real intent signing as Antonio Conte is showing that he’s getting that backing. He’s someone with a little bit of flair and character.

“Richarlison has the charisma, drive and quality to fit in at Tottenham.”

(Getty Images)

Guendouzi a goner

Friday 1 July 2022 12:16 , Alex Young

Marseille appear to have confirmed a deal to sign Matteo Guendouzi by including the midfielder in a promotional video for their new kit despite no official word from the club or Arsenal over a transfer.

The midfielder is widely expected to seal a permanent move to the Ligue 1 side this summer after a successful loan spell. Standard Sport understands the deal is worth around £10million, triggered by a number of set targets including Marseille avoiding relegation from Ligue 1.

Read the full story here!

(Twitter/OM)

Barcelona handed boost in Chelsea transfer battle

Friday 1 July 2022 12:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona have been given a timely cash injection of £179million as they battle Chelsea for the signing of Leeds winger Raphinha, writes Simon Collings.

Chelsea are currently leading the race for Raphinha and are ready to pay a fee of £55m for him, while offering wages of £115,000 a week.

Barcelona, however, remain keen on the Brazilian and believe he is their preferred next destination if they can match Chelsea’s offer.

The Spanish club have struggled financially of late but have now received a cash boost of £179m after selling 10 per cent of their LaLiga TV rights for the next 25 years to global investment firm Sixth Street.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez prefers Man United over Arsenal

Friday 1 July 2022 12:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Could be a bad week for Arsenal.

Having seen their attempts to sign Leeds United star Raphinha gazumped by Chelsea (and potentially Barcelona), Manchester United could do something similar in regards to Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Standard Sport understands the Gunners are pushing for a quick deal with the Dutch giants, although the Argentine international might have other ideas.

Indeed, the Daily Mail claim the idea of linking up with former boss Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford appeals to Martinez.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham consider Jesse Lingard approach

Friday 1 July 2022 11:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jesse Lingard had seemed set for a move back to West Ham after his Manchester United contract offically expired on Thursday.

Having enjoyed a productive loan spell in east London in 2021, David Moyes launched another attempt to sign the England international, with a move back to east London seeming a fairly natural outcome.

The Telegraph, however, claim Tottenham are considering a move for the 29-year-old. A free agent boasting bags of experience and able to play across the frontline, Antonio Conte is reportedly considering him.