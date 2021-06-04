Transfer news LIVE! Antonio Conte to Spurs OFF; Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea FC latest gossip today

(ES Composite)

Transfer news and rumours - LIVE!

The summer window is already kicking into gear with big names making moves and managers swapping clubs around Europe.

With a draining 2020/21 season complete and many top players now busy preparing for a hectic summer at the European Championship, it could be an unusual window as clubs attempt to improve their squads in the midst of a huge tournament while still counting the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harry Kane is intent on leaving Tottenham, with the likes of Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested, but he will now put his domestic future on hold until after the Euros.

Former Inter head coach Antonio Conte has been speaking to Spurs about the manager role, but Standard Sport understands that move is not going ahead as things stand.

Romelu Lukaku says he’s staying at Inter Milan despite interest from Chelsea, who have now confirmed a three-year contract extension for manager Thomas Tuchel after their Champions League triumph.

Manchester United have been given fresh hope in their bid to sign Haaland’s team-mate Jadon Sancho, while they are also trying to tempt Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as well as holding interest in Real’s Raphael Varane, though Bayern Munich are now the front runners for Saul Niguez.

Liverpool have already made their move in the market by signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, and may not stop there as they bid to regain their Premier League crown after being deposed by Man City, with the Reds said to be at the front of the queue for Leeds winger Raphinha.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are believed to have made their £30m move for Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia and are thought to be keen on Yves Bissouma, Crystal Palace are discussing potential Wilfried Zaha replacements and Everton have released Josh King.

